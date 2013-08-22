版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 22日 星期四 16:13 BJT

本周中国区精选(8月16日-23日) China Weekly

8月22日，中国原重庆市委书记薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案在山东济南市中级法院公开开庭审理，64岁的薄熙来在远离公众视线17个月后首次露面。(屏幕上显示济南市中级法院微博发布的薄熙来庭审照片。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria

8月22日，中国原重庆市委书记薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案在山东济南市中级法院公开开庭审理，64岁的薄熙来在远离公众视线17个月后首次露面。(屏幕上显示济南市中级法院微博发布的薄熙来庭审照片。) REUTERS/Cmore

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
8月22日，中国原重庆市委书记薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案在山东济南市中级法院公开开庭审理，64岁的薄熙来在远离公众视线17个月后首次露面。(屏幕上显示济南市中级法院微博发布的薄熙来庭审照片。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 15
8月21日，警察带着警犬在济南市中级法院外面巡逻。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

8月21日，警察带着警犬在济南市中级法院外面巡逻。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
8月21日，警察带着警犬在济南市中级法院外面巡逻。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 15
8月21日，辽宁沈阳，一家博物馆展览的由48,356颗子弹组成、重达6.5吨的坦克模型。 REUTERS/Stringer

8月21日，辽宁沈阳，一家博物馆展览的由48,356颗子弹组成、重达6.5吨的坦克模型。 REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
8月21日，辽宁沈阳，一家博物馆展览的由48,356颗子弹组成、重达6.5吨的坦克模型。 REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 15
8月19日，美国五角大楼，中国国务委员兼国防部长常万全在新闻发布会上讲话。美国国防部长哈格尔与中国国防部长常万全在五角大楼举行会谈，双方就扩大两国军事交流和演习达成共识，以推动建立更稳定的中美关系。 REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

8月19日，美国五角大楼，中国国务委员兼国防部长常万全在新闻发布会上讲话。美国国防部长哈格尔与中国国防部长常万全在五角大楼举行会谈，双方就扩大两国军事交流和演习达成共识，以推动建立更稳定的中美关系。 REUTERS/Yumore

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
8月19日，美国五角大楼，中国国务委员兼国防部长常万全在新闻发布会上讲话。美国国防部长哈格尔与中国国防部长常万全在五角大楼举行会谈，双方就扩大两国军事交流和演习达成共识，以推动建立更稳定的中美关系。 REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
4 / 15
8月19日，北京，中国国家主席习近平在人民大会堂举行官方欢迎仪式欢迎肯尼亚总统乌胡鲁·肯雅塔访华。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

8月19日，北京，中国国家主席习近平在人民大会堂举行官方欢迎仪式欢迎肯尼亚总统乌胡鲁·肯雅塔访华。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
8月19日，北京，中国国家主席习近平在人民大会堂举行官方欢迎仪式欢迎肯尼亚总统乌胡鲁·肯雅塔访华。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 15
美国当局正对投资银行摩根大通展开受贿调查，以查明其是否通过雇佣中国高官子女而获得在华从事相关业务的机会。The JP Morgan sign is pictured at its Beijing office, in this picture taken December 13, 2010. A federal bribery investigation into whether JPMorgan Chase & Co. hired the children of key Chinese officials to help it win business is just the latest in a series of legal and regulatory headaches for Chief Executive Jamie Dimon. Picture taken December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA

美国当局正对投资银行摩根大通展开受贿调查，以查明其是否通过雇佣中国高官子女而获得在华从事相关业务的机会。The JP Morgan sign is pictured at its Beijing office, in tmore

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
美国当局正对投资银行摩根大通展开受贿调查，以查明其是否通过雇佣中国高官子女而获得在华从事相关业务的机会。The JP Morgan sign is pictured at its Beijing office, in this picture taken December 13, 2010. A federal bribery investigation into whether JPMorgan Chase & Co. hired the children of key Chinese officials to help it win business is just the latest in a series of legal and regulatory headaches for Chief Executive Jamie Dimon. Picture taken December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA
Close
6 / 15
8月18日，安徽合肥，一名工人在钢铁厂作业。A worker operates a furnace at a steel plant in Hefei, Anhui province August 18, 2013. Momentum is growing in China to allow market forces to end a titanic capacity glut in heavy industry that a decade of state interventions has failed to resolve, according to speeches made by high-ranking officials this month at a closed-door event. The speeches indicate that China's reform-minded cabinet is considering a dose of deeper structural reform to remedy bloated, inefficient and debt-laden sectors such as steel. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA

8月18日，安徽合肥，一名工人在钢铁厂作业。A worker operates a furnace at a steel plant in Hefei, Anhui province August 18, 2013. Mmore

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
8月18日，安徽合肥，一名工人在钢铁厂作业。A worker operates a furnace at a steel plant in Hefei, Anhui province August 18, 2013. Momentum is growing in China to allow market forces to end a titanic capacity glut in heavy industry that a decade of state interventions has failed to resolve, according to speeches made by high-ranking officials this month at a closed-door event. The speeches indicate that China's reform-minded cabinet is considering a dose of deeper structural reform to remedy bloated, inefficient and debt-laden sectors such as steel. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA
Close
7 / 15
A supporter (L) of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying argues with a protester draped in the country's British colonial-era flag, during a rally in Hong Kong's Kwun Tong August 18, 2013. Leung was attending a town hall meeting on Sunday, his second meet-the-public session since he took office last year. Five people were detained by the police during rallies held by Leung's supporters and opponents outside the venue, according to local media. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA

A supporter (L) of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying argues with a protester draped in the country'smore

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
A supporter (L) of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying argues with a protester draped in the country's British colonial-era flag, during a rally in Hong Kong's Kwun Tong August 18, 2013. Leung was attending a town hall meeting on Sunday, his second meet-the-public session since he took office last year. Five people were detained by the police during rallies held by Leung's supporters and opponents outside the venue, according to local media. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA
Close
8 / 15
Japan Coast Guard vessel PS206 Houou sails in front of Uotsuri island, one of the disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea August 18, 2013. Boats carrying about 20 members of a Japanese nationalist group headed back to port on Sunday after sailing near tiny islands in the East China Sea that are at the centre of a dispute between Japan and China. The boats ships were surrounded by about 10 Japanese coast guard vessels when they approached within 1 nautical mile of the islands on Sunday morning. Coast guard crews in rubber boats urged them to leave through loudspeakers. REUTERS/Ruairidh Villar (JAPAN

Japan Coast Guard vessel PS206 Houou sails in front of Uotsuri island, one of the disputed islands, called Senmore

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
Japan Coast Guard vessel PS206 Houou sails in front of Uotsuri island, one of the disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea August 18, 2013. Boats carrying about 20 members of a Japanese nationalist group headed back to port on Sunday after sailing near tiny islands in the East China Sea that are at the centre of a dispute between Japan and China. The boats ships were surrounded by about 10 Japanese coast guard vessels when they approached within 1 nautical mile of the islands on Sunday morning. Coast guard crews in rubber boats urged them to leave through loudspeakers. REUTERS/Ruairidh Villar (JAPAN
Close
9 / 15
Zheng Xingjuan of China competes during the women's high jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler (RUSSIA -

Zheng Xingjuan of China competes during the women's high jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships more

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
Zheng Xingjuan of China competes during the women's high jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler (RUSSIA -
Close
10 / 15
Visitors stand on the roof of a skyscraper as the moon rises over the skyline of Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - T

Visitors stand on the roof of a skyscraper as the moon rises over the skyline of Lujiazui financial district omore

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
Visitors stand on the roof of a skyscraper as the moon rises over the skyline of Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - T
Close
11 / 15
Tourists walk past the entrance of Cosmetics company L'Oreal building in Paris, August 16, 2013. L'Oreal SA has offered to buy Chinese facial mask maker Magic Holdings International Ltd, a move that would put the world's largest cosmetics group in the lead of the fastest growing sector in China's $15 billion skincare market. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann (FRANCE

Tourists walk past the entrance of Cosmetics company L'Oreal building in Paris, August 16, 2013. L'Oreal SA hamore

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
Tourists walk past the entrance of Cosmetics company L'Oreal building in Paris, August 16, 2013. L'Oreal SA has offered to buy Chinese facial mask maker Magic Holdings International Ltd, a move that would put the world's largest cosmetics group in the lead of the fastest growing sector in China's $15 billion skincare market. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann (FRANCE
Close
12 / 15
中国大型券商--光大证券自营业务8月16日发生乌龙操作在市场引发轩然大波，其策略投资部证券自营业务已被暂停三个月。该公司又发布公告称，已收到中国银行间市场交易商协会通知，暂停其非金融企业债务融资工具主承销业务。(摄于8月16日) REUTERS/Jason Lee

中国大型券商--光大证券自营业务8月16日发生乌龙操作在市场引发轩然大波，其策略投资部证券自营业务已被暂停三个月。该公司又发布公告称，已收到中国银行间市场交易商协会通知，暂停其非金融企业债务融资工具主承销业务。(摄于8月more

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
中国大型券商--光大证券自营业务8月16日发生乌龙操作在市场引发轩然大波，其策略投资部证券自营业务已被暂停三个月。该公司又发布公告称，已收到中国银行间市场交易商协会通知，暂停其非金融企业债务融资工具主承销业务。(摄于8月16日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
13 / 15
Residents queue to get water from the tank of a truck in Hefei, Anhui province August 16, 2013. China's top meteorological authority on Tuesday continued to warn of prolonged heat that has afflicted central and eastern China since July. Lingering drought has caused severe damage to agricultural products, leaving millions of people and cattle short of drinking water, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA -

Residents queue to get water from the tank of a truck in Hefei, Anhui province August 16, 2013. China's top memore

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
Residents queue to get water from the tank of a truck in Hefei, Anhui province August 16, 2013. China's top meteorological authority on Tuesday continued to warn of prolonged heat that has afflicted central and eastern China since July. Lingering drought has caused severe damage to agricultural products, leaving millions of people and cattle short of drinking water, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA -
Close
14 / 15
A man rides past a landmark consisting of a rock with the word "Qianhai" on it, at the Qianhai special economic zone in Shenzhen August 16, 2013. A much-hyped land auction in the developing free-trade zone in southern China failed to attract any of Hong Kong's powerful property developers, signaling growing investor caution towards the ambitious $45 billion project. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA

A man rides past a landmark consisting of a rock with the word "Qianhai" on it, at the Qianhai special economimore

2013年 8月 22日 星期四
A man rides past a landmark consisting of a rock with the word "Qianhai" on it, at the Qianhai special economic zone in Shenzhen August 16, 2013. A much-hyped land auction in the developing free-trade zone in southern China failed to attract any of Hong Kong's powerful property developers, signaling growing investor caution towards the ambitious $45 billion project. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(8月23日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(8月23日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(8月23日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(8月23日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 8月 22日
“脱北者”群像 Fleeing North Korea

“脱北者”群像 Fleeing North Korea

(Reuters) -日前有报道称朝鲜对“脱北者”采用宽容新政。据“脱北者”中的一些成员表示，朝鲜领导人金正恩正采取新对策，并承诺他们回国将不会受到伤害，甚至许诺给他们现金奖赏。

2013年 8月 22日
荷兰乔布斯学校 Steve Jobs School

荷兰乔布斯学校 Steve Jobs School

(Reuters) -荷兰已有7所以“乔布斯”命名的学校开学，“乔布斯学校”完全抛弃了传统的教育方式，只使用iPad进行授课和学习。

2013年 8月 22日
薄熙来案在济南中院开庭审理 Bo Xilai's trial

薄熙来案在济南中院开庭审理 Bo Xilai's trial

(Reuters) -中国原重庆市委书记薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案8月22日在山东济南市中级法院公开开庭审理。

2013年 8月 22日

精选图集

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐