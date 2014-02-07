本周中国区精选(1月31日-2月7日) China Weekly
2月7日，北京，一名女子在大雪天行走时打电话。北京当日出现今冬以来首场大范围降雪。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名工人在故宫附近清扫积雪。REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月7日，香港，交易员在证交所内工作。中国股市长假后首日开盘下跌，港股连涨第二日。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2月7日，北京，乘客排队进入北京火车站附近的地铁。中国中东部地区近日普遍出现雨雪天气，部分地区出现大到暴雪，对春运返程交通运输造成较大影响。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月4日，河南洛阳，游客雪中在公园参观灯笼节。 REUTERS/Carlf Zhang
2月5日，第22届冬奥会在俄罗斯索契举行，冬奥会组委会在奥运村举行欢迎和升旗仪式，迎接中国冬奥代表团。中国派出了由139人组成的代表团参赛，其中运动66人。 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
2月4日，北京，一名男子在东岳庙焚香祈福。REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月2日，北京，一名民间艺人在地坛公园庙会上吹马匹糖人。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月2日，北京，一个孩子在大观园照相。REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月4日，云南石屏县，彝族男子参加12年一次的传统民俗祭祀礼仪“祭龙”活动。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
2月4日，广东广州，一名男子坐在小船上。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
2月1日，香港维多利亚港上演“2014年农历新年烟花汇演”，共燃放31888枚烟花弹。 REUTERS/Stringer
1月31日，北京，僧侣在雍和宫前去参加新年祈祷仪式。REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月28日，香港，工作人员在家禽批发市场清除死鸡。香港卫生防护中心于2月6日指出，最新的监测数字显示香港流感活跃程度持续上升。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2月4日，香港交易所举行农历马年首个交易日开巿仪式，为农历马年首个交易日开市揭幕。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
1月30日，北京，一名演员扮成清朝皇帝在庙会参加祭天祈福活动。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
1月29日，北京，演员在龙潭公园彩排表演。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
1月29日，上海，一个商店外面摆放着人体模特。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
习近平出席索契冬奥 Xi Jinping in Sochi
(Reuters) -中国国家主席习近平6日抵达索契，与俄罗斯总统普京会面，并将出席索契冬奥会开幕式，这是中国领导人首次出席国际大型体育赛事。
欢天喜地迎马年 Lunar New Year
(Reuters) - 为迎接农历马年的到来，全球华人以传统方式庆祝春节，表达对新年的美好展望。
第56届格莱美群星璀璨 Grammys 2014
(Reuters) - 第56届格莱美颁奖典礼在洛杉矶举行，法国老牌电音组合“蠢朋克”斩获五项大奖，横扫本届格莱美。郎朗与知名重金属乐队Metallica合作经典曲目《One》，震撼全场。
奥朗德“三角恋”见分晓 Hollande Breakup
(Reuters) - 法国总统奥朗德宣布与“第一女友”瓦莱丽·特里耶韦莱分手。此前法国《更近》杂志爆料称其与电影女星朱莉·加耶有染，引发媒体哗然。
