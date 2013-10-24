本周中国区精选(10月18日-25日) China Weekly

A man carrying a box holding a Chinese apparel retail brand's goods, walks past a propaganda poster at a shopping district in Beijing October 18, 2013. China's economy grew at its quickest pace this year between July and September, underpinned by investment, although analysts question if the vigor would continue in coming months. After three decades of double-digit expansion fuelled by exports and investment, Beijing is trying to shift or "restructure" the economic mix so that activity is geared much more to consumption. The slogan on the poster reads as "Join your parents' activity", and the poster is a part of a series of propaganda posters emphasising the value of family. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY)

Close