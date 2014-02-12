版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 14:43 BJT

本周中国区精选(2月7日-14日) China Weekly

2月11日，上海自贸区一景。中国海关公布，2014年1月出口同比增长10.6%，进口同比增长10.0%，1月贸易顺差318.6亿美元。REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
2月9日，香港，香港曼联官方球迷会成员准备进行足球比赛。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
2月11日，北京，一名摊贩在798艺术区售卖小吃。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
2月11日，北京的一处商业区。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
2月10日，上海，几名女子使用手机拍摄雪景。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
2月10日，上海，一名男子背着背包走在人行横道上。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
2月9日，香港，妇女在国际快闪行动“十亿人站出来”(One Billion Risin)中跳舞。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
2月9日，安徽合肥，求职者在人才市场应聘。中国人力资源和社会保障部称，2013全年实现城镇新增就业1,310万人，城镇登记失业率保持在4.1%左右的较低水平。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
2月8日，北京，一名居民在游泳前晒日光。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: February 8, 2014 Team Huaqi EV of Guangzhou College of South China University of Technology from China participates in the prototype concept Eco-marathon fuel efficiency challenge in Manila February 8, 2014. The Eco-marathon is an educational platform that encourages innovation, reinforces conservation and fosters the development of leading technology for greater efficiency. Over 100 students teams from 15 countries across Asia and the Middle East are participating in this competition, organizers said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
olicemen and police cars are seen after armoured vehicle guards protest outside Guangzhou Suibao Escort & Convoy Co in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, February 11, 2014. According to local media, protesters demand the company raise salary and enhance gun control policies while guards are transporting cash for banks. REUTERS/Alex Lee

2014年 2月 12日 星期三
