本周中国区精选(12月6日-12月13日) China Weekly
12月12日，广州恒大队员在摩洛哥阿加迪尔体育场进行训练，备战世俱杯首场比赛。 REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
12月10日，北京，一名男子骑三轮车经过十字路口。中国汽车工业协会公布数据显示，11月国内汽车销量按年增长14.4%至204.39万辆，今年1月至11月汽车累计销量按年增长13.5%。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
12月12日，北京，两名安保志愿者在街头站岗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
12月6日，北京，群众自发前往南非驻华大使馆门口悼念南非首位黑人总统、反种族隔离斗士曼德拉。南非总统祖马于5日宣布，南非前总统曼德拉因长期肺部感染医治无效，在约翰内斯堡家中平静辞世，享年95岁。REUTERS/Jasonmore
12月7日，广州，一对夫妇乘船在珠江上捕鱼。珠江是仅次于长江的中国第二大河流，近期周期性的禁渔期到来，这是中国政府用以保护当地渔业资源所采取的措施。 REUTERS/Stringer
12月6日，北京，一名士兵在韩国大使馆前站岗。韩国议员郑清来3日称，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩的姑父、被认为是朝鲜“第二号人物”的国防委员会副委员长张成泽已被解职。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
12月6日，北京，一名学生经过一栋住宅楼。中国许多城市的公立小学必须接收本学区儿童，因此许多家长推高学区房价格，重点学校附近的二手房价格平均较可比地区的类似房屋价格高出50%左右。REUTERS/Iris Zhao
走近斯里兰卡 Inside SRI LANKA
(Reuters) - 热带岛国斯里兰卡，形如印度半岛的一滴眼泪，镶嵌在印度洋海面上。斯里兰卡拥有美丽的海滨，神秘的古城，丰富的自然遗产，以及独特的历史文化。
朝鲜宣布张成泽被判死刑并已执行 Jang Song Thaek
(Reuters) - 朝中社称，朝鲜12日以从事颠覆国家阴谋活动依法对张成泽判处死刑，并已于当天执行。张成泽是朝鲜最高领导人金正恩的姑父，此前被视为朝鲜二号人物。
