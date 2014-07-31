本周中国区精选(7月25日-8月1日) China Weekly
7月30日，山西太原，游客在游乐园乘坐游乐设施。REUTERS/Jon Woo
7月30日，第十二届中国国际数码互动娱乐展览会(ChinaJoy)在上海开幕，微软互动娱乐事业行销策略部门高管Yusuf Mehdi介绍Xbox One，称将于9月23日在中国发布Xbox One游戏机。为期5天的展会，more
7月30日，上海，一条河流上绿藻泛滥。REUTERS/Aly Song
新华社报导称，鉴于前中共中央政治局常委、前中央政法委书记周永康涉嫌严重违纪，中共中央决定，依据《中国共产党章程》和《中国共产党纪律检查机关案件检查工作条例》的有关规定，由中共中央纪律检查委员会对其立案审查。(摄于2007more
7月30日，北京，一家报刊亭售卖有关周永康立案审查报道的媒体报纸。针对中国前中央政治局常委周永康涉嫌严重违纪被立案审查，人民日报刊登评论员文章称，中央的这一决定彰显了“治国必先治党、治党务必从严”的坚定决心，证明党纪面前more
7月29日，安徽合肥，农民工躺在隧道里睡觉。为进一步推进户籍制度改革，中国拟统一城乡户口登记制度，并全面实施居住证制度，计划到2020年实现1亿左右农业转移人口和其他常住人口在城镇落户。 REUTERS/Stringermore
7月29日，上海的一家肯德基。百胜集团称，对于中国供应商上海福喜不当处理食品的报导，已对过去10天百胜集团在中国肯德基和必胜客餐厅的同店销售产生“巨大负面影响”。 REUTERS/Aly Song
7月29日，香港，韩国人气男团Big Bang出席香港动漫电玩节，为手机游戏《神魔之塔》代言。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
7月29日，北京，中国外交部长王毅同加拿大外交部长贝尔德举行会谈。王毅表示，中方欢迎加拿大总理哈珀11月出席北京亚太经合组织(APEC)领导人非正式会议并访华。 REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool
日本麦当劳全面停用中国鸡肉，将考虑使用巴西食材。中国供应商福喜因食品安全问题被停业整顿。(7月29日，日本麦当劳首席执行官Sarah Casanova在东京召开新闻发布会。) REUTERS/Yuya Shino
7月30日，内蒙古锡林郭勒盟，摔跤手在那达慕大会上跳起舞蹈。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
7月26日，云南昆明， “毛泽东”特型演员曾德胜参加一个公司宣传活动。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
7月26日，北京，一名女子在日坛公园拍照。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
7月27日，云南昆明，一名工人在展厅清洁楼盘模型。国际货币基金组织(IMF)亚太区副主席兼中国工作组主管Markus Rodlauer表示，中国房地产行业疲弱对该国经济构成短期风险。由于有政府政策的缓冲，中国经济的短期风more
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic poses at a fashion show in Hong Kong July 27, 2014.more
A sign at a McDonald's branch alerts costumers that there is only a limited menu available after a tainted foomore
People walk past a real estate advertisement poster in Beijing, July 28, 2014. The Chinese economy performed rmore
A Muslim woman looks at a hijab at a stall outside a mosque after a prayer session on Eid al-Fitr in Shanghai,more
