本周中国区精选(4月18日-25日) China Weekly
4月23日，安徽合肥，一名建筑工人吃午饭。REUTERS/Stringer
4月22日，香港，韩国人气男星金秀贤在一个宣传活动中向影迷挥手。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
4月23日，香港，影迷拍摄出席影迷见面会的韩国男星金秀贤。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
4月22日，上海海事法院扣押的三井株式会社船舶“Baosteel Emotion”停泊在浙江嵊泗马迹山港。中国最高人民法院24日称，日本商船三井株式会社已全面履行判决确定的义务，上海海事法院依法解除对其船舶的扣押。 REmore
路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透4月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
萌猫咖啡馆 NY cat cafe
(Reuters) - 美国第一家“猫咪咖啡馆”近日在纽约亮相，仅开放3天，顾客在店内不仅可以喝咖啡，还可以享受小猫陪伴在身旁的乐趣。
全球最美人物榜 The 10 most beautiful
(Reuters) - 《人物》杂志公布“2014年度最美人物”榜单，新晋奥斯卡最佳女配角露皮塔·尼永奥当选全球最美人物。
