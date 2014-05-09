本周中国区精选(5月2日-9日) China Weekly
5月8日，北京，饭店员工身穿宫装在门口招揽顾客。中国国家统计局公布，4月居民消费价格指数(CPI)同比上涨1.8%，涨幅为18个月低点。工业生产者出厂价格指数(PPI)同比下降2%，为连续第26个月负增长。REUTERSmore
体验“逆世界” Dancing on the ceiling
(Reuters) - 国内外流行的倒置屋，顾名思义就是倒置的房子，不仅房屋是翻转的，屋内所有的家具、摆设都是倒置的。游客走进倒置屋，会产生一种时空错乱的感觉。
24小时时事新闻(5月9日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
莱温斯基重提与克林顿性丑闻 The Lewinsky scandal
(Reuters) - 曾与美国前总统克林顿曝出丑闻性丑闻的白宫前见习生莫妮卡·莱温斯基(Monica Lewinsky)在《名利场》杂志撰文，重提那宗轰动一时的性丑闻，借以澄清真相。
24小时时事新闻(5月8日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
