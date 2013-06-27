本周中国区精选(6月21日-28日) China Weekly
6月21日，美国设计师协会和Vogue联手在北京举行“美国人在中国” 时装秀，一名模特在后台化妆。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
6月23日，上海，警察在一家私营化工厂的入口处站岗。因工厂经济纠纷与同事发生矛盾，上海一私营化工厂的员工、62岁男子在6个小时内连续作案四起，杀害六人。 REUTERS/Aly Song
6月23日，云南昆明，市民徐先生带着饲养的小猫和爱犬在街头散步，小猫骑在狗的背上，让不少路过的市民称奇。REUTERS/Wong Campion
6月23日，2013年亚洲梦想杯足球友谊赛在上海举行，鸟叔Psy中场激情献唱。 REUTERS/Aly Song
6月24日，北京，一名工人粉刷一会议中心的墙壁。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
6月24日，北京，“辣妹”维多利亚现身某国际品牌发布会现场助阵。 Victoria Beckham waves to the media and fans at Lane Crawford in Yintai Centrmore
6月21日，北京，一名女子经过中国人民银行总部大楼。针对6月以来不断升级的流动性困局，中国人民银行终于发出将维护市场稳定清晰讯号。人行称将积极运用多种创新工具组合，稳定市场预期，保持货币市场稳定。 REUTERS/Jasmore
因披露美国“棱镜”监控项目而受到指控的爱德华·斯诺登23日乘坐客机离开香港，俄罗斯总统普京证实斯诺登仍在莫斯科机场过境区，但排除了向美国移交斯诺登的可能性。(6月23日，香港机场的离境大厅。) REUTERS/Bobbymore
6月25日，北京，美国杰普莱斯医疗设备公司总裁史塔尼斯(Chip Starnes)自21日以来被困在北京怀柔区的工厂。史塔尼斯称，该工厂约100名工人要求获得与塑料业务裁减的30名雇员相同的遣散费，表示没有受到人身伤害，more
6月25日，上海，一名股民在证交所内吸烟。中国股市沪综指当日再度急挫后盘中大幅反弹，收盘微跌。 REUTERS/Aly Song
6月25日，江苏南京，居民撑伞行走在暴雨中。 REUTERS/Leo Lang
6月25日，中国网球选手李娜在伦敦举行的温布尔登网球公开赛女子单打首轮比赛中，以2比0战胜荷兰选手克拉吉塞克，晋级下一轮。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
6月25日，上海，闪电划过天空的美景。 REUTERS/Aly Song
6月25日，浙江杭州，一名员工在电子产品厂工作。中国国务院召开常务会议称，今年以来中国经济形势总体平稳，要保持政策连续性和稳定性，稳定市场预期。同时，要积极采取既稳增长、又调结构一举多得的有效措施，着力扩大内需。REUTmore
6月27日，北京，中国国家主席习近平在人民大会堂准备会见苏里南总统德西·鲍特瑟(Desi Bouterse)。 REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool
6月26日，北京，一名男子骑车经过一家中国工商银行分行。中国工商银行董事长姜建清表示，作为大银行的工行愿意在市场出现波动之际，发挥自身流动性实力雄厚的优势，起到稳定市场的作用。但希望将来政策的预期能更清晰更稳定，以利于该more
