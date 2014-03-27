本周中国区精选(3月21日-28日) China Weekly
People wearing masks walk along a street on a heavy hazy day in Beijing, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHmore
下一个
路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透3月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
习近平访法签大单 Xi Visits France
(Reuters) - 中国国家主席习近平开展上任以来首次访法之旅，期间出席了一系列产业合作和上百亿美元飞机销售合同的签字仪式。
24小时时事新闻(3月28日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
