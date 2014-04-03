版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 3日 星期四 15:01 BJT

本周中国区精选(3月28日-4月4日) China Weekly

A man practices Tai Chi in a park at Pudong financial district in Shanghai April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)

A man practices Tai Chi in a park at Pudong financial district in Shanghai April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barrimore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
A man practices Tai Chi in a park at Pudong financial district in Shanghai April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)
Close
1 / 16
Visitors walk in front of Chinese artist Zhang Xiaogang's "Bloodline:Big Family No.3" during a preview ahead of Sotheby's Spring Sales in Hong Kong April 2, 2014.The painting is expected to fetch between US$8.3-10.3 million when it goes under the modern and contemporary Asian art evening sale on April 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

Visitors walk in front of Chinese artist Zhang Xiaogang's "Bloodline:Big Family No.3" during a preview ahead omore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
Visitors walk in front of Chinese artist Zhang Xiaogang's "Bloodline:Big Family No.3" during a preview ahead of Sotheby's Spring Sales in Hong Kong April 2, 2014.The painting is expected to fetch between US$8.3-10.3 million when it goes under the modern and contemporary Asian art evening sale on April 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
Close
2 / 16
China's President Xi Jinping (2nd R), Belgium's King Philippe (R), Belgium's Queen Mathilde (in red) and Xi's wife Peng Liyuan (4th R) look at an old Volvo model at a Volvo car plant in Ghent, northern Belgium April 1, 2014. Beijing's growing realisation that China needs strong influence in Europe's de facto capital, Brussels, has been cemented by Xi's visit to the EU's institutions this week, the first ever by a Chinese leader. REUTERS/Danny Gis/Pool (BELGIUM - Tags: POLITICS ROYALS TRANSPORT)

China's President Xi Jinping (2nd R), Belgium's King Philippe (R), Belgium's Queen Mathilde (in red) and Xi's more

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
China's President Xi Jinping (2nd R), Belgium's King Philippe (R), Belgium's Queen Mathilde (in red) and Xi's wife Peng Liyuan (4th R) look at an old Volvo model at a Volvo car plant in Ghent, northern Belgium April 1, 2014. Beijing's growing realisation that China needs strong influence in Europe's de facto capital, Brussels, has been cemented by Xi's visit to the EU's institutions this week, the first ever by a Chinese leader. REUTERS/Danny Gis/Pool (BELGIUM - Tags: POLITICS ROYALS TRANSPORT)
Close
3 / 16
A stuntman, wearing a Spider-Man costume, leaps in front of a Spider-Man statue outside a shopping mall in Hong Kong April 1, 2014, during a promotion ahead of the world premiere of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2". REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

A stuntman, wearing a Spider-Man costume, leaps in front of a Spider-Man statue outside a shopping mall in Honmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
A stuntman, wearing a Spider-Man costume, leaps in front of a Spider-Man statue outside a shopping mall in Hong Kong April 1, 2014, during a promotion ahead of the world premiere of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2". REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Close
4 / 16
A girl (L) smiles as she poses for a photograph next to a wax figure of U.S. President Barack Obama at Madame Tussauds Museum during a free tour for autistic children ahead of World Autism Awareness Day, in Wuhan, Hubei province March 31, 2014. The world will mark World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. Picture taken March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

A girl (L) smiles as she poses for a photograph next to a wax figure of U.S. President Barack Obama at Madame more

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
A girl (L) smiles as she poses for a photograph next to a wax figure of U.S. President Barack Obama at Madame Tussauds Museum during a free tour for autistic children ahead of World Autism Awareness Day, in Wuhan, Hubei province March 31, 2014. The world will mark World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. Picture taken March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
5 / 16
Election workers count votes after an election for the next village chief and committee in Wukan village, Guangdong province March 31, 2014. Villagers in southern Guangdong who launched an open revolt against local authorities in 2011 held an election on Monday amid intensifying pressure against protest leaders, who have either been detained or sought asylum abroad. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS ENVIRONMENT)

Election workers count votes after an election for the next village chief and committee in Wukan village, Guanmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
Election workers count votes after an election for the next village chief and committee in Wukan village, Guangdong province March 31, 2014. Villagers in southern Guangdong who launched an open revolt against local authorities in 2011 held an election on Monday amid intensifying pressure against protest leaders, who have either been detained or sought asylum abroad. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS ENVIRONMENT)
Close
6 / 16
People look on as Li Yinglai, a 71-year-old transvestite, dances during a performance at a park in Kunming, Yunnan province March 30, 2014. Picture taken March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)

People look on as Li Yinglai, a 71-year-old transvestite, dances during a performance at a park in Kunming, Yumore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
People look on as Li Yinglai, a 71-year-old transvestite, dances during a performance at a park in Kunming, Yunnan province March 30, 2014. Picture taken March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)
Close
7 / 16
Workers ride motorcycles and bicycles after their shifts at an entrance of the Rongsheng Heavy Industries shipyard in Nantong, Jiangsu province December 4, 2013. China's biggest private shipbuilder, China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group, posted a second straight annual loss on March 31, 2014, as new orders were less than half its target, and is in talks with banks about loan repayments. Picture taken December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS MARITIME)

Workers ride motorcycles and bicycles after their shifts at an entrance of the Rongsheng Heavy Industries shipmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
Workers ride motorcycles and bicycles after their shifts at an entrance of the Rongsheng Heavy Industries shipyard in Nantong, Jiangsu province December 4, 2013. China's biggest private shipbuilder, China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group, posted a second straight annual loss on March 31, 2014, as new orders were less than half its target, and is in talks with banks about loan repayments. Picture taken December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS MARITIME)
Close
8 / 16
Children play pool on a street in Wukan village, Guangdong province March 30, 2014, a day before a village election. The streets of the southern Chinese village of Wukan on Sunday showed few signs of an election due on March 31, 2014, that some say is threatened by higher government trying to wrestle back control after a landmark rebellion over two years ago. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Children play pool on a street in Wukan village, Guangdong province March 30, 2014, a day before a village elemore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
Children play pool on a street in Wukan village, Guangdong province March 30, 2014, a day before a village election. The streets of the southern Chinese village of Wukan on Sunday showed few signs of an election due on March 31, 2014, that some say is threatened by higher government trying to wrestle back control after a landmark rebellion over two years ago. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
9 / 16
A tricycle travels past a crossroad on a hazy day in Hefei, Anhui province March 30, 2014. China's plan for a market in air pollution permits promises to help clean up its air cheaply, but the move could prove just as useless as previous environmental policies unless the government stamps out lax enforcement and spotty data. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A tricycle travels past a crossroad on a hazy day in Hefei, Anhui province March 30, 2014. China's plan for a more

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
A tricycle travels past a crossroad on a hazy day in Hefei, Anhui province March 30, 2014. China's plan for a market in air pollution permits promises to help clean up its air cheaply, but the move could prove just as useless as previous environmental policies unless the government stamps out lax enforcement and spotty data. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
10 / 16
Chinese relatives of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 hold banners and China's national flag (R) during a news conference at The Holiday Villa in Subang Jaya March 30, 2014. Ten ships and as many aircraft will search a swathe of the Indian Ocean west of Perth on Sunday, trying again to find some trace of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 after more than three weeks of fruitless and frustrating hunting. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (MALAYSIA - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT)

Chinese relatives of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 hold banners and China's namore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
Chinese relatives of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 hold banners and China's national flag (R) during a news conference at The Holiday Villa in Subang Jaya March 30, 2014. Ten ships and as many aircraft will search a swathe of the Indian Ocean west of Perth on Sunday, trying again to find some trace of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 after more than three weeks of fruitless and frustrating hunting. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (MALAYSIA - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT)
Close
11 / 16
A combination picture shows the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", reflected in a lake before (top) and during Earth Hour at the Olympic Park in Beijing, March 29, 2014. Lights go off around the world in a show of support for renewable energy during Earth Hour, an event organised since 2007 to promote a sustainable future for the planet. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)

A combination picture shows the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", reflected in a lake before more

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
A combination picture shows the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", reflected in a lake before (top) and during Earth Hour at the Olympic Park in Beijing, March 29, 2014. Lights go off around the world in a show of support for renewable energy during Earth Hour, an event organised since 2007 to promote a sustainable future for the planet. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
Close
12 / 16
Rugby fans use their mobile phones inside the stadium during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament as part of the Sevens World Series in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: SPORT RUGBY)

Rugby fans use their mobile phones inside the stadium during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens more

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
Rugby fans use their mobile phones inside the stadium during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament as part of the Sevens World Series in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: SPORT RUGBY)
Close
13 / 16
Labourers work at a construction site of a railway station in Hefei, Anhui province, March 28, 2014. China's Premier Li Keqiang sought to reassure jittery global investors that Beijing was ready to support the cooling economy, saying the government had the necessary policies in place and would push ahead with infrastructure investment. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION POLITICS)

Labourers work at a construction site of a railway station in Hefei, Anhui province, March 28, 2014. China's Pmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
Labourers work at a construction site of a railway station in Hefei, Anhui province, March 28, 2014. China's Premier Li Keqiang sought to reassure jittery global investors that Beijing was ready to support the cooling economy, saying the government had the necessary policies in place and would push ahead with infrastructure investment. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION POLITICS)
Close
14 / 16
Ethnic Dong women work at a tea leaf processing factory in Liping county, Guizhou province, March 28, 2014. According to local media, Liping county's tea plantations attracted more than 60,000 women workers from nearby villages this spring and each tea picker earns around 100 yuan ($16.10) per diem. REUTERS/Sheng Li (CHINA - Tags: AGRICULTURE BUSINESS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Ethnic Dong women work at a tea leaf processing factory in Liping county, Guizhou province, March 28, 2014. Acmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
Ethnic Dong women work at a tea leaf processing factory in Liping county, Guizhou province, March 28, 2014. According to local media, Liping county's tea plantations attracted more than 60,000 women workers from nearby villages this spring and each tea picker earns around 100 yuan ($16.10) per diem. REUTERS/Sheng Li (CHINA - Tags: AGRICULTURE BUSINESS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
15 / 16
Models present creations at the China International Swimming Wear Design Contest & 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: FASHION)

Models present creations at the China International Swimming Wear Design Contest & 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion more

2014年 4月 3日 星期四
Models present creations at the China International Swimming Wear Design Contest & 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: FASHION)
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(4月4日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月4日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(4月4日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月4日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 4月 3日
智利连续发生强震 引发海啸 Earthquake in Chile

智利连续发生强震 引发海啸 Earthquake in Chile

(Reuters) - 智利继周二发生8.2级强震后，周三又发生7.8级强震，均引发了海啸，地震已造成6人死亡。

2014年 4月 3日
盘点奇葩自动贩卖机 Unusual Vending Machines

盘点奇葩自动贩卖机 Unusual Vending Machines

(Reuters) - 将钱投进自动贩卖机马上就会得到想要的饮料和零食，可如今它们所卖的东西可谓千奇百怪。

2014年 4月 2日
俄乌边境两军对峙 Russia-Ukraine Border

俄乌边境两军对峙 Russia-Ukraine Border

(Reuters) - 俄军已部分撤离俄乌边境，但乌克兰仍对边境地区俄军强大兵力感到担心。

2014年 4月 2日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐