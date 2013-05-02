本周中国区精选(4月26日-5月3日) China Weekly
5月2日，北京，工人在街道长椅上小憩。汇丰(HSBC)当日公布数据显示，中国4月制造业采购经理人指数(PMI)终值降至50.4，较初值小幅小修，新出口订单分项则四个月来首度降至荣枯线下方。 REUTERS/Kim Kyumore
5月2日，16.5米高的充气橡皮黄鸭在香港维多利亚港展出。这只巨鸭由荷兰艺术家霍夫曼(Florentijn Hofman)设计，将在香港停留一个月。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman holds a sign as she participates in a protest against a battery factory in front of the local governmemore
People celebrate "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan county, Yunnan province, April 30, 2013. Ethnic Wa people thromore
A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands guard as a truck with a North Korea license plate drives on the Friendmore
A woman body surfs during a performance at the 2013 Strawberry Music Festival at Tongzhou Canal Park in Beijinmore
A female climber abseils after scaling the face of a mountain as another prepares at Baihe Valley on the outskmore
People touch a car as they compete during a car-touching competition in Shanghai April 29, 2013. Some 60 peoplmore
A janitor sprays disinfectant at empty chicken cages in a traditional market in New Taipei city April 29, 2013more
Girls sit as they watch the 2013 B-BOY Shanghai breakdancing competition in Shanghai April 27, 2013. Now in itmore
dancer performs during the 2013 B-BOY Shanghai breakdancing competition in Shanghai April 27, 2013. Now in itsmore
A park worker takes care of geese at Mingzhu park in Shanghai April 27, 2013. The park, a tourist attraction, more
DATE IMPORTED: April 26, 2013 A combination picture shows laundry hanging on clotheslines outside houses alongmore
People walk along a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai April 26, 2013. China posted a current account surpmore
DATE IMPORTED: April 26, 2013 A woman wearing a medical mask walks past vending machines that sell masks outsimore
A worker sorts waste plastic bottles at a recycling centre in the outskirts of Beijing April 26, 2013. China'smore
A vendor takes a nap next to her fruit stall at a market in the outskirts of Beijing April 26, 2013. Analysts more
Visitors take pictures as men from the ethnic Wa minority kill a buffalo with a spear during a traditional relmore
24小时时事新闻(5月3日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
最牛法棍面包 Best in baguette
(Reuters) - 法国巴黎举行一年一度的“长棍面包大赛”，42岁的突尼斯裔面包师傅卡迪尔力压其余202名对手，登上冠军宝座，不但得到“面包王”荣衔，还可成为法国总统府御用面包供货商一年。
奥巴马白宫晚宴抖笑料 Whitehouse Correspondents' dinner
(Reuters) - 4月27日美国总统奥巴马出席白宫记者晚宴，奥巴马席间演讲笑料不断，不仅以笑话自嘲，还发布“齐刘海”造型照片，引发全场爆笑。
三星在智能手机市场势如破竹 Samsung vs Apple in Market
(Reuters) - 三星在智能手机争夺战中占尽先机，一季度全球市占率达到三分之一，较苹果优势进一步扩大。
