图片 | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 16:03 BJT

本周中国区精选(7月25日-8月1日) China Weekly

7月30日，山西太原，游客在游乐园乘坐游乐设施。REUTERS/Jon Woo

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
7月30日，第十二届中国国际数码互动娱乐展览会(ChinaJoy)在上海开幕，微软互动娱乐事业行销策略部门高管Yusuf Mehdi介绍Xbox One，称将于9月23日在中国发布Xbox One游戏机。为期5天的展会，吸引了来自全球30多个国家和地区的近500家企业参展，共展出游戏产品700余款，预计到场人次超过25万。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
7月30日，上海，一条河流上绿藻泛滥。REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
新华社报导称，鉴于前中共中央政治局常委、前中央政法委书记周永康涉嫌严重违纪，中共中央决定，依据《中国共产党章程》和《中国共产党纪律检查机关案件检查工作条例》的有关规定，由中共中央纪律检查委员会对其立案审查。(摄于2007年10月16日，北京) REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
7月30日，北京，一家报刊亭售卖有关周永康立案审查报道的媒体报纸。针对中国前中央政治局常委周永康涉嫌严重违纪被立案审查，人民日报刊登评论员文章称，中央的这一决定彰显了“治国必先治党、治党务必从严”的坚定决心，证明党纪面前人人平等，党内没有特殊党员。REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
7月29日，安徽合肥，农民工躺在隧道里睡觉。为进一步推进户籍制度改革，中国拟统一城乡户口登记制度，并全面实施居住证制度，计划到2020年实现1亿左右农业转移人口和其他常住人口在城镇落户。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
7月29日，上海的一家肯德基。百胜集团称，对于中国供应商上海福喜不当处理食品的报导，已对过去10天百胜集团在中国肯德基和必胜客餐厅的同店销售产生“巨大负面影响”。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
7月29日，香港，韩国人气男团Big Bang出席香港动漫电玩节，为手机游戏《神魔之塔》代言。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
7月29日，北京，中国外交部长王毅同加拿大外交部长贝尔德举行会谈。王毅表示，中方欢迎加拿大总理哈珀11月出席北京亚太经合组织(APEC)领导人非正式会议并访华。 REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
日本麦当劳全面停用中国鸡肉，将考虑使用巴西食材。中国供应商福喜因食品安全问题被停业整顿。(7月29日，日本麦当劳首席执行官Sarah Casanova在东京召开新闻发布会。) REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
7月30日，内蒙古锡林郭勒盟，摔跤手在那达慕大会上跳起舞蹈。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
7月26日，云南昆明， “毛泽东”特型演员曾德胜参加一个公司宣传活动。 REUTERS/Wong Campion

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
7月26日，北京，一名女子在日坛公园拍照。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
7月27日，云南昆明，一名工人在展厅清洁楼盘模型。国际货币基金组织(IMF)亚太区副主席兼中国工作组主管Markus Rodlauer表示，中国房地产行业疲弱对该国经济构成短期风险。由于有政府政策的缓冲，中国经济的短期风险依然可控。 REUTERS/Wong Campion

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic poses at a fashion show in Hong Kong July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee (CHINA - Tags: SPORT ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCCER)

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
A sign at a McDonald's branch alerts costumers that there is only a limited menu available after a tainted food scandal involving Chinese supplier Husi Food Co Ltd, in Shanghai July 28, 2014. The head of U.S. meat supplier OSI Group, the parent company of a Chinese firm at the centre of a food safety scandal, held a news conference on Monday as McDonald's Corp struck more meat dishes off its menus in China. The food scandal has dragged in other global food brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut parent Yum Brands Inc and coffee chain Starbucks Corp. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS FOOD)

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
People walk past a real estate advertisement poster in Beijing, July 28, 2014. The Chinese economy performed reasonably well in the first half of 2014 although downward pressure remains, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told a meeting of small- and medium-sized business leaders, according to the website of the Chinese government. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS)

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
A Muslim woman looks at a hijab at a stall outside a mosque after a prayer session on Eid al-Fitr in Shanghai, July 29, 2014. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: RELIGION)

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
