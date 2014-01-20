本周中国区精选(12月13日-12月20日) China Weekly
12月14日，北京郊区的一个射击训练场，天骄学员们在进行训练。REUTERS/Jason Lee
12月12日，美国华盛顿西雅图，旅美华人杨连(音译)被美国警方认定触犯美国武器输出管制法，后以“非法向中国出售太空设备”为由遭逮捕并经历了11个月的监禁。REUTERS/Jason Redmond
12月17日，摩洛哥阿加迪尔，国际足联世界俱乐部杯足球比赛上，亚冠联赛冠军中国广州恒大对阵德国拜仁慕尼黑队。图为广州恒大教练里皮给队员张琳芃做指导。REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
12月14日，安徽芜湖，建筑工人在工作。中国2013年中央经济工作会议12月13日在北京闭幕。会议提出，2014年改革任务将坚持稳中求进的经济总基调，保持宏观政策连续性和稳定性，继续实施积极财政政策和稳健货币政策。
12月15日，马来西亚吉隆坡，2013年羽毛球超级赛总决赛女单决赛上，李雪芮以2比0战胜中华台北选手戴资颖夺得冠军。图为李雪芮在比赛中。REUTERS/Samsul Said
12月15日，香港，长相酷似朝鲜领导人金正恩的霍华德参与针对朝鲜人权问题的抗议。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月14日，广东广州举办2013广州酒店用品展，一个男孩在厨具货架旁玩射击。REUTERS/Alex Lee
12月16日，苹果供应商和硕上海代工厂4名工人近期死亡，包括一名15岁的童工石赵坤。苹果同和硕联合发言称4人均是患病死亡，与工厂工作条件无关。图为石赵坤的父亲拿着死于肺炎的儿子的相片。REUTERS/Jason Lee
12月19日，北京国际机场，前NBA篮球运动员丹尼斯·罗德曼由此前往朝鲜平壤。此行目的主要是指导训练朝鲜篮球队，行程为期4天。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
12月18日，上海市中心的一家中国移动营业厅。REUTERS/Aly Song
12月4日，河南Sitong镇的一所中小学里，学生们为毛主席画像敬献花束。
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) arrives for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at tmore
