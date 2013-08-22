本周中国区精选(8月16日-23日) China Weekly
8月22日，中国原重庆市委书记薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案在山东济南市中级法院公开开庭审理，64岁的薄熙来在远离公众视线17个月后首次露面。(屏幕上显示济南市中级法院微博发布的薄熙来庭审照片。) REUTERS/Cmore
8月21日，警察带着警犬在济南市中级法院外面巡逻。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
8月21日，辽宁沈阳，一家博物馆展览的由48,356颗子弹组成、重达6.5吨的坦克模型。 REUTERS/Stringer
8月19日，美国五角大楼，中国国务委员兼国防部长常万全在新闻发布会上讲话。美国国防部长哈格尔与中国国防部长常万全在五角大楼举行会谈，双方就扩大两国军事交流和演习达成共识，以推动建立更稳定的中美关系。 REUTERS/Yumore
8月19日，北京，中国国家主席习近平在人民大会堂举行官方欢迎仪式欢迎肯尼亚总统乌胡鲁·肯雅塔访华。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
美国当局正对投资银行摩根大通展开受贿调查，以查明其是否通过雇佣中国高官子女而获得在华从事相关业务的机会。The JP Morgan sign is pictured at its Beijing office, in tmore
8月18日，安徽合肥，一名工人在钢铁厂作业。A worker operates a furnace at a steel plant in Hefei, Anhui province August 18, 2013. Mmore
A supporter (L) of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying argues with a protester draped in the country'smore
Japan Coast Guard vessel PS206 Houou sails in front of Uotsuri island, one of the disputed islands, called Senmore
Zheng Xingjuan of China competes during the women's high jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships more
Visitors stand on the roof of a skyscraper as the moon rises over the skyline of Lujiazui financial district omore
Tourists walk past the entrance of Cosmetics company L'Oreal building in Paris, August 16, 2013. L'Oreal SA hamore
中国大型券商--光大证券自营业务8月16日发生乌龙操作在市场引发轩然大波，其策略投资部证券自营业务已被暂停三个月。该公司又发布公告称，已收到中国银行间市场交易商协会通知，暂停其非金融企业债务融资工具主承销业务。(摄于8月more
Residents queue to get water from the tank of a truck in Hefei, Anhui province August 16, 2013. China's top memore
A man rides past a landmark consisting of a rock with the word "Qianhai" on it, at the Qianhai special economimore
24小时时事新闻(8月23日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
“脱北者”群像 Fleeing North Korea
(Reuters) -日前有报道称朝鲜对“脱北者”采用宽容新政。据“脱北者”中的一些成员表示，朝鲜领导人金正恩正采取新对策，并承诺他们回国将不会受到伤害，甚至许诺给他们现金奖赏。
荷兰乔布斯学校 Steve Jobs School
(Reuters) -荷兰已有7所以“乔布斯”命名的学校开学，“乔布斯学校”完全抛弃了传统的教育方式，只使用iPad进行授课和学习。
薄熙来案在济南中院开庭审理 Bo Xilai's trial
(Reuters) -中国原重庆市委书记薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案8月22日在山东济南市中级法院公开开庭审理。
