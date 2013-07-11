本周中国区精选(7月5日-12日) China Weekly
7月10日，美国华盛顿，中国国务院副总理汪洋和美国财长雅各布·卢共同主持中美经济对话。汪洋指出，中美经济关系有点像夫妻，需要建立信任与合作。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
7月10日，北京，中国仪仗队士兵在尼日利亚总统古德拉克·乔纳森(Goodluck Jonathan)的欢迎仪式结束后，离开人民大会堂。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
7月9日，香港，来自“爱护香港力量”团体成员在香港领事馆外面举行示威活动，抗议美国政府入侵中国电脑系统。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
7月9日，北京，从一个窗口可看到外面的雾霾天气。一项研究发现，燃煤供暖导致的空气污染，使得中国北方人口的寿命比南方人口短约5.5岁。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
7月9日，安徽合肥，顾客在超市选购衬衫。中国国家统计局公布，6月居民消费价格指数(CPI)同比上涨2.7%，高于前值和路透调查预估中值2.5%。 REUTERS/Stringer
月8日，上海浦东世纪大道陆家嘴环岛处一观光线双层大巴发生自燃，无人员伤亡。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7月8日，上海浦东机场，韩亚航空坠机事故遇难女孩王琳佳的母亲(中)启程前往美国旧金山。一架韩亚航空波音777客机6日在旧金山机场降落时失事，两名中国女孩遇难，180多人受伤。REUTERS/Aly Song
7月7日，乘客乘坐朝鲜平壤到中国丹东的火车时经过鸭绿江大桥。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
7月6日，网球选手彭帅(右)在2013年温网公开赛女双决赛中，与中华台北队选手谢淑薇搭档，击败澳大利亚的巴蒂/德拉瓜，生涯第一次在大满贯赛上夺得冠军。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
7月6日，国际印度电影大奖颁奖礼在澳门举行，宝莱坞女星阿姆瑞塔·劳(Amrita Rao)亮相红毯。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
7月6日，尼泊尔加德满都，一名藏族女孩在寺院参加一个庆祝活动。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
研究称空气污染致中国北方人折寿5.5年 Lives of People
(Reuters) -一项国际研究发现，燃煤供暖导致的空气污染使得中国北方人口的寿命比南方人口短约5.5岁。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(12)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
24小时时事新闻(7月10日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
斯诺登在哪里？ The Moscow Terminal
(Reuters) -斯诺登因披露美国机密监控项目而遭通缉，目前仍滞留在莫斯科谢列梅捷沃机场中转区，该机场不少乘客候机时，便以探寻斯诺登的踪迹作为无聊时候的消遣。
