本周中国区精选（1月23日-30日）
1月28日，上海，一名顾客在为新年装饰一新的商场内购物。 REUTERS/Aly Song
1月25日，云南昆明，建筑工人经过一处广告牌。银行卡组织--中国银联周二发布报告称，2014年通过银联平台跨行交易金额同比增长27.3%；其中，房地产交易同比有所下降，并连续四个季度同比负增长。REUTERS/Wong more
1月28日，北京，一家快递公司的员工在分拣中心为包裹分类。 消息人士表示，中国计划把2015年经济增长目标降至7%左右，这将是11年来最低目标。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月27日，香港日落美景。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
1月26日，上海，几名女子在雾霾天中戴着口罩。REUTERS/Aly Song
1月26日，广东广州，一名工人捡拾运河里的垃圾。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
1月26日，北京，一名男子跳入后海冬泳。REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月25日，上海，顾客排队等待购买古驰包。 REUTERS/Aly Song
1月23日，浙江杭州，工人们装饰一家苹果专卖店。美国苹果公布的季度业绩远超华尔街预期，因其新款iPhone 6及6 Plus智能手机在假日购物季的销售创下纪录，在中国亦旺销，不过美国仍是iPhone产品的头号市场。REUmore
1月25日，一年一度的香港马拉松举行，报名参赛人数达7.3万人，有约1100多人因为受伤或不适而接受医疗服务。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
1月23日，云南嵩明，人们在牲畜市场将一头公牛搬上卡车。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
1月29日，安徽合肥，一家野生动物园里的火烈鸟站在雪中。REUTERS/Stringer
1月29日，北京，仪仗队士兵在人民大会堂彩排法国总理瓦尔斯的官方欢迎仪式。REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月29日，北京，国务院总理李克强在北京人民大会堂与法国总理瓦尔斯举行会谈后共同会见记者。 REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool
