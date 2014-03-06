本周中国区精选(2月28日-3月7日) China Weekly
DATE IMPORTED: March 5, 2014 A police officer stops a bus to give way to pilgrims who are praying and crawlingmore
DATE IMPORTED: March 5, 2014 A man plays a double bass inside an apartment at a residential area in Shanghai Mmore
DATE IMPORTED: March 5, 2014 People walk at Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, March 5, 2014. more
全球生活成本榜 Expensive Cities 2014
(Reuters) -经济学人信息部发布全球生活成本排行榜，新加坡取代东京，成为外派人员生活成本最高的城市。而中国的生活成本也在日益增加，上海排名第二十一，现在生活成本已超过纽约。
图说两会 2014 NPC&CPPCC
(Reuters) - 备受关注的中国两会3月3日开幕，这不仅是新一届政府施政一年后首次交“答卷”，更承载着热切的改革期盼。
日内瓦车展 Geneva Auto Show 2014
(Reuters) - 第84届日内瓦车展正式拉开帷幕，共有70余款首发新车，而这些新车之中有接近30款量产车型随后会进入中国销售。
