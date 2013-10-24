版本:
本周中国区精选(10月18日-25日) China Weekly

Li Na of China eyes the ball during her match against Sara Errani of Italy at the WTA tennis championships match at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Li Na of China eyes the ball during her match against Sara Errani of Italy at the WTA tennis championships match at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)
1 / 18
China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Peng Sun/Pool (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Peng Sun/Pool (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)
2 / 18
A salesperson holds a sign advertising an apartment being offered for sale in Beijing, October 23, 2013. China signalled concern on Tuesday that ample credit could fuel inflation as a report showed house prices jumped the most in nearly three years, with double-digit gains in major cities. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A salesperson holds a sign advertising an apartment being offered for sale in Beijing, October 23, 2013. China signalled concern on Tuesday that ample credit could fuel inflation as a report showed house prices jumped the most in nearly three years, with double-digit gains in major cities. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS)
3 / 18
A woman takes a picture of herself with her phone as she poses behind a cardboard cutout symbolising a witch at an event for the upcoming Halloween Day outside a shopping mall in Beijing, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A woman takes a picture of herself with her phone as she poses behind a cardboard cutout symbolising a witch at an event for the upcoming Halloween Day outside a shopping mall in Beijing, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)
4 / 18
Soldiers from the guard of honour arrive for a welcome ceremony for India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh outside the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Soldiers from the guard of honour arrive for a welcome ceremony for India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh outside the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)
5 / 18
Jing Zhenqing, stands next to a steam train replica he is building at his home in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 22, 2013. Jing, 68, is going to complete building the train, the 220cm-long, 45cm-high replica of "Shangyou" (SY) model steam train by the end of the year, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Jing Zhenqing, stands next to a steam train replica he is building at his home in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 22, 2013. Jing, 68, is going to complete building the train, the 220cm-long, 45cm-high replica of "Shangyou" (SY) model steam train by the end of the year, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)
6 / 18
People look around as buildings downtown are engulfed by haze, from a pedestrian overpass in Beijing, October 22, 2013. Air quality in Chinese cities is of increasing concern to China's stability-obsessed leadership because it plays into popular resentment over political privilege and rising inequality in the world's second-largest economy. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: CITYSCAPE ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
People look around as buildings downtown are engulfed by haze, from a pedestrian overpass in Beijing, October 22, 2013. Air quality in Chinese cities is of increasing concern to China's stability-obsessed leadership because it plays into popular resentment over political privilege and rising inequality in the world's second-largest economy. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: CITYSCAPE ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
7 / 18
A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: FASHION)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: FASHION)
8 / 18
A combination picture shows the 75-storey high landmark skyscraper of Shenyang in Liaoning province taken on October 11, 2013 (bottom) and October 21, 2013. Air quality in Chinese cities is of increasing concern to China's stability-obsessed leadership because it plays into popular resentment over political privilege and rising inequality in the world's second-largest economy. According to local media, most of the major cities in north-eastern China encountered heavy smog on Monday morning. The visibility in Shenyang was measured at 0800 local time (0000 GMT) on Monday to be of less than 200 metres (656 ft). REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A combination picture shows the 75-storey high landmark skyscraper of Shenyang in Liaoning province taken on October 11, 2013 (bottom) and October 21, 2013. Air quality in Chinese cities is of increasing concern to China's stability-obsessed leadership because it plays into popular resentment over political privilege and rising inequality in the world's second-largest economy. According to local media, most of the major cities in north-eastern China encountered heavy smog on Monday morning. The visibility in Shenyang was measured at 0800 local time (0000 GMT) on Monday to be of less than 200 metres (656 ft). REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
9 / 18
Fire-fighters work at the site where a freight train carrying adiponitrile derailed on Monday morning when it arrived at a railway station in Hefei, Anhui province, October 21, 2013. According to local media, adiponitrile is a combustible chemical material which releases toxic gas when heated. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Fire-fighters work at the site where a freight train carrying adiponitrile derailed on Monday morning when it arrived at a railway station in Hefei, Anhui province, October 21, 2013. According to local media, adiponitrile is a combustible chemical material which releases toxic gas when heated. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
10 / 18
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) inspect an honour guard at a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kota Endo/Pool (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) inspect an honour guard at a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kota Endo/Pool (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)
11 / 18
U.S director and producer Michael Bay (R) holds a camera during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" at Hong Kong's financial Central district October 19, 2013. Bay was attacked in Hong Kong on Thursday during filming for the latest installment of his "Transformers" action movies, but he said he brushed off the incident and continued filming. Two brothers surnamed Mak, aged 27 and 28, approached Bay on the set during filming for the American science fiction film and the younger brother demanded payment of HK$100,000, a police spokeswoman told Reuters. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT CRIME LAW)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
U.S director and producer Michael Bay (R) holds a camera during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" at Hong Kong's financial Central district October 19, 2013. Bay was attacked in Hong Kong on Thursday during filming for the latest installment of his "Transformers" action movies, but he said he brushed off the incident and continued filming. Two brothers surnamed Mak, aged 27 and 28, approached Bay on the set during filming for the American science fiction film and the younger brother demanded payment of HK$100,000, a police spokeswoman told Reuters. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT CRIME LAW)
12 / 18
A worker wields a hammer at a demolition site in front of new residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, October 19, 2013. China's economy grew at its quickest pace this year between July and September in a rebound fuelled largely by investment, although signs are already emerging that the pick up in activity may lose some vigour. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A worker wields a hammer at a demolition site in front of new residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, October 19, 2013. China's economy grew at its quickest pace this year between July and September in a rebound fuelled largely by investment, although signs are already emerging that the pick up in activity may lose some vigour. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
13 / 18
Customers are seen at the newly-opened Galeries Lafayette Beijing store, in Beijing October 18, 2013. France's Galeries Lafayette has unveiled a swish department store in Beijing housing brands it says will lure fashionistas, foregoing names like Cartier that have found themselves associated with China's crackdown on graft. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Customers are seen at the newly-opened Galeries Lafayette Beijing store, in Beijing October 18, 2013. France's Galeries Lafayette has unveiled a swish department store in Beijing housing brands it says will lure fashionistas, foregoing names like Cartier that have found themselves associated with China's crackdown on graft. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY)
14 / 18
A man carrying a box holding a Chinese apparel retail brand's goods, walks past a propaganda poster at a shopping district in Beijing October 18, 2013. China's economy grew at its quickest pace this year between July and September, underpinned by investment, although analysts question if the vigor would continue in coming months. After three decades of double-digit expansion fuelled by exports and investment, Beijing is trying to shift or "restructure" the economic mix so that activity is geared much more to consumption. The slogan on the poster reads as "Join your parents' activity", and the poster is a part of a series of propaganda posters emphasising the value of family. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A man carrying a box holding a Chinese apparel retail brand's goods, walks past a propaganda poster at a shopping district in Beijing October 18, 2013. China's economy grew at its quickest pace this year between July and September, underpinned by investment, although analysts question if the vigor would continue in coming months. After three decades of double-digit expansion fuelled by exports and investment, Beijing is trying to shift or "restructure" the economic mix so that activity is geared much more to consumption. The slogan on the poster reads as "Join your parents' activity", and the poster is a part of a series of propaganda posters emphasising the value of family. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY)
15 / 18
A resident fishes at a lake near apartment blocks in Beijing October 20, 2013. Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities in September rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Tuesday, marking the ninth straight month of year-on-year increases. Picture taken October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS REAL ESTATE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A resident fishes at a lake near apartment blocks in Beijing October 20, 2013. Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities in September rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Tuesday, marking the ninth straight month of year-on-year increases. Picture taken October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS REAL ESTATE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
16 / 18
A couple poses for their wedding photographs at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, October 21, 2013. The Temple of Heaven park is where the emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties held prayers to the heavens for good harvests. The Temple of Heaven was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998 and is now a popular tourist spot. It is also a popular park for exercising. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A couple poses for their wedding photographs at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, October 21, 2013. The Temple of Heaven park is where the emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties held prayers to the heavens for good harvests. The Temple of Heaven was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998 and is now a popular tourist spot. It is also a popular park for exercising. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA)
17 / 18
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a smoggy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 21, 2013. Air quality in Chinese cities is of increasing concern to China's stability-obsessed leadership because it plays into popular resentment over political privilege and rising inequality in the world's second-largest economy. According to local media, most of the major cities in north-eastern China encountered heavy smog on Monday morning. The visibility in Shenyang was measured at 0800 local time (OOOO GMT) on Monday to be of less than 200 metres (656 ft). REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY POLITICS)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a smoggy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 21, 2013. Air quality in Chinese cities is of increasing concern to China's stability-obsessed leadership because it plays into popular resentment over political privilege and rising inequality in the world's second-largest economy. According to local media, most of the major cities in north-eastern China encountered heavy smog on Monday morning. The visibility in Shenyang was measured at 0800 local time (OOOO GMT) on Monday to be of less than 200 metres (656 ft). REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY POLITICS)
18 / 18
(Reuters) -

2013年 10月 24日
苹果发布iPad Air与iPad mini 2

苹果发布iPad Air与iPad mini 2

(Reuters) - 苹果在旧金山召开新品发布会，推出新款iPad Air平板电脑和新款iPad mini，以及更高速的Mac电脑。

2013年 10月 23日
路透10月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month

路透10月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month

(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2013年 10月 22日
智能机器人创意战 Intelligent Robot

智能机器人创意战 Intelligent Robot

(Reuters) -

2013年 10月 22日

