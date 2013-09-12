版本:
图片 | 2013年 9月 12日 星期四 16:02 BJT

本周中国区精选(9月6日-13日) China Weekly

9月11日，香港国际机场，一名男子观望停机坪。目前香港国际机场两条跑道的流量是每小时64架次，今年冬季将提升至每小时65架次，并逐步增至2015年的每小时68架次，达到2008年顾问研究报告指出的实际最高容量。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
9月11日，上海，即将开业的奢侈品时尚品牌LOEVE店。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
9月11日，北京，日本驻华大使馆门前摆放路禁。日本政府发言人表示，日本政府人员会登上中国东海的争议岛屿以捍卫主权，中国紧接着表示不会容忍日本的挑衅。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
9月11日，苹果新品iPhone发布会在北京举行，推出具有指纹识别功能的高端iPhone，同时针对新兴市场推出价格较低且色彩缤纷的塑料外壳机型，且苹果将首次在中美同步发售新机。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
9月11日，香港维园彩装置名为“悦满中秋”的半月形巨型《彩灯大观园》彩灯。彩灯高10米，直径20米，以7,000个回收弃置水樽和节能LED灯泡建成。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
9月10日，工人在香港维多利亚公园安装红灯笼，迎接即将到来的传统中秋节。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
9月10日，深圳希玛眼科医院，被挖去双眼的山西6岁男童郭斌接受植入义眼手术。 REUTERS/C-MER

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
Vessels from the China Maritime Surveillance and the Japan Coast Guard are seen near disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 10, 2013. China said it would not tolerate provocation after Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday Japan might station government workers on disputed islands in the East China Sea to defend its sovereignty.9月10日，日本共同社拍摄到中国东海岛屿钓鱼岛（日本称尖阁岛）附近出现了中国海监船以及日本海岸警卫队的船只。在日本政府发言人周二表示其政府官员会登上位于中国东海的争议岛屿，中国表示绝不会容忍日本的挑衅行为。 REUTERS/Kyodo

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
A woman walks outside the biggest Esprit store at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district September 10, 2013. Europe-focused retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd does not expect to post a loss in the current fiscal year or set aside further provisions, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday. Chief executive Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez, however, did not specify if the company would return to profit or break-even, and he did not give further details. 9月10日，香港尖沙咀购物区最大Esprit专卖店外一名女子撑着伞走下来。欧洲主要零售商思捷环球控股公司首席执行官于星期二告诉路透社，不希望在当前财政年度亏损的状况下这样的情况再继续下去，但是至于公司的盈利或亏损，他则没有透漏更具体的细节。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
Chinese soldiers stand guard inside the gate of the Chinese Defense Ministry's Bayi Building in Beijing September 9, 2013, during a meeting between U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy James Miller and Major General Wang Guanzhong, deputy chief of general staff of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).9月9日，一些士兵们站在中国国防部八一大楼门内护，负责美国姆斯米勒少与中国防部副部长王关中的国期间以及中国人民解放军副总参谋长（解放军）会晤期间的安保工作。REUTERS/Alexander F. Yuan/Pool

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
Customers check mannequin outside a shop in central Shanghai September 9, 2013. Muted inflation data on Monday added to a run of August figures suggesting the protracted slowdown in China's economy may be bottoming out, helped by targeted support measures and signs of improved export demand.9月9日，一名顾客在上海市中心的一家店外面检查假模的质量状况。星期一温和的通胀数据添加到八月公布的数据显示，中国经济的长期增长放缓可能见底，通过有针对性的支持措施和出口需求，经济有好转迹象帮助。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
A man looks at sale advertisements outside a shop in Shanghai September 9, 2013. Steady consumer prices and slowing producer price deflation in August has added to the case that China's economy has arrested an extended slowdown and may be regaining some momentum, helped by targeted support measures and signs of improved export demand. 9月9日在上海的一家店外，一男子在看店内挂放的销售广告。稳定的消费价格和生产者价格通缩在八月放缓，在此情况下，中国经济已经获得一个扩展的放缓并且展现出可恢复的势头，通过有针对性的支持措施和出口需求经济有好转迹象帮助。REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
The Workers' Cultural Palace collapses after being demolished by explosives in Kunming, Yunnan province September 7, 2013. The 70-metre-high building has been a recreational centre for residents since being completed in 1982. 9月7日，云南昆明工人文化宫在被拆除后的爆炸物后倒塌，该70米高的建筑在1982已经完成，此后成为居民的休闲中心。REUTERS/Wong Campion

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
Former basketball star Dennis Rodman of the U.S. shows pictures he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the media, upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, in this combination picture of frames shot September 7, 2013. Rodman returned on Saturday from his second visit to North Korea this year where he again met the reclusive country's leader Kim Jong-un, but did not come back with jailed American missionary Kenneth Bae. 9月7日，美国前篮球明星丹尼斯-罗德曼展示他在朝鲜以及北京国际机场拍摄的照片，他第二次到朝鲜访问期间曾受到显少公开露面的朝鲜领导人金正恩的接见，7日罗德曼回到美国，但是入狱的美国传教士Kenneth Bae并没有一同归来。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
A worker is seen at a construction site in Beijing September 6, 2013. China's property inflation quickened in August for a second straight month, two private surveys showed, underlining strong momentum due to a recovery in land prices and complicating the government's efforts to prevent a property bubble. 9月6日,在北京的一个建筑工地前一名工人男子在休憩，中国的通货膨胀在8月份连续两个月高速增长，通过两个私人调查显示，如此强劲的势头是由于在土地价格的恢复和政府为防止房地产泡沫做出的复杂努力。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013.9月6日，圣彼得堡G20峰会期间，中国国家主席习近平与美国总统奥巴马会面。双方就双边关系及重大国际和地区问题交换意见，以进一步推动两国重大项目合作，提升两国在国际和地区问题上的战略协作水平。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
i Na of China wipes her face during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. 9月6日，在纽约的网球公开赛中，李娜对阵美国的小威廉姆斯。REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
A roadside vendor sells a pair of shoes on a street in Srinagar September 5, 2013. The shoes are imported from China and range from 250-500 rupees ($4-7), the seller said. The upside of the Indian rupee's slump is an export boom that sets the economy straight, right? Wrong. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh echoed classical economic theory when he told parliament last month that the plunging rupee, which has lost 18 percent against the dollar since selling pressure picked up in May, would spur exports and discourage imports. Some industries are bracing for a depreciation bonanza and exports are already climbing. They rose at a double-digit pace over a year earlier in the last two months, but for a hosts of reasons, Asia's third-largest economy is unlikely to see the sort of sustained export-led revival that nursed the Tiger economies to the east back to health after the 1997 crisis decimated their currencies. To go with Insight INDIA-ECONOMY/EXPORTS Picture taken September 5, 2013. 9月5日，在Srinagar的街道上，路边商贩在卖鞋子。卖方表示，鞋子是在中国以250-500卢比（约4-7美元）进口的。印度卢比汇率的暴跌，是因为出口的繁荣造成的，对吗？然而答案是错误的。印度总理曼莫汉在上月讨论古典经济理论时，对国会表示，卢比的持续下跌，会刺激出口、抑制进口。一些行业正面临着财富贬值，一些出口已经表现出上升的势头。前两个月来，它的经济以两位数的数字增长，一个主要的原因就是世界第三大经济体不会出现持续的出口复苏。REUTERS/Danish Ismai

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
Second-hand luxury handbags are displayed at a Milan Station outlet in Hong Kong September 2, 2013. In designer-obsessed Hong Kong, keeping up appearances can be hard on the pocketbook. One company has an answer: cash-strapped shoppers can get money quickly by pawning their Gucci, Chanel, Hermès or Louis Vuitton luxury handbags. If the client fails to pay back the loan, the bag is sold by the company's retail arm Milan Station Holdings Ltd at one of its second-hand designer stores. Picture taken September 2, 2013.9月2日，在香港米兰站展示二手奢侈品手袋，香港设计师为此着迷，想要维持面子可以但是对钱包的考验却不小。一公司为此做出了一个解决方案：现金拮据的消费者可以通过典当古奇，香奈儿，爱马仕的手提包或路易·威登来很快的换到钱。发达太太财务有限公司是一家抵押贷款经纪商，能够在半小时内提供最高达新包价值50%的贷款，如果客户未能偿还贷款，该包将在该公司旗下的二手名牌交易平台--米兰站上出售。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
A view of the city's skyline from the Beijing Yintai Centre building at sunset is seen in Beijing, August 29, 2013. An expected short-term rebound in China's slowing economy is unlikely to dispel the gloom that has engulfed emerging markets and abruptly made them the No. 1 worry for the global economy. Picture taken on August 29, 2013.8月29日，在北京银泰中心建筑顶端望去的美丽日落景象图。预期中国放缓中经济的短期反弹不可能消除黑暗新兴市场的黯淡，并让谈们突然开始担心全球第一经济体。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
A man walks past a PetroChina company logo at its gas station in Beijing August 29, 2013. Media reports that senior executives from PetroChina, including vice president Sun Rongde and director Wang Guoliang, are being investigated are inaccurate, a spokesman for the major Chinese oil producer said on September 9, 2013. Picture taken August 29, 2013.8月29日，一名男子走过带有中国石油Logo的广告牌。据媒体报道称，中国石油公司高管，包括副总孙荣德以及主任王国良，正在接受调查的消息是不准确的，中国的主要石油生产商的一位发言人如是说道。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 9月 12日 星期四
