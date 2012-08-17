版本:
中国

本周中国区精选(8月10日-17日) China Weekly

作者
KYODO
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Chinese activists arrested on suspicion of violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law at a disputed island in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan or Diaoyu in China, are escorted by Japan Coast Guard crew members as they disembark from a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship at a port in Naha on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 16, 2012.

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
Chinese activists arrested on suspicion of violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law at a disputed island in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan or Diaoyu in China, are escorted by Japan Coast Guard crew members as they disembark from a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship at a port in Naha on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 16, 2012. Japan has decided to deport Chinese activists who were arrested for landing on an island claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, a move that could ease tensions between the Asian rivals. Fourteen Chinese activists were arrested on Wednesday after landing and raising a Chinese flag on the rocky, uninhabited isles known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China. REUTERS/Kyodo (JAPAN - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW) DIGITAL MASKING FROM SOURCE. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
作者
DARLEY SHEN
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Security guards try to control fans of NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant before Bryant attends a promotional event in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 16, 2012.

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
Security guards try to control fans of NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant before Bryant attends a promotional event in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL SOCIETY)
作者
Bobby Yip
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Protesters chant slogans while tearing up Japan's military flag outside the Japanese embassy in Hong Kong August 16, 2012, after 14 Chinese activists were detained by the Japanese authorities at the Senkaku or Diaoyu Islands on Wednesday.

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
Protesters chant slogans while tearing up Japan's military flag outside the Japanese embassy in Hong Kong August 16, 2012, after 14 Chinese activists were detained by the Japanese authorities at the Senkaku or Diaoyu Islands on Wednesday. Japan has decided to deport Chinese activists who were arrested for landing on an island claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, a move that could ease tensions between the Asian rivals. The placard reads, "Down with Japanese militarism." REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)
作者
JASON LEE
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A user of Xiaomi uses his mobile phone to take a photo at a launch ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 2 in Beijing August 16, 2012. In China's booming smartphone market, which is set this year to overtake the United States as the world's largest, a host of little-known local firms are primed with cheap phones to squeeze market share from U.S. giant Apple Inc's iPhone.

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
A user of Xiaomi uses his mobile phone to take a photo at a launch ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 2 in Beijing August 16, 2012. In China's booming smartphone market, which is set this year to overtake the United States as the world's largest, a host of little-known local firms are primed with cheap phones to squeeze market share from U.S. giant Apple Inc's iPhone. In the latest local challenge to the iPhone, Xiaomi Technology on Thursday launches the successor to its popular MiOne smartphone, which is expected to have top-end specifications exceeding those of the iPhone 4S - at around half the price. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)
作者
ALY SONG
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A protester yells slogans during a march in front of the Japanese consulate in Shanghai August 16, 2012.The protesters were demanding the release of detained activists after they landed on the disputed islands called Senkaku in Japan, or Diaoyu in China.

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
A protester yells slogans during a march in front of the Japanese consulate in Shanghai August 16, 2012.The protesters were demanding the release of detained activists after they landed on the disputed islands called Senkaku in Japan, or Diaoyu in China. China urged Japan on Wednesday to immediately and unconditionally release 14 Chinese nationals held over a protest landing on disputed islands that have long been a source of tension between the two big Asian powers. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
作者
ALY SONG
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

8月15日，上海，闪电划过天空。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
8月15日，上海，闪电划过天空。 REUTERS/Aly Song
作者
SHENG LI
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

An investor looks at a monitor (not seen) in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 15, 2012. Shanghai shares sank to their lowest in almost two weeks on Wednesday, hit by a weak showing in financial and energy sectors as volumes dropped to their lowest in more than a week. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS)

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
An investor looks at a monitor (not seen) in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 15, 2012. Shanghai shares sank to their lowest in almost two weeks on Wednesday, hit by a weak showing in financial and energy sectors as volumes dropped to their lowest in more than a week. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS)
作者
HANDOUT
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A fishing boat carrying activists from the Hong Kong-based "Action Committee for Defending the Diaoyu Islands" sails near the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan or Diaoyu in China, in this handout photo taken by the Japan Coast Guard on August 15, 2012.

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
A fishing boat carrying activists from the Hong Kong-based "Action Committee for Defending the Diaoyu Islands" sails near the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan or Diaoyu in China, in this handout photo taken by the Japan Coast Guard on August 15, 2012. Bitter memories and current rivalries are straining Japan's ties with China and South Korea nearly seven decades after Tokyo's defeat in World War Two, raising the risk of ruptures as all three nations head for leadership changes. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard/Handout (JAPAN - Tags: POLITICS MARITIME) MILITARY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
作者
ALY SONG
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

China's hurdler Liu Xiang sits onto a wheelchair as he arrives at Shanghai Pudong airport August 14, 2012. Liu crashed out of the heats in the 110 metres hurdles at the London 2012 Olympic Games in an echo of his injury-induced withdrawal from the same stage of the Beijing Games four years ago. REUTER/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS HEALTH)

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
China's hurdler Liu Xiang sits onto a wheelchair as he arrives at Shanghai Pudong airport August 14, 2012. Liu crashed out of the heats in the 110 metres hurdles at the London 2012 Olympic Games in an echo of his injury-induced withdrawal from the same stage of the Beijing Games four years ago. REUTER/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS HEALTH)
作者
BOBBY YIP
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

One hundred Doraemon figures, each with a different pose, are seen during an exhibition in Hong Kong August 14, 2012, to celebrate 100 years before the birth of one of Japan's most popular cultural icons.

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
One hundred Doraemon figures, each with a different pose, are seen during an exhibition in Hong Kong August 14, 2012, to celebrate 100 years before the birth of one of Japan's most popular cultural icons. According to the comics created by Fujiko Fujio in 1969, Doraemon will be born on September 3, 2112 and travels back to the 20th century. Doraemon has been appointed by Japan's Foreign Ministry in 2008 as the first anime cultural ambassador. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)
作者
BOBBY YIP
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A China Gold Tael (37.5 gram) along with other one-ounce gold coins are displayed in this illustration photo in Hong Kong June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA)

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
A China Gold Tael (37.5 gram) along with other one-ounce gold coins are displayed in this illustration photo in Hong Kong June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA)
作者
SUPRI
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A mother holds a bottle of milk for her two month baby boy in Jakarta August 7, 2012. Sales of powdered and fresh milk have risen 9 percent on average in the past five years, the second fastest pace in Asia after China, to become a $3.7 billion market.

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
A mother holds a bottle of milk for her two month baby boy in Jakarta August 7, 2012. Sales of powdered and fresh milk have risen 9 percent on average in the past five years, the second fastest pace in Asia after China, to become a $3.7 billion market. Still, milk consumption per capita is just 2.7 kilograms per year, versus a regional average of 17 kilograms, according to the U.S. Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute. Picture taken August 7, 2012. To match story INDONESIA-CONSUMERS/ REUTERS/Supri (INDONESIA - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY)
作者
JASON LEE
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Juventus players celebrate with the trophy after winning their Italian Super Cup soccer match against Napoli at the National Olympic Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
Juventus players celebrate with the trophy after winning their Italian Super Cup soccer match against Napoli at the National Olympic Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
作者
TYRONE SIU
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Chinese astronauts Liu Yang (L) and Liu Wang wave as they arrive for a variety show welcoming the astronauts of the Shenzhou-9 space mission during their four-day visit in Hong Kong August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT)

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
Chinese astronauts Liu Yang (L) and Liu Wang wave as they arrive for a variety show welcoming the astronauts of the Shenzhou-9 space mission during their four-day visit in Hong Kong August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT)
作者
TYRONE SIU
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A customer sits in front of bookshelves at Eslite bookstore in Hong Kong August 10, 2012. Taiwanese bookstore Eslite, one of the largest retail bookstore chains in Taiwan, opened their first overseas store on Friday. The three-storey-high shop, which stretches to 41,000 square feet, is the city's largest bookstore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY BUSINESS)

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
A customer sits in front of bookshelves at Eslite bookstore in Hong Kong August 10, 2012. Taiwanese bookstore Eslite, one of the largest retail bookstore chains in Taiwan, opened their first overseas store on Friday. The three-storey-high shop, which stretches to 41,000 square feet, is the city's largest bookstore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY BUSINESS)
作者
JIANAN YU
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

An employee updates fuel prices at a gas station in Hefei, Anhui province August 10, 2012. China, the world's second-largest fuel user, raised retail prices of gasoline and diesel between 4 percent and 5 percent from Friday to track climbing crude prices, in a move that could help pare refining losses at oil firms. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS ENERGY)

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
An employee updates fuel prices at a gas station in Hefei, Anhui province August 10, 2012. China, the world's second-largest fuel user, raised retail prices of gasoline and diesel between 4 percent and 5 percent from Friday to track climbing crude prices, in a move that could help pare refining losses at oil firms. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS ENERGY)
作者
ALY SONG
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Policemen switch guard shifts outside a courthouse, in Hefei, Anhui Province August 10, 2012. The courthouse was the scene of the trial of Gu Kailai, the wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, on charges of murdering a British businessman.

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
Policemen switch guard shifts outside a courthouse, in Hefei, Anhui Province August 10, 2012. The courthouse was the scene of the trial of Gu Kailai, the wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, on charges of murdering a British businessman. The Gu trial ended without a verdict on Thursday and four policemen connected to the case were on trial on Friday in the same courthouse. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS)
作者
PETAR KUJUNDZIC
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla (L) toasts with her Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla (L) toasts with her Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)
作者
JIANAN YU
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A dancer jumps as he practices for a Chinese national dancing competition, at an art school in Hefei, Anhui province August 15, 2012. Picture taken August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
A dancer jumps as he practices for a Chinese national dancing competition, at an art school in Hefei, Anhui province August 15, 2012. Picture taken August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)
作者
SHENG LI
2012年 8月 17日 星期五

A worker cleans the door of a China Mobile branch in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 16, 2012. China Mobile Ltd, the world's biggest wireless carrier by subscribers, produced second-quarter net profit that was slightly lower than forecast as the carrier was pressured by rival subscriber schemes and rising handsets subsidies. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS)

2012年 8月 17日 星期五
A worker cleans the door of a China Mobile branch in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 16, 2012. China Mobile Ltd, the world's biggest wireless carrier by subscribers, produced second-quarter net profit that was slightly lower than forecast as the carrier was pressured by rival subscriber schemes and rising handsets subsidies. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS)
