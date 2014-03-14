女按摩师培训记 China Trainee Masseuse
1986年出生的王凤(音译)来自河南商丘，是一名年轻母亲，她在郑州华夏良子按摩培训中心接受培训，希望成为一名女按摩师补贴家用。(摄于2014年2月19日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
按摩师的月薪按技能水平分为2,500元到10,000元之间不等。(2月17日，王凤与按摩学校的学员们高喊口号。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
华夏良子按摩公司17年前在济南成立，在中国的分店已超过300家，在海外也开设分店。(王凤上课时在其他学员身上练习按摩技巧。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
这家培训中心每年培训的足底按摩师超过1,000人，且逐年上升。(王凤观察其他学员的按摩手法。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名学员用力按压同学的手腕，阻止血液流到手部。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名学员对照足部穴位图谱练习手法。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
学员们练习按摩技巧。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
学员们正在观摩老师的按摩手法。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
学员们在文化课上通过图表了解不同技能水平对应的工资收入。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
王凤和其他学员正在接受培训。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
学员之间相互间按摩，练习手法。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
王凤正在宿舍内吃早餐，桌子上摆放着足疗模型。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
学员宿舍的窗台上摆满学员们的护肤品。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
完成培训课程后，王凤被分配到北京的一家分店工作。(王凤在宿舍里收拾行李。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月19日，王凤边吃早餐边等待出租车，准备搭乘火车前往北京。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月21日，北京望京的华夏良子按摩店，王凤和其他女按摩师正在参加晨会。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名高级按摩师为王凤以和他学员进行岗前培训，讲解公司的服务标准和工作流程。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名高级按摩师在脚上标记穴位示意学员。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月24日，北京，王凤在按摩店的按摩房里化妆，准备上岗工作。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
王凤为一名客人做足部按摩。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
