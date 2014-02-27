本周中国区精选(2月20日-27日) China Weekly

DATE IMPORTED: February 25, 2014 Li Yan (L), pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province February 20, 2014. Li gave birth to a baby boy on February 23, 2014 after Li's family became the first to receive a birth permit to have a second child in the province earlier this month, local media reported. Chinese government said late last year it would allow millions of families to have two children, with a relaxation of its one-child policy if one of the parents was an only child. Picture taken February 20, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily (CHINA -

