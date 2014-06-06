探访京郊电子垃圾村 China e-waste village
北京郊外东小口村是有名的电子垃圾回收村，北京的大多数电子垃圾最后流入这个村子。最近，路透社摄影师Kim Kyung-Hoon造访东小口村，用镜头记录下当地兴隆的电子垃圾回收产业。(2014年5月28日，北京东小口村，一个more
随着废弃电器电子产品的产生量迅速增长及电子产品更新换代速度加快，过去15年时间里，很多家庭涌入东小口村，靠回收和处理电子垃圾为生。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在鼎盛时期，东小口的电子垃圾回收和处理产业可养活近3万人。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
处理电子垃圾会产生有毒物质，直接接触威胁健康，整个处理过程也严重破坏了东小口的环境。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月28日，一名女子带着手套处理废旧电子产品。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月28日，一名回收者拿着从微波炉上拆下来的线路。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月29日，一名回收者剪线缆。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月28日，一条小狗站在一堆电子产品的零部件旁边。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月15日，回收者租住的院落一景。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月28日，一个院落内放置的废旧电视。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月14日，一名回收者查看回收的废弃钢琴。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月29日，一名回收者搬运柜式空调。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月18日，东小口村，一名妇女走在垃圾堆旁边。东小口村的环境很差，电子垃圾回收者租住的房子通常没有自来水、下水道和厕所。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月14日，几名电子垃圾回收者休闲打牌。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月18日，孩子们在废弃的木板上玩耍。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月20日，一名回收者在屋内打电话。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月14日，孩子的鞋子放在窗台上晾晒。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月14日，一个孩子向屋外张望。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月18日，一名女子在院内做饭。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月18日，孩子们在屋内玩耍。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月15日，一名妇女在洗碗。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月18日，一名垃圾回收者搬运废弃物品。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月26日，北京姚家园的一家回收废旧电器的门店。经济的快速发展让中国成为世界上第二大电子垃圾生产国。据中国家用电器研究院推算，2011年主要电器电子产品的实际废弃量，电视机约为2532万台，电冰箱约为868万台，洗衣机约more
5月26日，一名回收者骑着三轮车前去回收废旧电子产品。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月26日，北京市区，一名垃圾回收者躺在车上睡觉。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
