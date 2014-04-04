本周中国区精选(3月28日-4月4日) China Weekly
4月2日，上海，一名男子在公园打太极。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月2日，游客在香港苏富比2014春拍预展上观看艺术家张晓刚的《血缘：大家庭3号》。该作品创作于1995年，是张晓刚《血缘》系列中最重要及最成熟的作品，估价为6,500万至8,000万港元。REUTERS/Tyrone more
4月1日，中国国家主席习近平携夫人彭丽媛在比利时国王菲利普(右)的陪同下，访问沃尔沃汽车集团比利时根特工厂。 REUTERS/Danny Gis/Pool
4月1日，香港，一名扮成蜘蛛侠的演员在蜘蛛侠模型旁表演。尖沙咀海旁近日搭建起一个3.65米高的蜘蛛侠模型，为5月1日即将上映的《蜘蛛侠2：决战电魔》造势。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
3月27日，一名中国女子在韩国始兴的驾校练车，准备考取韩国驾照。如今，去韩国考驾照成为中国游客不可或缺的活动之一，过去三年，已有近7万中国公民持有韩国驾照。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
3月31日，湖北武汉，一个女孩在杜莎夫人蜡像馆与美国总统奥巴马的蜡像合影。REUTERS/Stringer
3月31日，广东乌坎村举行村委会换届选举，工作人员现场计票。现任村委主任林祖銮获过半数票当选连任。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月30日，云南昆明，一位71岁的老人男扮女装在公园跳舞。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
中国熔盛重工公布，公司截至2013年12月底年度亏损按年扩大14.1倍，至86.83亿元(人民币)，每股亏损1.24元，不派息。期内，收入按年大幅下跌83%，至13.43亿万元。(摄于2013年12月4日，熔盛重工船坞入more
3月30日，广东乌坎村，孩子在街边打台球。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月30日，安徽合肥，车辆在雾霾天行驶。中国国务院总理李克强曾表示，中国准备向污染宣战，欲以此回应民众对中国环境污染的益发不满情绪。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月30日，马来西亚梳邦再也，家属举着中国国旗与标语参加马航失联航班MH370新闻发布会。马来西亚官方媒体Bernama报道称，警方负责人Khalid Abu Bakar表示，马来西亚正在将马航 失联飞机刑事调查集中在机more
3月29日，北京，国家体育场“鸟巢”参加“地球一小时”熄灯活动前后对比图。“地球一小时”是由世界自然基金会应对全球气候变化所提出的一项倡议，活动从2007年开始，今年已经是第六个年头。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-more
3月29日，在“香港国际七人榄球赛”赛间，球迷在洗手间外排队。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
3月28日，安徽合肥，工人在火车站建设现场施工。中国国家信息中心最新报告预计，今年全年中国居民消费价格指数料上涨2.5%，但工业生产者出厂价格指数(PPI)下降0.6%，综合各方因素来看，今年不会发生通货紧缩。REUTEmore
3月28日，贵州黎平县，侗族妇女在茶叶厂工作。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
3月28日，“浩沙·第8届中国国际泳装设计大赛总决赛”在北京中国国际时装周上举行。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
4月3日，香港，游客参观泰国当代艺术家Suntur Yozanun Wutigonsombutkul的互动艺术展览“与Suntur野餐”。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
娃娃模特走猫步 Catwalk kids
(Reuters) - 各大装秀上亮相的小模特们走起T台来有模有样，卖萌演绎吸引观众眼球。
24小时时事新闻(4月4日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
智利连续发生强震 引发海啸 Earthquake in Chile
(Reuters) - 智利继周二发生8.2级强震后，周三又发生7.8级强震，均引发了海啸，地震已造成6人死亡。
