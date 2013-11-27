本周中国区精选(11月22日-29日) China Weekly

Rescue workers search for missing people on a damaged road after last week's explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province November 25, 2013. China has launched a broad investigation into safety at oil and gas pipelines, state media reported on Monday, as the death toll from an explosion at a Sinopec pipeline last week rose to 52. REUTERS/Aly Song

