本周中国区精选(12月6日-13日) China Weekly

A paramilitary police official stands guard behind a gate at the South Korea embassy in Beijing December 6, 2013. A man who managed funds for the ousted uncle of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has fled the isolated country and is seeking asylum in South Korea, local media said on Friday. The aide is currently being protected by South Korean officials in a secret location in China, cable news network YTN said, citing a source familiar with the matter. REUTERS/Jason Lee

