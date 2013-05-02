版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 16:04 BJT

本周中国区精选(4月26日-5月3日) China Weekly

5月2日，北京，工人在街道长椅上小憩。汇丰(HSBC)当日公布数据显示，中国4月制造业采购经理人指数(PMI)终值降至50.4，较初值小幅小修，新出口订单分项则四个月来首度降至荣枯线下方。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

5月2日，北京，工人在街道长椅上小憩。汇丰(HSBC)当日公布数据显示，中国4月制造业采购经理人指数(PMI)终值降至50.4，较初值小幅小修，新出口订单分项则四个月来首度降至荣枯线下方。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
5月2日，北京，工人在街道长椅上小憩。汇丰(HSBC)当日公布数据显示，中国4月制造业采购经理人指数(PMI)终值降至50.4，较初值小幅小修，新出口订单分项则四个月来首度降至荣枯线下方。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月2日，16.5米高的充气橡皮黄鸭在香港维多利亚港展出。这只巨鸭由荷兰艺术家霍夫曼(Florentijn Hofman)设计，将在香港停留一个月。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

5月2日，16.5米高的充气橡皮黄鸭在香港维多利亚港展出。这只巨鸭由荷兰艺术家霍夫曼(Florentijn Hofman)设计，将在香港停留一个月。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
5月2日，16.5米高的充气橡皮黄鸭在香港维多利亚港展出。这只巨鸭由荷兰艺术家霍夫曼(Florentijn Hofman)设计，将在香港停留一个月。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman holds a sign as she participates in a protest against a battery factory in front of the local government building of Songjiang district, on the outskirts of Shanghai May 1, 2013. According to local media, Hefei Guoxuan High-tech Power Energy Co Ltd plans to build a lithium ion battery factory on a 23.1-acre plot in the Songjiang Industrial Park, the largest of its kind in eastern China. Local residents say they are worried the facility will pollute their water supply and foul the air. The sign reads, "I love Songjiang! Strongly against building Guoxuan battery factory in Songjiang!" REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman holds a sign as she participates in a protest against a battery factory in front of the local governmemore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
A woman holds a sign as she participates in a protest against a battery factory in front of the local government building of Songjiang district, on the outskirts of Shanghai May 1, 2013. According to local media, Hefei Guoxuan High-tech Power Energy Co Ltd plans to build a lithium ion battery factory on a 23.1-acre plot in the Songjiang Industrial Park, the largest of its kind in eastern China. Local residents say they are worried the facility will pollute their water supply and foul the air. The sign reads, "I love Songjiang! Strongly against building Guoxuan battery factory in Songjiang!" REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People celebrate "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan county, Yunnan province, April 30, 2013. Ethnic Wa people throw and smear muddy water onto each other during the annual "Monihei" festival. Wa people consider the muddy water, which contains special plant juice, sacred and as a sign of good fortune. Picture taken April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Wong Campion

People celebrate "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan county, Yunnan province, April 30, 2013. Ethnic Wa people thromore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
People celebrate "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan county, Yunnan province, April 30, 2013. Ethnic Wa people throw and smear muddy water onto each other during the annual "Monihei" festival. Wa people consider the muddy water, which contains special plant juice, sacred and as a sign of good fortune. Picture taken April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands guard as a truck with a North Korea license plate drives on the Friendship Bridge over the Yalu River which connects North Korea's Sinuiju to China's Dandong, Liaoning province, April 12, 2013. China has stepped up checks on shipments to and from North Korea almost two months after agreeing to new U.N. sanctions that demand greater scrutiny of trade, but the flow of goods in and out of the reclusive state appears largely unaffected. Picture taken April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands guard as a truck with a North Korea license plate drives on the Friendmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands guard as a truck with a North Korea license plate drives on the Friendship Bridge over the Yalu River which connects North Korea's Sinuiju to China's Dandong, Liaoning province, April 12, 2013. China has stepped up checks on shipments to and from North Korea almost two months after agreeing to new U.N. sanctions that demand greater scrutiny of trade, but the flow of goods in and out of the reclusive state appears largely unaffected. Picture taken April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A woman body surfs during a performance at the 2013 Strawberry Music Festival at Tongzhou Canal Park in Beijing, April 29, 2013. The festival will be held from April 29 to May 1. Picture taken April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang

A woman body surfs during a performance at the 2013 Strawberry Music Festival at Tongzhou Canal Park in Beijinmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
A woman body surfs during a performance at the 2013 Strawberry Music Festival at Tongzhou Canal Park in Beijing, April 29, 2013. The festival will be held from April 29 to May 1. Picture taken April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang
A female climber abseils after scaling the face of a mountain as another prepares at Baihe Valley on the outskirts of Miyun County, in Beijing, April 30, 2013. Climbing is increasingly gaining popularity as a sport in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A female climber abseils after scaling the face of a mountain as another prepares at Baihe Valley on the outskmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
A female climber abseils after scaling the face of a mountain as another prepares at Baihe Valley on the outskirts of Miyun County, in Beijing, April 30, 2013. Climbing is increasingly gaining popularity as a sport in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People touch a car as they compete during a car-touching competition in Shanghai April 29, 2013. Some 60 people compete to win a brand new Volkswagen Polo by keeping their hands pressed against the automobile as long as they can. The last person standing will be the winner. Contestants are allowed just one 15-minute bathroom break for every six hours they remain standing. Last year, in a similar competition in China, a 27-year-old man won a BMW car after he stood with his hand against the vehicle for 87 hours. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People touch a car as they compete during a car-touching competition in Shanghai April 29, 2013. Some 60 peoplmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
People touch a car as they compete during a car-touching competition in Shanghai April 29, 2013. Some 60 people compete to win a brand new Volkswagen Polo by keeping their hands pressed against the automobile as long as they can. The last person standing will be the winner. Contestants are allowed just one 15-minute bathroom break for every six hours they remain standing. Last year, in a similar competition in China, a 27-year-old man won a BMW car after he stood with his hand against the vehicle for 87 hours. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A janitor sprays disinfectant at empty chicken cages in a traditional market in New Taipei city April 29, 2013. A 53-year-old Taiwan businessman has contracted the H7N9 strain of bird flu while travelling in China, Taiwan's Health Department said last Wednesday, the first reported case outside of mainland China. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang (TAIWAN

A janitor sprays disinfectant at empty chicken cages in a traditional market in New Taipei city April 29, 2013more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
A janitor sprays disinfectant at empty chicken cages in a traditional market in New Taipei city April 29, 2013. A 53-year-old Taiwan businessman has contracted the H7N9 strain of bird flu while travelling in China, Taiwan's Health Department said last Wednesday, the first reported case outside of mainland China. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang (TAIWAN
Girls sit as they watch the 2013 B-BOY Shanghai breakdancing competition in Shanghai April 27, 2013. Now in its seventh year running, the competition is considered China's most important hip hop festival, where dance crews from all over the world, including Russia and Korea, compete in front of a panel of international guest judges. Picture taken April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA

Girls sit as they watch the 2013 B-BOY Shanghai breakdancing competition in Shanghai April 27, 2013. Now in itmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
Girls sit as they watch the 2013 B-BOY Shanghai breakdancing competition in Shanghai April 27, 2013. Now in its seventh year running, the competition is considered China's most important hip hop festival, where dance crews from all over the world, including Russia and Korea, compete in front of a panel of international guest judges. Picture taken April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA
dancer performs during the 2013 B-BOY Shanghai breakdancing competition in Shanghai April 27, 2013. Now in its seventh year running, the competition is considered China's most important hip hop festival, where dance crews from all over the world, including Russia and Korea, compete in front of a panel of international guest judges. Picture taken April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA

dancer performs during the 2013 B-BOY Shanghai breakdancing competition in Shanghai April 27, 2013. Now in itsmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
dancer performs during the 2013 B-BOY Shanghai breakdancing competition in Shanghai April 27, 2013. Now in its seventh year running, the competition is considered China's most important hip hop festival, where dance crews from all over the world, including Russia and Korea, compete in front of a panel of international guest judges. Picture taken April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA
A park worker takes care of geese at Mingzhu park in Shanghai April 27, 2013. The park, a tourist attraction, takes care of more than 400 geese. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA

A park worker takes care of geese at Mingzhu park in Shanghai April 27, 2013. The park, a tourist attraction, takes care of more than 400 geese. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
A park worker takes care of geese at Mingzhu park in Shanghai April 27, 2013. The park, a tourist attraction, takes care of more than 400 geese. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA
DATE IMPORTED: April 26, 2013 A combination picture shows laundry hanging on clotheslines outside houses along a street at a migrant workers' village in the outskirts of Beijing April 26, 2013. The street is one of the spaces where migrant workers who usually live in cheap and crowded small houses, can dry their washing on a sunny day. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

DATE IMPORTED: April 26, 2013 A combination picture shows laundry hanging on clotheslines outside houses alongmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
DATE IMPORTED: April 26, 2013 A combination picture shows laundry hanging on clotheslines outside houses along a street at a migrant workers' village in the outskirts of Beijing April 26, 2013. The street is one of the spaces where migrant workers who usually live in cheap and crowded small houses, can dry their washing on a sunny day. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People walk along a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai April 26, 2013. China posted a current account surplus of $55.2 billion in the first quarter of 2013, preliminary data from the country's foreign exchange regulator showed on Thursday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA

People walk along a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai April 26, 2013. China posted a current account surpmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
People walk along a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai April 26, 2013. China posted a current account surplus of $55.2 billion in the first quarter of 2013, preliminary data from the country's foreign exchange regulator showed on Thursday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA
DATE IMPORTED: April 26, 2013 A woman wearing a medical mask walks past vending machines that sell masks outside National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei April 26, 2013. A 53-year-old Taiwan businessman has contracted the H7N9 strain of bird flu while travelling in China, Taiwan's Health Department said on Wednesday, the first reported case outside of mainland China. The man was hospitalised after becoming ill three days after returning from Suzhou on April 9, Health Department Minister Wen-Ta Chiu told a news conference. Chiu said the patient was diagnosed with the H7N9 virus and was in serious condition. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang (TAIWAN

DATE IMPORTED: April 26, 2013 A woman wearing a medical mask walks past vending machines that sell masks outsimore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
DATE IMPORTED: April 26, 2013 A woman wearing a medical mask walks past vending machines that sell masks outside National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei April 26, 2013. A 53-year-old Taiwan businessman has contracted the H7N9 strain of bird flu while travelling in China, Taiwan's Health Department said on Wednesday, the first reported case outside of mainland China. The man was hospitalised after becoming ill three days after returning from Suzhou on April 9, Health Department Minister Wen-Ta Chiu told a news conference. Chiu said the patient was diagnosed with the H7N9 virus and was in serious condition. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang (TAIWAN
A worker sorts waste plastic bottles at a recycling centre in the outskirts of Beijing April 26, 2013. China's National Development and Reform Commission announced that in an attempt to develop a circular economy, it will increase the annual output value of its resource recycling industry to 1.8 trillion yuan ($287 billion) by 2015, according to Xinhua. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA -

A worker sorts waste plastic bottles at a recycling centre in the outskirts of Beijing April 26, 2013. China'smore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
A worker sorts waste plastic bottles at a recycling centre in the outskirts of Beijing April 26, 2013. China's National Development and Reform Commission announced that in an attempt to develop a circular economy, it will increase the annual output value of its resource recycling industry to 1.8 trillion yuan ($287 billion) by 2015, according to Xinhua. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA -
A vendor takes a nap next to her fruit stall at a market in the outskirts of Beijing April 26, 2013. Analysts said the People's Bank of China would have to tread cautiously to balance growth and inflation risks, and forecast that monetary policy would not be tightened this year. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA

A vendor takes a nap next to her fruit stall at a market in the outskirts of Beijing April 26, 2013. Analysts more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
A vendor takes a nap next to her fruit stall at a market in the outskirts of Beijing April 26, 2013. Analysts said the People's Bank of China would have to tread cautiously to balance growth and inflation risks, and forecast that monetary policy would not be tightened this year. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA
Visitors take pictures as men from the ethnic Wa minority kill a buffalo with a spear during a traditional religious ritual in Cangyuan county, Yunnan province, April 29, 2013. The ethnic Wa minority consider sacrificing buffalos as an offering to worship god. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Visitors take pictures as men from the ethnic Wa minority kill a buffalo with a spear during a traditional relmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
Visitors take pictures as men from the ethnic Wa minority kill a buffalo with a spear during a traditional religious ritual in Cangyuan county, Yunnan province, April 29, 2013. The ethnic Wa minority consider sacrificing buffalos as an offering to worship god. REUTERS/Wong Campion
