本周中国区精选(2月8日-15日) China Weekly
2月11日，香港维多利亚港燃放烟花庆祝中国农历新年。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2月13日，北京，一名男子在公园拍摄红灯笼。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月14日，浙江杭州，一名男子在财神庙里拥抱金元宝形状的捐赠箱。 REUTERS/Stringer
2月14日，北京，一名演员在龙潭公园庙会上等待表演时打电话。第30届龙潭春节文化庙会于2月9日(农历腊月二十九)至2月16日(农历正月初七)在龙潭公园举行，庙会准备了5大类近百余项文化、体育、民俗、公益等活动。 REUTmore
2月11日，北京，游客在庙会上焚香祈福。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月11日，北京，演员在地坛公园庙会上表演。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月13日，北京，一名摊贩在公园里售卖蛇玩具。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月13日，北京，游客在游览天安门广场时休息。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月8日，上海迎来一场强降雪，一对夫妇在雪天中站在黄浦江边观光。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2月8日，浙江嘉兴，一名农民工在船屋外面吸烟。备受关注的收入分配制度改革方案拨云见日，中国发改委在其网站刊登深化收入分配制度改革的若干意见指出，要继续完善初次分配机制，加快健全再分配调节机制，建立健全促进农民收入较快增长more
2月8日，山东鄄城，理发师在市场上为村民理发。 REUTERS/Stringer
2月11日，甘肃夏河县，一名僧侣行走在拉卜楞寺内。当日是藏历新年的大年初一。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2月13日，山西太原，摄影家、摄影爱好者和村民在田野里共同组成巨大的“家”字。 REUTERS/Jon Woo
2月14日，香港金银业贸易场举行癸巳年新春开市仪式，会场上展出的金条。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2月14日，北京，一名士兵在故宫将擦亮的靴子排列整齐。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
2月14日，一名女子拿着红心气球行走在街道上。当日是西方传统情人节。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月14日，北京，一对夫妇戴着口罩在公共汽车站等车。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月15日，北京，一名男子在结冰的运河上滑冰。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
2月15日，北京，一名男子载着爱犬出行。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
下一个
最有权势的女星 Celebrity Power Women
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》杂志公布2012年度“最有权势的女星”榜单，“脱口秀女王”奥普拉•温弗瑞荣登榜首。
本周中国区精选(2月1日-8日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦2月1日至8日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
福布斯科技富豪榜Top tech billionaires
(reuters) - 《福布斯》杂志公布2012年度全球科技领域富豪榜单，微软创始人比尔·盖茨以61亿美元的净资产位列榜单首位。
全球生活成本排行榜 Top 10 most expensive cities
(Reuters) - 经济学人信息部(EIU)发布全球生活成本排行榜，日本东京重回全球生活成本最高的城市。
精选图集
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.