本周中国区精选(10月18日-25日) China Weekly
Li Na of China eyes the ball during her match against Sara Errani of Italy at the WTA tennis championships matmore
China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh before their meeting more
A salesperson holds a sign advertising an apartment being offered for sale in Beijing, October 23, 2013. Chinamore
A woman takes a picture of herself with her phone as she poses behind a cardboard cutout symbolising a witch amore
Soldiers from the guard of honour arrive for a welcome ceremony for India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh outsmore
Jing Zhenqing, stands next to a steam train replica he is building at his home in Shenyang, Liaoning province,more
People look around as buildings downtown are engulfed by haze, from a pedestrian overpass in Beijing, October more
A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, 201more
A combination picture shows the 75-storey high landmark skyscraper of Shenyang in Liaoning province taken on Omore
Fire-fighters work at the site where a freight train carrying adiponitrile derailed on Monday morning when it more
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) inspect an honour guard at a welmore
U.S director and producer Michael Bay (R) holds a camera during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformore
A worker wields a hammer at a demolition site in front of new residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, more
Customers are seen at the newly-opened Galeries Lafayette Beijing store, in Beijing October 18, 2013. France'smore
A man carrying a box holding a Chinese apparel retail brand's goods, walks past a propaganda poster at a shoppmore
A resident fishes at a lake near apartment blocks in Beijing October 20, 2013. Average new home prices in Chinmore
A couple poses for their wedding photographs at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, October 21, 2013. The Temore
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a smoggy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 2more
下一个
(Reuters) -
苹果发布iPad Air与iPad mini 2
(Reuters) - 苹果在旧金山召开新品发布会，推出新款iPad Air平板电脑和新款iPad mini，以及更高速的Mac电脑。
路透10月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
智能机器人创意战 Intelligent Robot
(Reuters) -
