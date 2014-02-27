本周中国区精选(2月20日-27日) China Weekly
DATE IMPORTED: February 25, 2014 Li Yan (L), pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter plamore
揭秘俄罗斯军力 Inside the Russian military
(Reuters) - 俄罗斯总统普京下令军队在与乌克兰边境举行军演，这是继乌克兰前总统亚努科维奇被罢免后，俄罗斯作出的最强硬姿态。
乌克兰前总统豪宅曝光 Yanukovich's Opulent House
(Reuters) - 乌克兰前总统亚努科维奇自2月21日“出走”后，反对派占领他的豪华私人庄园，曝光了其奢华生活。
