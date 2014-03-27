版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 27日 星期四 16:01 BJT

本周中国区精选(3月21日-28日) China Weekly

People wearing masks walk along a street on a heavy hazy day in Beijing, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT)

2014年 3月 27日 星期四
People wearing masks walk along a street on a heavy hazy day in Beijing, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT)
路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014

路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014

(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2014年 3月 27日
路透3月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014

(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2014年 3月 27日
习近平访法签大单 Xi Visits France

(Reuters) - 中国国家主席习近平开展上任以来首次访法之旅，期间出席了一系列产业合作和上百亿美元飞机销售合同的签字仪式。

2014年 3月 27日
24小时时事新闻(3月28日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 3月 27日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

