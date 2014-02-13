本周中国区精选(2月7日-14日) China Weekly

2月11日，香港，An employee of a bitcoin exchange company displays bitcoin vouchers, which are worth around HK$9 (US$1.15), in Hong Kong February 11, 2014. About 50,000 such vouchers were distributed as "lai see" or red packets during the Lunar New Year in the territory to promote the use of bitcoin. A retail store and an ATM machine for the digital currency is expected to be launched in the territory, according to the organizers of the event. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

