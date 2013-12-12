本周中国区精选(12月6日-13日) China Weekly
12月11日，云南昆明，建筑工人粉刷住宅楼外墙。国家统计局公布数据显示，2013年1至11月份全国房地产开发投资77412亿元，同比增长19.5%，增速比1至10月份提高0.3个百分点。 REUTERS/Wang Cammore
12月10日，北京，美国环保署署长吉娜·麦卡锡在清华大学发表演讲，呼吁中美在应对气候变化问题上展开合作。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
12月6日，上海市区陷入重度雾霾。中国两家新闻媒体央视网和《环球时报》9日发表在线评论文章，称近期多地雾霾天气并非一无是处，但遭到网友和其他媒体的讨伐。 REUTERS/Aly Song
12月10日，结束了在菲律宾的援救任务后，号称“欧洲第一舰”的英国皇家海军“勇敢”号导弹驱逐舰到访上海，对上海进行为期4天的友好访问，这也是“勇敢”号首次访华之旅。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
12月8日，福建惠安，大岞海防民兵哨所的三名女民兵在哨位上执勤。大岞海防民兵哨所建于1956年，是福建海防前沿阵地，编制为10人。除一名指导员为男性外，其余都是土生土长的“惠安女子”，平均年龄为22岁。 REUTERS/more
12月8日，在2013年度1200米国际一级赛香港短途锦标赛上，英国骑师翟利隆(Steve Drowne)从马上跌落，工作人员设置临时屏障实施救治。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月7日，福建泉州，村民乘船出海收集牡蛎。 REUTERS/Stringer
12月8日，2013年国际滑联花样滑冰大奖赛总决赛在日本福冈落幕，中国选手庞清/佟健表演。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
A couple fishing along Pearl River (or Zhu Jiang) next to office buildings in downtown Guangzhou, Guangdong prmore
12月6日，北京人民大会堂，中国国家副主席李源潮会见澳大利亚外长毕晓普。 REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool
A paramilitary police official stands guard behind a gate at the South Korea embassy in Beijing December 6, 20more
Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles at a traffic junction during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai more
12月6日，北京，群众自发前往南非驻华大使馆门口悼念南非首位黑人总统、反种族隔离斗士曼德拉。南非总统祖马于5日宣布，南非前总统曼德拉因长期肺部感染医治无效，在约翰内斯堡家中平静辞世，享年95岁。REUTERS/Jasonmore
12月6日，北京人民大会堂，中国国务院总理李克强与法国总理艾罗共同为庆祝中法建交50周年徽标揭幕，这标志着两国建交50周年庆祝活动正式启动。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
12月8日，福建惠安，石雕市场内的大型石雕像。 REUTERS/Stringer
