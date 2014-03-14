本周中国区精选(3月7日-14日) China Weekly
3月13日，十二届全国人大二次会议在北京人民大会堂闭幕，与会代表在闭幕式上拍照。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
中国国务院总理李克强与中外记者见面并答记者问。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
酒店礼仪小姐在人民大会堂外等候。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月9日，在十二届全国人大二次会议期间，一名少数民族代表在天安门广场使用手机拍照。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月13日，北京，中国国家主席习近平在人民大会堂会见沙特王储兼副首相、国防大臣萨勒曼。 REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool
3月13日，香港，一名男子展示如何使用比特币自动柜员机。香港首家比特币零售店近期开业，主营港币与比特币的兑换业务，客户可以在店铺中直接用现金购买比特币。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
3月8日，北京首都国际机场，马航失联客机乘客亲属痛哭。马来西亚航空原定飞往北京的MH370客机当日凌晨失去联络，至今下落不明且迷雾重重。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月12日，上海，一栋大厦灯光显示出马航失联航班MH370。 REUTERS/Aly Song
3月13日，北京首都国际机场，一名警察在机场警戒。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月12日，中国选手杜海涛参加索契冬季残奥会男子站式1公里自由式比赛。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
3月6日，澳门，学生在澳门理工学院博彩教学暨研究中心学习分发筹码。澳门2月份的博彩收入按年劲升40.3%至380.07亿澳门元，创出新高，按月亦增32.2%，受农历新年长假期效应所带动。 REUTERS/Tyrone Smore
3月12日，香港，苏富比亚洲区副主席仇国仕展示即将亮相苏富比拍卖的、估价为2至3亿港元的玫茵堂珍藏明成化斗彩鸡缸杯。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
3月12日，山东德州，烟囱冒出滚滚浓烟。中国国务院总理李克强表示，雾霾问题已成为中国重大的民生问题，要铁腕治污、严查违法排污、伤天害理的行为，希望政府、企业和民众一起努力、持续治污。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月11日，上海浦东地区一景。中国一季度经济增速或全面放缓，市场淡定以对寄望改革红利。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
3月9日，安徽淮北，一名员工在超市整理商品。中国国家统计局公布，1-2月工业增加值同比增长8.6%，远逊于预期的9.5%且为2009年4月以来最低点。社会消费品零售总额同比增11.8%，低于预估中值13.5%，创下自20more
3月7日，广东深圳，IBM公司深圳工厂的1000多名工人针对联想的收购交易举行了罢工。IBM深圳工厂工人罢工的最新进展凸显出中国企业和西方企业在吸引劳动力方面依然存在的巨大差距。REUTERS/Alex Lee
3月7日，上海，某住宅小区内的巨型人偶。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
外派人员生活成本城市榜 Expensive Cities 2014
(Reuters) - 经济学人信息部发布全球生活成本排行榜，新加坡取代东京，成为外派人员生活成本最高的城市。上海排名第21，生活成本已超过纽约。
女按摩师培训记 China Trainee Masseuse
(Reuters) - 1986年出生的王凤(音译)来自河南商丘，是一名年轻母亲，她在郑州华夏良子按摩培训中心接受培训，希望成为一名女按摩师补贴家用。
我为收集狂 Strange collections
(Reuters) - 来自世界各地的“收集控”们集体晒“宝”。
24小时时事新闻(3月14日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
