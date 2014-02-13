本周中国区精选(2月7日-14日) China Weekly
2月11日，上海自贸区一景。中国海关公布，2014年1月出口同比增长10.6%，进口同比增长10.0%，1月贸易顺差318.6亿美元。REUTERS/Aly Song
2月9日，香港，香港曼联官方球迷会成员准备进行足球比赛。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2月11日，北京，一名摊贩在798艺术区售卖小吃。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月11日，北京的一处商业区。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月10日，上海，几名女子使用手机拍摄雪景。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2月10日，上海，一名男子背着背包走在人行横道上。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2月9日，香港，妇女在国际快闪行动“十亿人站出来”(One Billion Risin)中跳舞。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2月9日，安徽合肥，求职者在人才市场应聘。中国人力资源和社会保障部称，2013全年实现城镇新增就业1,310万人，城镇登记失业率保持在4.1%左右的较低水平。 REUTERS/Stringer
2月8日，北京，一名居民在游泳前晒日光。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月11日，广东广州，警察在广州穗保押运公司押钞员罢工现场附近巡逻。目前，广州穗保押运与押钞员达成初步协议，每个押钞员每月薪酬将增加600元。REUTERS/Alex Lee
2月10日，北京，一个电脑屏幕上显示淘宝网售卖的印有索契冬奥会乌龙五环图案的白色T恤。在索契冬奥会开幕式上出现了一个令人尴尬的技术失误，在雪绒花“绽放”成奥运会五环的环节中，其中一朵竟未开放，结果五环变成四环。开幕式结束more
2月9日，北京，中国国家大剧院的冬日美景。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月7日，安徽合肥，一名股民在证交所查看股市行情。中国股市沪综指当日低开高走小幅收升，迎来马年开门红。REUTERS/Stringer
2月10日，在俄罗斯索契冬奥会上，中国选手韩天宇为夺得男子短道速滑1500米银牌，这是中国队本届冬奥会首枚奖牌。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
2月12日，中国选手庞清/佟健参加花样滑冰双人滑自由滑比赛。 REUTERS/David Gray
2月11日，香港，An employee of a bitcoin exchange company displays bitcoin vouchers, which are worth around HK$9 (US$more
