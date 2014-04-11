本周中国区精选(4月4日-11日) China Weekly
4月10日，上海，德国社会心理学博士Thomas Talhelm利用一台小型立式风扇和一张HEPA滤膜，制成一台廉价空气净化器，总花费为166元人民币。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月9日，在上海时装周上，一名模特展示爱慕品牌服装。上海时装周从4月9日至17日举行。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月10日，香港，万洲国际(原双汇国际)的投资推介午宴上摆放着各种双汇肉制品。中国猪肉食品企业--万洲国际有限公司拟在香港首次公开发售(IPO)筹资高至411亿港元，这将是食品及饮料行业历来第二大宗IPO。REUTERSmore
4月8日，北京，马航失联飞机乘客家属在丽都酒店点燃蜡烛祈福。马航失联飞机的搜寻工作继续进行。澳洲官员称检测到两次可能来自飞机黑匣子记录仪的新“ping”信号，重新为搜寻工作带来希望。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
4月9日，香港，游客在一个展览上参观电子恐龙模型。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
4月9日，北京，美国国防部长哈格尔参观故宫。 REUTERS/Alex Wong/Pool
4月8日，上海，两名女子走在人行横道上。REUTERS/Aly Song
4月8日，北京，一名银行押运员在运送钞票警戒时打呵欠。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
4月7日，北京，居民在公园的笼子雕塑内下棋。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
4月10日，海南博鳌，中国国务院总理李克强出席博鳌亚洲论坛2014年年会开幕式，并发表题为《共同开创亚洲发展新未来》的主旨演讲。来自亚洲、非洲等52个国家的政界、工商界人士和专家学者参加开幕式。 REUTERS/Chinmore
澳门博彩业发展推升房价，澳门一套普通公寓售价动辄超过50万美元，成为全球房价最高的地区之一，排名超过了香港。(3月17日，澳门，一对新人在主教山结婚。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
4月5日，第四届“国际香港枕头大战日”在中环遮打花园举行，数百名参加者拿枕头“互殴”。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
4月4日，香港苏富比在2014年春季拍卖期间，向媒体展出一把价值连城的“Macdonald”中提琴。该中提琴由制琴大师安东尼奥·斯特拉迪瓦里(Antonio Stradivari)在1719年制造，在苏富比春季拍卖会上预more
4月2日，西藏拉萨，八廓街上的僧侣。REUTERS/Jacky Chen
4月3日，安徽合肥，一名捡拾垃圾的妇女行走在建筑工地附近。中国政府官员上个月表示，浙江兴润置业濒临破产，该公司总负债达35亿元人民币，而资产仅有30亿元。继中国出现首例债券违约后，该消息更是凸显了房地产和经济放缓令金融系more
4月8日，北京，仪仗队士兵在八一大楼列队欢迎美国国防部长哈格尔访华。中国国防部长常万全当日与哈格尔举行联合记者会，常万全呼吁美方对日本的所作所为有所约束，并对美国另一盟国--菲律宾作出指责。REUTERS/Alex Womore
4月10日，广州，一名女子在公园内练剑。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
4月4日，北京，菜市场内的猪肉摊。中国国家统计局4月11日发布数据显示，3月全国居民消费价格总水平同比上涨2.4%，环比下降0.5%。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
