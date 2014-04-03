本周中国区精选(3月28日-4月4日) China Weekly
24小时时事新闻(4月4日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
智利连续发生强震 引发海啸 Earthquake in Chile
(Reuters) - 智利继周二发生8.2级强震后，周三又发生7.8级强震，均引发了海啸，地震已造成6人死亡。
盘点奇葩自动贩卖机 Unusual Vending Machines
(Reuters) - 将钱投进自动贩卖机马上就会得到想要的饮料和零食，可如今它们所卖的东西可谓千奇百怪。
俄乌边境两军对峙 Russia-Ukraine Border
(Reuters) - 俄军已部分撤离俄乌边境，但乌克兰仍对边境地区俄军强大兵力感到担心。
