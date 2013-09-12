本周中国区精选(9月6日-13日) China Weekly

A roadside vendor sells a pair of shoes on a street in Srinagar September 5, 2013. The shoes are imported from China and range from 250-500 rupees ($4-7), the seller said. The upside of the Indian rupee's slump is an export boom that sets the economy straight, right? Wrong. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh echoed classical economic theory when he told parliament last month that the plunging rupee, which has lost 18 percent against the dollar since selling pressure picked up in May, would spur exports and discourage imports. Some industries are bracing for a depreciation bonanza and exports are already climbing. They rose at a double-digit pace over a year earlier in the last two months, but for a hosts of reasons, Asia's third-largest economy is unlikely to see the sort of sustained export-led revival that nursed the Tiger economies to the east back to health after the 1997 crisis decimated their currencies. To go with Insight INDIA-ECONOMY/EXPORTS Picture taken September 5, 2013. 9月5日，在Srinagar的街道上，路边商贩在卖鞋子。卖方表示，鞋子是在中国以250-500卢比（约4-7美元）进口的。印度卢比汇率的暴跌，是因为出口的繁荣造成的，对吗？然而答案是错误的。印度总理曼莫汉在上月讨论古典经济理论时，对国会表示，卢比的持续下跌，会刺激出口、抑制进口。一些行业正面临着财富贬值，一些出口已经表现出上升的势头。前两个月来，它的经济以两位数的数字增长，一个主要的原因就是世界第三大经济体不会出现持续的出口复苏。REUTERS/Danish Ismai

Close