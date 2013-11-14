本周中国区精选(11月8日-15日) China Weekly

11月8日，北京，在一所为外来打工人员子女开办的幼儿园内，一个小女孩坐在椅子上。由于中国户口的限制，为了寻求更好工作的父母前往首都或者其他地方居住，同时也丢弃了在故乡有资格享受的公共服务，例如养老保险、医疗保险和免费得公共教育。A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing November 8, 2013. Among the issues China's top leaders tackled this week as they hammered out their policy roadmap, some may determine whether children attending the likes of the Pengying school in Beijing fulfil their dreams. Thanks to China's system of internal passports, or hukou, parents in search of better jobs in the capital, or other urban areas, leave behind the public services they were entitled to as residents of their home villages - their pension, healthcare insurance and free public schooling. Picture taken on November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

