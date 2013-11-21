版本:
本周中国区精选(11月15日-22日) China Weekly

11月19日，上海，宝马体验中心展示的汽车。中国经济增长减速和中央反对奢侈消费之风使得中国高档车遇冷，但是目前势头正在恢复，中国高档车市场到2020年有望达到300万辆，从而取代美国成为全球最大的高档车市场。REUTERS/Aly Song

11月19日，上海，宝马体验中心展示的汽车。中国经济增长减速和中央反对奢侈消费之风使得中国高档车遇冷，但是目前势头正在恢复，中国高档车市场到2020年有望达到300万辆，从而取代美国成为全球最大的高档车市场。REUTERS/Aly Song
11月20日，广东东莞，诺基亚工厂工人在工厂外的足球场上进行抗议。抗议员工认为在诺基亚向微软出售手机业务的过程中未能获得合理经济补偿。REUTERS/James Pomfret

11月20日，广东东莞，诺基亚工厂工人在工厂外的足球场上进行抗议。抗议员工认为在诺基亚向微软出售手机业务的过程中未能获得合理经济补偿。REUTERS/James Pomfret
A man looks at the Pudong financial district of Shanghai November 20, 2013. With a shift in tone and language, China's central bank governor has dangled the prospect of speeding up currency reform and giving markets more room to set the yuan's exchange rate as he underlines broader plans for sweeping economic change. The central bank under Zhou Xiaochuan has consistently flagged its intention to liberalise financial markets and allow the yuan to trade more freely, even before the Communist Party's top brass unveiled late last week the boldest set of economic and social reforms in nearly three decades. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man looks at the Pudong financial district of Shanghai November 20, 2013. With a shift in tone and language, China's central bank governor has dangled the prospect of speeding up currency reform and giving markets more room to set the yuan's exchange rate as he underlines broader plans for sweeping economic change. The central bank under Zhou Xiaochuan has consistently flagged its intention to liberalise financial markets and allow the yuan to trade more freely, even before the Communist Party's top brass unveiled late last week the boldest set of economic and social reforms in nearly three decades. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chinese swimmer Zhang Lin, 800-metre freestyle world record holder, poses for pictures while modelling with a car during the 11th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, Guangdong province, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Chinese swimmer Zhang Lin, 800-metre freestyle world record holder, poses for pictures while modelling with a car during the 11th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, Guangdong province, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Men sit on chairs to rest, on a street in downtown Shanghai November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Men sit on chairs to rest, on a street in downtown Shanghai November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013. China will lift controls on deposit rates when conditions are ripe, the central bank vice governor said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to push forward a market-based interest rate regime. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A man walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013. China will lift controls on deposit rates when conditions are ripe, the central bank vice governor said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to push forward a market-based interest rate regime. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man carries a girl across a busy street in downtown Shanghai November 19, 2013. China will further ease its family planning laws after announcing last week that it would allow millions of families to have two children, a senior official from the government's family planning commission said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man carries a girl across a busy street in downtown Shanghai November 19, 2013. China will further ease its family planning laws after announcing last week that it would allow millions of families to have two children, a senior official from the government's family planning commission said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Butcher Trevor Hart cuts up kangaroo meat at a meat packing and distribution warehouse in western Sydney November 6, 2013. Once considered pet food, kangaroo meat could soon be sold to China as a luxury product, to encourage Chinese consumers to do something few Australians will - eat it. With a booming middle class, China's appetite for meat is expected to rise nearly 17 percent over the next eight years, the World Trade Organisation says. Picture taken November 6, 2013. To match story: AUSTRALIA-CHINA/KANGAROO REUTERS/David Gray

Butcher Trevor Hart cuts up kangaroo meat at a meat packing and distribution warehouse in western Sydney November 6, 2013. Once considered pet food, kangaroo meat could soon be sold to China as a luxury product, to encourage Chinese consumers to do something few Australians will - eat it. With a booming middle class, China's appetite for meat is expected to rise nearly 17 percent over the next eight years, the World Trade Organisation says. Picture taken November 6, 2013. To match story: AUSTRALIA-CHINA/KANGAROO REUTERS/David Gray
North Korean artists from Pyongyang rehearse for an evening dancing performance called "Azalea" during the 13th Asian Arts Festival in Kunming, Yunnan province, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wong Campion

North Korean artists from Pyongyang rehearse for an evening dancing performance called "Azalea" during the 13th Asian Arts Festival in Kunming, Yunnan province, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A vendor sleeps at a shop in Beijing, November 17, 2013. Picture taken November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A vendor sleeps at a shop in Beijing, November 17, 2013. Picture taken November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student holds a placard showing the name of his class as he leaves school with his classmates at an elementary school in Beijing, November 18, 2013. Investors rewarded Beijing on Monday for its ambitious reform plan, sustaining a stocks rally led by consumer goods shares seen as direct beneficiaries of the promised easing of China's one-child policy and efforts to boost consumption. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A student holds a placard showing the name of his class as he leaves school with his classmates at an elementary school in Beijing, November 18, 2013. Investors rewarded Beijing on Monday for its ambitious reform plan, sustaining a stocks rally led by consumer goods shares seen as direct beneficiaries of the promised easing of China's one-child policy and efforts to boost consumption. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Workers rest as they transport sacks of flour in Shenyang, Liaoning province, November 16, 2013. China has pledged to make the most sweeping changes to the economy and the country's social fabric in nearly three decades with a 60-point reform plan that may start showing results within weeks. Picture taken November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers rest as they transport sacks of flour in Shenyang, Liaoning province, November 16, 2013. China has pledged to make the most sweeping changes to the economy and the country's social fabric in nearly three decades with a 60-point reform plan that may start showing results within weeks. Picture taken November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A security guard stands in front of an oil painting of North Korean female soldiers marching during their national parade, at an exhibition during the 13th Asian Arts Festival exhibition in Kunming, Yunnan province November 18, 2013. Over 100 paintings by North Korean artists are on exhibition at the festival, local media reported. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A security guard stands in front of an oil painting of North Korean female soldiers marching during their national parade, at an exhibition during the 13th Asian Arts Festival exhibition in Kunming, Yunnan province November 18, 2013. Over 100 paintings by North Korean artists are on exhibition at the festival, local media reported. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Filipino women pack boxes next to a donations box from their compatriots at a delivery company in Hong Kong, November 15,2013. Around three delivery companies in Hong Kong, which specialize in delivery services to the Philippines, offered to send boxes of donations meant for the survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan for free. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Filipino women pack boxes next to a donations box from their compatriots at a delivery company in Hong Kong, November 15,2013. Around three delivery companies in Hong Kong, which specialize in delivery services to the Philippines, offered to send boxes of donations meant for the survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan for free. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Buildings are seen through thick haze in downtown Shanghai November 15, 2013. China will open its energy conservation and environment protection industries to foreign and private investment, state media reported Friday, quoting comments by premier Li Keqiang made at a meeting in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song

Buildings are seen through thick haze in downtown Shanghai November 15, 2013. China will open its energy conservation and environment protection industries to foreign and private investment, state media reported Friday, quoting comments by premier Li Keqiang made at a meeting in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song
The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L) and China's President Xi Jinping stand in front Chinese and Dutch national flags, as they attend a bilateral meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L) and China's President Xi Jinping stand in front Chinese and Dutch national flags, as they attend a bilateral meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
