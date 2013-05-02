本周中国区精选(4月26日-5月3日) China Weekly

People touch a car as they compete during a car-touching competition in Shanghai April 29, 2013. Some 60 people compete to win a brand new Volkswagen Polo by keeping their hands pressed against the automobile as long as they can. The last person standing will be the winner. Contestants are allowed just one 15-minute bathroom break for every six hours they remain standing. Last year, in a similar competition in China, a 27-year-old man won a BMW car after he stood with his hand against the vehicle for 87 hours. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close