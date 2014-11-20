版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 20日 星期四 16:04 BJT

中国水污染 China Water Pollution

根据中国水利部最新调查评价结果显示，通过对4,555个集中式饮用水水源地的调查，水质达标率为86%。(2014年7月17日，北京，一名清洁工人驾船在污染的河道上喷洒澄清剂。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

根据中国水利部最新调查评价结果显示，通过对4,555个集中式饮用水水源地的调查，水质达标率为86%。(2014年7月17日，北京，一名清洁工人驾船在污染的河道上喷洒澄清剂。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoonmore

2014年 11月 20日 星期四
根据中国水利部最新调查评价结果显示，通过对4,555个集中式饮用水水源地的调查，水质达标率为86%。(2014年7月17日，北京，一名清洁工人驾船在污染的河道上喷洒澄清剂。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 10
中国水源地水质逾一成未达标，水污染问题严峻。(2013年9月1日，安徽合肥，南淝河的污水通过管道泵排入处理池。) REUTERS/Stringer

中国水源地水质逾一成未达标，水污染问题严峻。(2013年9月1日，安徽合肥，南淝河的污水通过管道泵排入处理池。) REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 11月 20日 星期四
中国水源地水质逾一成未达标，水污染问题严峻。(2013年9月1日，安徽合肥，南淝河的污水通过管道泵排入处理池。) REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 10
新华社于11月19日报导，地下水水源地水质不达标区域，主要分布在长江以北地区；地表水水源地水质不达标区域，主要在水污染较为严重的流域和地区。(2013年7月2日，安徽合肥，一名村妇注视巢湖污水处理池管道。) REUTERS/Stringer

新华社于11月19日报导，地下水水源地水质不达标区域，主要分布在长江以北地区；地表水水源地水质不达标区域，主要在水污染较为严重的流域和地区。(2013年7月2日，安徽合肥，一名村妇注视巢湖污水处理池管道。) REUTEmore

2014年 11月 20日 星期四
新华社于11月19日报导，地下水水源地水质不达标区域，主要分布在长江以北地区；地表水水源地水质不达标区域，主要在水污染较为严重的流域和地区。(2013年7月2日，安徽合肥，一名村妇注视巢湖污水处理池管道。) REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 10
水利部资料显示，中国人均水资源量仅为世界人均水平的四分之一，全国年平均缺水量高达500多亿立方米。(2013年6月3日，安徽合肥，渔民在布满蓝藻的巢湖内划船。) REUTERS/Stringer

水利部资料显示，中国人均水资源量仅为世界人均水平的四分之一，全国年平均缺水量高达500多亿立方米。(2013年6月3日，安徽合肥，渔民在布满蓝藻的巢湖内划船。) REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 11月 20日 星期四
水利部资料显示，中国人均水资源量仅为世界人均水平的四分之一，全国年平均缺水量高达500多亿立方米。(2013年6月3日，安徽合肥，渔民在布满蓝藻的巢湖内划船。) REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 10
2013年3月10日，上海黄浦江，清洁工人在岸边寻找“抛江”的死猪尸体。 REUTERS/Stringer

2013年3月10日，上海黄浦江，清洁工人在岸边寻找“抛江”的死猪尸体。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 11月 20日 星期四
2013年3月10日，上海黄浦江，清洁工人在岸边寻找“抛江”的死猪尸体。 REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 10
2012年9月23日，北京，清洁工人用耙子清理漂浮在河道上的垃圾。 REUTERS/David Gray

2012年9月23日，北京，清洁工人用耙子清理漂浮在河道上的垃圾。 REUTERS/David Gray

2014年 11月 20日 星期四
2012年9月23日，北京，清洁工人用耙子清理漂浮在河道上的垃圾。 REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 10
2012年6月4日，安徽合肥，一名渔民在布满蓝藻的巢湖内捕鱼。 REUTERS/Stringer

2012年6月4日，安徽合肥，一名渔民在布满蓝藻的巢湖内捕鱼。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 11月 20日 星期四
2012年6月4日，安徽合肥，一名渔民在布满蓝藻的巢湖内捕鱼。 REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 10
2011年2月8日，浙江温州，女孩们经过一条被垃圾污染的小河。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年2月8日，浙江温州，女孩们经过一条被垃圾污染的小河。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 11月 20日 星期四
2011年2月8日，浙江温州，女孩们经过一条被垃圾污染的小河。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 10
2010年10月21日，北京，一名男子在被污染的河里收网捕鱼。 REUTERS/David Gray

2010年10月21日，北京，一名男子在被污染的河里收网捕鱼。 REUTERS/David Gray

2014年 11月 20日 星期四
2010年10月21日，北京，一名男子在被污染的河里收网捕鱼。 REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 10
2008年6月5日，江苏南京，从金川江流入长江的污染带。 REUTERS/Sean Yong

2008年6月5日，江苏南京，从金川江流入长江的污染带。 REUTERS/Sean Yong

2014年 11月 20日 星期四
2008年6月5日，江苏南京，从金川江流入长江的污染带。 REUTERS/Sean Yong
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
政要太太团爱考拉 Koala

政要太太团爱考拉 Koala

下一个

政要太太团爱考拉 Koala

政要太太团爱考拉 Koala

媒体称，澳大利亚在此次G20峰会上施展“考拉外交”，拥抱澳大利亚最可爱的动物成了本届峰会上最难忘的画面。

2014年 11月 20日
24小时时事新闻（11月21日） 24Hours

24小时时事新闻（11月21日） 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 11月 20日
24小时时事新闻（11月20日） 24Hours

24小时时事新闻（11月20日） 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 11月 19日
香港“占中”者蒙面打砸立法会大楼 HK barricades come down

香港“占中”者蒙面打砸立法会大楼 HK barricades come down

部分“占中”示威者周三清晨从侧门冲进香港立法会大楼，警方阻止后续强行进入的示威者，占中示威沉寂一段时日的情势再度升温。

2014年 11月 19日

精选图集

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐