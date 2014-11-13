影像中国：今昔对比 China: Then and now
1980年，北京，戴墨镜的女士们在公园合影。 REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan/Files
2010年12月3日，中国国际数码娱乐嘉年华在安徽合肥举行，少女们身穿动漫服装等待参加表演。 REUTERS/Stringer
1984年，北京，崇文门附近的十字路口人车混流。 REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan/Files
2011年12月23日，北京，晚高峰时间的东三环路口。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
1983年，北京，一位母亲带孩子在路边的台球桌上玩耍。 REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan/Files
2008年8月19日，北京，孩子们在国家体育馆前的喷泉处玩耍。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
1982年，福建泉州，人们在市场裁缝摊修改衣服。 REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan/Files
2010年7月8日，安徽淮北，服装厂工人在车间内工作。 REUTERS/Stringer
1981年，北京永定门火车站，两名司机在蒸汽机车驾驶室内交谈。 REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan/Files
2010年10月26日，上海，一名建筑工人观望沪杭高铁列车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
1865年，香港维多利亚港。 REUTERS/Files
2007年6月16日，从香港山顶远眺维多利亚港。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
1988年，北京，居民在公园内练习罗汉功。 REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan/Files
2010年5月23日，北京天坛公园，居民在晨练时跳舞。 REUTERS/Grace Liang
1981年，北京，西单一家商店售卖黑白电视机。 REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan/Files
2009年7月1日，安徽合肥，市民在网吧里上网。 REUTERS/Jianan Yu
1988年，广西桂林，居民在民歌比赛中用录音机录制歌曲。 REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan/Files
2008年2月23日，上海，一名男子在KTV里唱歌。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
1990年，陕西陇县，村民参加村内会议。 REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan/Files
2008年3月5日，全国人民代表大会在人民大会堂举行开幕式，服务人员为与会代表提供茶水。 REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
1994年，辽宁营口，一名工人在毛泽东雕像前整修石柱。 REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan/Files
2008年6月18日，新疆喀什，一名游客手持国旗在毛泽东雕像前挥舞。 REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
1998年，湖北江北监狱，囚犯在生产劳动结束后返回囚室。 REUTERS/File
2011年6月16日，云南昆明强制戒毒所，戒毒人员观看国际禁毒日表演活动。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
1991年，上海，市民在上班高峰期推着自行车穿过铁路轨道。 REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
2008年7月22日，北京，乘客在早高峰时间乘坐地铁。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
1981年，北京，一个男孩和他的父亲在街头表演足球技巧。 REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan/Files
2010年7月11日，河南郑州，塔沟武术学校的少林弟子踢足球。 REUTERS/Donald Chan
1982年，北京三里屯的一家理发店。 REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan/Files
2009年8月12日，上海老城区，一名梳着新潮发型的店主在店铺门口整理裤子。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
