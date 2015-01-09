本周中国区精选（1月2日-9日）
1月9日，艺人房祖名涉毒案在北京市东城区法院公开审理，法庭判决房祖名构成容留他人吸食毒品罪，判处有期徒刑六个月，并处罚金人民币二千元。(房祖名乘警车离开法院。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月8日，中国－拉美和加勒比国家共同体论坛首届部长级会议在北京人民大会堂开幕，中国国家主席习近平与委内瑞拉总统马杜罗出席开幕式，习近平并发表题为《共同谱写中拉全面合作伙伴关系新篇章》的重要讲话。 REUTERS/Kim more
1月7日，世界最大的集装箱船“中海环球”号抵达英格兰东南部萨福克郡的费利克斯托港。该轮船隶属中国海运集团旗下的中海集装箱股份有限公司（中海集运），全长400米、宽54米，约10层楼高，船体超过4个标准足球场，可装载191more
1月7日，香港特区政府启动2017年特首选举第二轮政改谘询，亲民主派议员在立法会上举黄雨伞退席。黄雨伞为占中运动的象征之一。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
1月3日，上海，警察在发生踩踏事件的外滩站岗。2014年12月31日晚23时35分许，上海外滩陈毅广场发生拥挤踩踏事件，造成36人死亡、49人受伤。 REUTERS/Stringer
1月6日，上海，亲属拿着踩踏事件遇难者的遗像在一个悼念仪式上痛哭。 REUTERS/Aly Song
1月6日，黑龙江哈尔滨极地馆，游客拍摄驯养师与白鲸共同演绎“海洋之心”。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
1月5日，第31届“中国·哈尔滨国际冰雪节”开幕，哈尔滨冰雪大世界园区内打造“冰雪城堡”宛如童话世界。本届冰雪节以“冰雪五十年，魅力哈尔滨”为主题，开展冰雪旅游、冰雪文化、冰雪时尚、冰雪经贸、冰雪体育5大类共百余项活动。more
1月5日，上海，一名股民在证交所查看股市行情。中国股市沪综指当日放量收升3.6%至近五年半新高，录得新年开门红，并创下一个月最大单日涨幅。REUTERS/Aly Song
1月8日，香港，民众在外国记者会外举行沉默示威，支持在巴黎遭恐怖袭击的讽刺杂志《查理周刊》(CharlieHebdo)。讽刺杂志《查理周刊》巴黎总部7日遭枪手袭击，造成12人丧生。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip more
1月3日，云南彭浦镇，民众在露天牲畜市场上买牛。REUTERS/Wong Campion
1月6日，第31届中国·哈尔滨维纳斯国际冰雪集体婚礼在冰灯艺术游园会举行，一对新人在婚礼仪式结束后拍摄照片。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
