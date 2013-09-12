本周中国区精选(9月6日-13日) China Weekly
9月11日，香港国际机场，一名男子观望停机坪。目前香港国际机场两条跑道的流量是每小时64架次，今年冬季将提升至每小时65架次，并逐步增至2015年的每小时68架次，达到2008年顾问研究报告指出的实际最高容量。REUTEmore
9月11日，上海，即将开业的奢侈品时尚品牌LOEVE店。 REUTERS/Aly Song
9月11日，北京，日本驻华大使馆门前摆放路禁。日本政府发言人表示，日本政府人员会登上中国东海的争议岛屿以捍卫主权，中国紧接着表示不会容忍日本的挑衅。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
9月11日，苹果新品iPhone发布会在北京举行，推出具有指纹识别功能的高端iPhone，同时针对新兴市场推出价格较低且色彩缤纷的塑料外壳机型，且苹果将首次在中美同步发售新机。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
9月11日，香港维园彩装置名为“悦满中秋”的半月形巨型《彩灯大观园》彩灯。彩灯高10米，直径20米，以7,000个回收弃置水樽和节能LED灯泡建成。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9月10日，工人在香港维多利亚公园安装红灯笼，迎接即将到来的传统中秋节。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9月10日，深圳希玛眼科医院，被挖去双眼的山西6岁男童郭斌接受植入义眼手术。 REUTERS/C-MER
Vessels from the China Maritime Surveillance and the Japan Coast Guard are seen near disputed islands, called more
A woman walks outside the biggest Esprit store at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district September 10, 20more
Chinese soldiers stand guard inside the gate of the Chinese Defense Ministry's Bayi Building in Beijing Septemmore
Customers check mannequin outside a shop in central Shanghai September 9, 2013. Muted inflation data on Mondaymore
A man looks at sale advertisements outside a shop in Shanghai September 9, 2013. Steady consumer prices and slmore
The Workers' Cultural Palace collapses after being demolished by explosives in Kunming, Yunnan province Septemmore
Former basketball star Dennis Rodman of the U.S. shows pictures he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un tmore
A worker is seen at a construction site in Beijing September 6, 2013. China's property inflation quickened in more
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg Septemmore
i Na of China wipes her face during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the U.S. Open tennis chammore
A roadside vendor sells a pair of shoes on a street in Srinagar September 5, 2013. The shoes are imported frommore
Second-hand luxury handbags are displayed at a Milan Station outlet in Hong Kong September 2, 2013. In designemore
A view of the city's skyline from the Beijing Yintai Centre building at sunset is seen in Beijing, August 29, more
A man walks past a PetroChina company logo at its gas station in Beijing August 29, 2013. Media reports that smore
名牌包典当换现金 Luxury Handbags In HK
(Reuters) - 名牌包不但能保值，还能典当换现金。香港一家公司提供名牌包典当服务，典当名牌包，半小时内就可以获得最高达新包价值一半的资金。
聚焦法兰克福车展 Frankfurt Auto Show 2013
(Reuters) -
香港名牌包典当公司 Luxury Handbags In HK
(Reuters) - 发达太太财务有限公司是一家抵押贷款经纪商，典当Gucci、香奈儿、爱马仕和路易威登手袋换钱，能够在半小时内提供最高达新包价值50%的贷款，
苹果首次中美同步推新款iPhone iPhone 5 S/C Launch
(Reuters) - 苹果发布具有指纹识别功能的高端iPhone 5S，试图在竞争激烈的市场中突显特色，同时还针对新兴市场推出价格相对较低且色彩缤纷的塑料外壳机型5C，但价格仍超出原先预期。
