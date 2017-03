本周中国区精选(11月30日-12月7日) China Weekly - 07 Dec 2012

12月5日,上海,一名交警指挥交通。A policeman directs traffic at a busy street of downtown Shanghai December 5, 2012. While the opportunities are vast in China's estimated $50 billion auto insurance industry, there are roadblocks aplenty - from poor driving standards to a new generation of car owners unfamiliar with the concept of buying protection against accidents and repairs. In 2010, China reported 3.9 million road accidents that killed 65,225 people and injured 254,075. For comparison, there were 30,797 fatal crashes in the United States in 2009, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has almost 2.5 times as many registered vehicles as China. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

