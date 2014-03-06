版本:
本周中国区精选(2月28日-3月7日) China Weekly

DATE IMPORTED: March 5, 2014 A police officer stops a bus to give way to pilgrims who are praying and crawling along a street in Lhasa, Tibet autonomous region, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen (CHINA - Tags: S

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
DATE IMPORTED: March 5, 2014 A man plays a double bass inside an apartment at a residential area in Shanghai March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA -

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
DATE IMPORTED: March 5, 2014 People walk at Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, March 5, 2014. China sent its strongest signal yet that its days of chasing breakneck economic growth are over, promising to wage a "war" on pollution and reduce the pace of investment to the slowest in a decade as it pursues more sustainable expansion. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA -

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
