中国水污染 China Water Pollution
根据中国水利部最新调查评价结果显示，通过对4,555个集中式饮用水水源地的调查，水质达标率为86%。(2014年7月17日，北京，一名清洁工人驾船在污染的河道上喷洒澄清剂。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoonmore
中国水源地水质逾一成未达标，水污染问题严峻。(2013年9月1日，安徽合肥，南淝河的污水通过管道泵排入处理池。) REUTERS/Stringer
新华社于11月19日报导，地下水水源地水质不达标区域，主要分布在长江以北地区；地表水水源地水质不达标区域，主要在水污染较为严重的流域和地区。(2013年7月2日，安徽合肥，一名村妇注视巢湖污水处理池管道。) REUTEmore
水利部资料显示，中国人均水资源量仅为世界人均水平的四分之一，全国年平均缺水量高达500多亿立方米。(2013年6月3日，安徽合肥，渔民在布满蓝藻的巢湖内划船。) REUTERS/Stringer
2013年3月10日，上海黄浦江，清洁工人在岸边寻找“抛江”的死猪尸体。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年9月23日，北京，清洁工人用耙子清理漂浮在河道上的垃圾。 REUTERS/David Gray
2012年6月4日，安徽合肥，一名渔民在布满蓝藻的巢湖内捕鱼。 REUTERS/Stringer
2011年2月8日，浙江温州，女孩们经过一条被垃圾污染的小河。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2010年10月21日，北京，一名男子在被污染的河里收网捕鱼。 REUTERS/David Gray
2008年6月5日，江苏南京，从金川江流入长江的污染带。 REUTERS/Sean Yong
