本周中国区精选(2月7日-14日) China Weekly
2月11日，上海自贸区一景。中国海关公布，2014年1月出口同比增长10.6%，进口同比增长10.0%，1月贸易顺差318.6亿美元。REUTERS/Aly Song
2月9日，香港，香港曼联官方球迷会成员准备进行足球比赛。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2月11日，北京，一名摊贩在798艺术区售卖小吃。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月11日，北京的一处商业区。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月10日，上海，几名女子使用手机拍摄雪景。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2月10日，上海，一名男子背着背包走在人行横道上。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2月9日，香港，妇女在国际快闪行动“十亿人站出来”(One Billion Risin)中跳舞。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2月9日，安徽合肥，求职者在人才市场应聘。中国人力资源和社会保障部称，2013全年实现城镇新增就业1,310万人，城镇登记失业率保持在4.1%左右的较低水平。 REUTERS/Stringer
2月8日，北京，一名居民在游泳前晒日光。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
DATE IMPORTED: February 8, 2014 Team Huaqi EV of Guangzhou College of South China University of Technology fromore
olicemen and police cars are seen after armoured vehicle guards protest outside Guangzhou Suibao Escort & Convmore
