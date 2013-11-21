本周中国区精选(11月15日-22日) China Weekly
11月19日，上海，宝马体验中心展示的汽车。中国经济增长减速和中央反对奢侈消费之风使得中国高档车遇冷，但是目前势头正在恢复，中国高档车市场到2020年有望达到300万辆，从而取代美国成为全球最大的高档车市场。REUTERmore
11月20日，广东东莞，诺基亚工厂工人在工厂外的足球场上进行抗议。抗议员工认为在诺基亚向微软出售手机业务的过程中未能获得合理经济补偿。REUTERS/James Pomfret
A man looks at the Pudong financial district of Shanghai November 20, 2013. With a shift in tone and language,more
Chinese swimmer Zhang Lin, 800-metre freestyle world record holder, poses for pictures while modelling with a more
Men sit on chairs to rest, on a street in downtown Shanghai November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November more
A man carries a girl across a busy street in downtown Shanghai November 19, 2013. China will further ease its more
Butcher Trevor Hart cuts up kangaroo meat at a meat packing and distribution warehouse in western Sydney Novemmore
North Korean artists from Pyongyang rehearse for an evening dancing performance called "Azalea" during the 13tmore
A vendor sleeps at a shop in Beijing, November 17, 2013. Picture taken November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student holds a placard showing the name of his class as he leaves school with his classmates at an elementamore
Workers rest as they transport sacks of flour in Shenyang, Liaoning province, November 16, 2013. China has plemore
A security guard stands in front of an oil painting of North Korean female soldiers marching during their natimore
Filipino women pack boxes next to a donations box from their compatriots at a delivery company in Hong Kong, Nmore
Buildings are seen through thick haze in downtown Shanghai November 15, 2013. China will open its energy consemore
The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L) and China's President Xi Jinping stand in front Chinese and Dutmore
音乐人吸金榜 Highest paid musicians
(Reuters) -知名杂志《福布斯》刚刚公布2013年全球最吸金音乐人排行榜，美国流行天后麦当娜以1.25亿美元的收入荣登最赚歌手宝座。
2013全球最有价值品牌排行榜 Most valuable brands
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》网站日前发布了2013年度全球最有价值品牌100强排行榜，苹果品牌价值以1043亿美元位居榜首。
各国王妃婚纱秀 Royal Wedding Dresses
(Reuters) - 盘点各国王妃嫁入皇室时所穿的婚纱礼服。
极端天气考验人类 Natural disasters
(Reuters) - 世行报告称，过去十年，全球由极端气候造成的经济损失已增至每年近2,000亿美元，且随着气候变化加剧，这种趋势可能恶化。
