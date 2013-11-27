本周中国区精选(11月22日-29日) China Weekly
11月27日，中国香港尖沙咀，一名35岁不愿透露中文姓名的男子霍华德（Howard）模仿朝鲜最高领导人金正恩的穿着和发型出现在街头与记者合影。霍华德因模仿金正恩走红网络，他称自己决定成为世界上首个专业金正恩模仿者。REUmore
11月27日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特，中国国务院总理李克强应邀在罗马尼亚议会发表题为《让中罗友好合作继续扬帆远航》的演讲。应罗马尼亚总理邀请，中国总理李克强于11月25日至28日对罗马尼亚进行为期四天的正式访问。REUTERmore
11月26日，亚足联年度颁奖典礼在马来西亚吉隆坡举行。中国广州恒大俱乐部队长郑智(右)荣膺亚洲足球先生。REUTERS/Samsul Said
11月26日，中国北京，一名建筑工人在工地上休息。在政策整体持稳、地方楼市分化加剧的情况下，2014年中国住宅均价上涨势头预计会有所放缓；调控政策方面也更多呈现出因地制宜的特点；而促进房地产稳定健康发展的长效机制有望进一more
11月25日，中国北京，在古董市场上展示的葫芦工艺品。中国人除了将葫芦作为蔬菜食用外，还会利用它制作乐器和艺术品。雕刻有绘画和书法的葫芦工艺品最早起源于清朝初期。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers search for missing people on a damaged road after last week's explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pmore
11月23日，中国云南昆明，站在屋顶的建筑工人。在中国房价在10月份飙升至新高后，中国希望稳定其失控的房地产市场的计划措施面临严峻挑战，这些措施可能需要几年时间才能产生预期效果。REUTERS/Wong Campion
11月22日，中国上海，参加风暴电子音乐节的粉丝们。REUTERS/Aly Song
11月22日，中国澳门，大卫·贝克汉姆(David Beckham)在出席威尼斯人酒店举行的新闻发布会上宣布与全球综合度假村发展商金沙集团成为亚洲合作伙伴。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
下一个
路透11月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
直击全美音乐奖 Best of American Music Awards
(Reuters) -11月24日，第41届全美音乐大奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶落下帷幕。美国乡村小天后泰勒·斯维芙特和贾斯汀·丁伯莱克分别夺得四项和三项大奖，成为今年的最大赢家。
泰国反政府示威 Thai Anti-Government Occupy
(Reuters) - 2013年11月25日，泰国最大反对党民主党召集数万名支持者，在首都曼谷十多处地点举行大规模集会，要求总理英拉·西那瓦下台。
青岛输油管道爆炸造成重大伤亡 qingdao explosion
(Reuters) - 11月22日，山东青岛黄岛经济开发区中石化黄潍输油管线泄漏引发重大爆燃事故，目前已造成55人遇难，9人失踪，136人受伤住院。
精选图集
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.