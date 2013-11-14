本周中国区精选(11月8日-15日) China Weekly
11月13日，安徽合肥，在一片新民居旁的村庄里，一名农妇正在清除农田里旧植物来种植蚕豆。中国共产党表示，将深化财政和税收改革，在城市和农村建立统一的土地市场，让农民得到更多的产权，建立可持续的社会保障体系，这是稳定全球第more
11月13日，北京，中国国家主席习近平与也门总统阿卜杜拉布·曼苏尔·哈迪(Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi)出席双边合作文件签字仪式。也门总统阿卜杜拉布·曼苏尔·哈迪于12日至15日对我国进行国事访问。REUmore
11月13日 ，北京，为了迎接也门总统阿卜杜拉布·曼苏尔·哈迪(Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi)，孩子们挥舞着中国和也门国旗及花朵进行欢迎仪式的彩排。REUTERS/Jason Lee
11月13日，北京，搜狐首席执行官张朝阳与优酷-土豆首席执行官古永锵(左三和左四)及其他参与者一同在象征打击版权侵权的标志前合影。搜狐视频、优酷、土豆以及光线传媒等多家影视制作机构和视频网站举行“中国网络视频反盗版联合行more
11月13日，香港，开往有争议的钓鱼岛的香港渔船“启丰二号”的后面紧跟着香港水警的船只。由于涉嫌非法载客，“启丰二号”最终未能驶离香港水域。2012年，香港保钓行动委员会成员曾搭乘“启丰二号”登上钓鱼岛，5名登岛人士随后more
11月8日，北京，在一所为外来打工人员子女开办的幼儿园内，一个小女孩坐在椅子上。由于中国户口的限制，为了寻求更好工作的父母前往首都或者其他地方居住，同时也丢弃了在故乡有资格享受的公共服务，例如养老保险、医疗保险和免费得公more
11月9日，上海政府组织的年度相亲活动将年龄上限从45岁提高到60岁，以满足更多单身老人的需求。中国离婚率连续攀升，据官方数据，2012年中国离婚率同比增幅首次超过结婚率。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
11月9日，广州天河体育场，广州恒大在亚足联冠军联赛决赛第二轮1比1战平韩国首尔FC，两回合3比3，依靠客场进球多的优势，成功捧起2013赛季亚洲冠军联赛冠军。广州恒大成为首支夺得亚冠冠军的中国球队。(广州恒大教练马尔切more
11月9日，安徽芜湖，An ancient worship ceremony is held in Wuhu, Anhui province, November 9, 2013. According to local mmore
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag during the annual gay pride parade in Hong Kong November 9, 2013. Partimore
Security personnel guard at the entrance of Jingxi Hotel, the venue of the Communist Party Central Committee'smore
People walk past a bridge in front of the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai during a hazy day November more
Jack Ma (L), the billionaire founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, receives an honorary doctoratemore
11月10日，荷兰阿姆斯特丹举行了第二十届欧洲MTV音乐大奖颁奖典礼。中国歌手李宇春击败贾斯汀•比伯和科迪•辛普森等强劲对手，拿下全球最佳艺人大奖。REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
Chinese director Cui Jian (R), cast member Ni Hongjie and director of photography Christopher Doyle (L) pose dmore
下一个
走近“狼人”家族 Werewolf syndrome
(Reuters) - 在尼泊尔山区有这样一个特殊的“狼人”家族，38岁的母亲Devi Budhathoki和三个孩子都患有先天性多毛症。这是一种极其罕见的基因紊乱疾病，会导致人类出现“返祖”现象。
中国单身老人渴望觅得生活伴侣 China Ageing Love
(Reuters) - 上海政府组织的年度相亲活动将年龄上限从45岁提高到60岁，以满足更多单身老人的需求。中国离婚率连续攀升，据官方数据，2012年中国离婚率同比增幅首次超过结婚率。
最有魅力女性 Glamour Women of the Year
(Reuters) -
维多利亚的秘密年度秀 Victoria's Secret
(Reuters) -世界级超模齐聚一堂，在纽约上演2013年度维多利亚的秘密内衣秀。
精选图集
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.