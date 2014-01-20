本周中国区精选(12月13日-12月20日) China Weekly

12月4日，河南Sitong镇的一所中小学里，学生们为毛主席画像敬献花束。 In a remote part of central China, the day starts at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School with a pre-dawn jog, some revolutionary songs and then an activity long since forgotten at other schools: reciting quotations from Mao Zedong's famed 'Little Red Book'. While the ruling Communist Party that Mao led continues to hold him in esteem as the leader of the Communist Revolution, his radical policies and teachings have been largely shelved since his death in 1976 in favour of a pro-market approach that has turned China from a backwater into the world's second biggest economy. The 120th anniversary of Mao's birth is on December 26, 2013. Picture taken December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

