本周中国区精选(2月7日-14日) China Weekly

DATE IMPORTED: February 8, 2014 Team Huaqi EV of Guangzhou College of South China University of Technology from China participates in the prototype concept Eco-marathon fuel efficiency challenge in Manila February 8, 2014. The Eco-marathon is an educational platform that encourages innovation, reinforces conservation and fosters the development of leading technology for greater efficiency. Over 100 students teams from 15 countries across Asia and the Middle East are participating in this competition, organizers said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES

