版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 12日 星期四 14:09 BJT

本周中国区精选(12月13日-12月20日) China Weekly

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) arrives for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) arrives for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at tmore

2013年 12月 12日 星期四
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) arrives for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Close
1 / 1
重播
下一图片集
本周中国区精选(12月6日-13日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(12月6日-13日) China Weekly

下一个

本周中国区精选(12月6日-13日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(12月6日-13日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦12月6日至13日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 12月 12日
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(22)

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(22)

(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。

2013年 12月 12日
年终盘点：讣告类 Yearend 2013:Notable Deaths

年终盘点：讣告类 Yearend 2013:Notable Deaths

(Reuters) - 盘点在2013年逝世的名人们。

2013年 12月 12日
年终盘点：分手类 Yearend 2013:Celebrity Breakups

年终盘点：分手类 Yearend 2013:Celebrity Breakups

(Reuters) - 盘点在2013年分手的名人们。

2013年 12月 12日

精选图集

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐