本周中国区精选（12月19日-26日） China Weekly
12月25日，香港，民众在时代广场庆祝圣诞节。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月25日，香港，数百名民众举着标志着“占中行动”的黄雨伞，在时代广场举行示威活动要求真普选。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月24日，上海浦东一景。中国政府年初确定今年经济增长目标为7.5%左右。受投资和消费明显回落拖累，中国三季度GDP增速进一步放缓至五年半低点7.3%，前三季增速则为7.4%。REUTERS/Aly Song
12月24日，安徽合肥，股民在证交所关注股市行情。中国股市沪综指当日收跌2%，连续第二日下跌，盘中一度跌逾3%。REUTERS/Stringer
12月23日，北京，游客在圣诞装饰前合影。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
12月23日，北京，中国国家主席习近平与埃及总统塞西在人民大会堂签署了《中埃关于建立全面战略伙伴关系的联合声明》。REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool
12月23日，北京，一名中国外交部工作人员在埃及总统塞西的欢迎仪式开始前，坐在人民大会堂内休息。REUTERS/Jason Lee
12月23日，香港港交所前高级副总裁关雄生(左)和新鸿基地产前联席主席郭炳江(中)坐在警车内离开香港高级法院。香港法院当日宣判，前政务司司长许仕仁在贪污案中五项罪成，被判入狱七年半；同案被裁定一项罪成的新鸿基地产前联席主more
12月22日，以“雪国胜境、冰天大观”为主题的第16届哈尔滨冰雪大世界试开园。本届冰雪大世界园区用冰量18万立方米，用雪量15万立方米，设置了冰雪景观、娱乐设施、演艺活动、互动项目等内容，定于2015年1月5日正式开园。more
12月23日，万达商业地产在香港联交所上市，万达集团董事长王健林竖起大拇指。万达商业地产在香港上市，实现融资37亿美元，是2010年以来香港规模最大的首次公开招股（IPO）。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more
12月22日，云南昆明，一名员工装扮成圣诞老人在动物园内喂猴子。REUTERS/Stringer
中纪委网站12月22日晚间发布公告称，全国政协副主席、中共中央统战部部长令计划涉嫌严重违纪接受组织调查。(2013年3月3日，令计划在人民大会堂参加全国政协十二届一次会议开幕式。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
12月22日，北京，摄影记者在人民大会堂拍摄欢迎泰国总理巴育访华的欢迎仪式。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
12月22日，北京市东城区人民检察院以容留他人吸毒罪依法对房祖名提起公诉。香港功夫巨星成龙的儿子房祖名今年在北京被拘留，其大麻检测结果呈阳性，警方称在其住处发现了100克大麻。(2009年6月13日资料图。) REUTEmore
12月21日，广东广州，一名男子睡在打烊的饭店内。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
下一个
路透12月照片精选(上)
路透社全球摄影记者12月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
路透年度图片--环境类
路透公布2014年度环境类最佳图片，展现自然界的极致之美。
路透颁出体坛年度各大奖项
路透社全球体育记者投票选出2014年度各项体坛大奖，高尔夫两项大赛锦标得主麦克罗伊和荷兰奥运速滑冠军伊莲·伍斯特分别荣膺路透年度最佳男女运动员。
路透年终盘点：红毯瞬间
告别2014年，路透编辑为您盘点明星们走红毯的经典瞬间。
精选图集
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.