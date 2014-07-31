本周中国区精选(7月25日-8月1日) China Weekly

A sign at a McDonald's branch alerts costumers that there is only a limited menu available after a tainted food scandal involving Chinese supplier Husi Food Co Ltd, in Shanghai July 28, 2014. The head of U.S. meat supplier OSI Group, the parent company of a Chinese firm at the centre of a food safety scandal, held a news conference on Monday as McDonald's Corp struck more meat dishes off its menus in China. The food scandal has dragged in other global food brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut parent Yum Brands Inc and coffee chain Starbucks Corp. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS FOOD)

