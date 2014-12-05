本周中国区精选（11月28日-12月4日）
12月4日，北京人民大会堂，中国国家主席习近平夫人彭丽媛与南非总统夫人辜玛洛交谈。南非总统雅各布·祖马于12月3日开始对中国进行为期4天的国事访问。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
12月2日，上海，两名男子站在路旁。摩根大通3日发布最新报告预计，2015年房地产市场的调整将持续下去，因为供大于求的现象在近期仍然明显。 REUTERS/Aly Song
12月3日，(由左至右)香港天主教教区荣休主教陈日君枢机、“占中”三名发起人牧师朱耀明、中文大学副教授陈健民、香港大学副教授戴耀廷抵达中区警署自首，承认“参与未经批准的公众集会”罪名。 REUTERS/Bobby Yipmore
12月1日，香港特首办公室附近，一名警察用警棍驱散示威者。当日试图围堵香港政府总部的示威者与警方发生激烈冲突，导致政府总部暂时关闭。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月2日，北京，一家商场外的圣诞装饰。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
12月1日，辽宁沈阳，冬泳爱好者在河中游泳。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
11月30日，云南昆明呈贡新区一空地上，20多只巨型恐龙模型群展吸引市民关注。REUTERS/Wong Campion
11月30日，广州番禺，自然保护区内的火烈鸟。REUTERS/Alex Lee
11月29日，贵州从江县举办民间民俗斗牛大赛，人们在赛后牵着胜利的“牛王”庆祝。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
11月28日，北京，一名服务员在吸血鬼主题酒吧“The V”展示断指饼干。The V吸血鬼主题酒吧提供眼球巧克力等独特食物，及血型鸡尾酒等饮品。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
11月28日，北京，一名游客在中国国家博物馆与法国艺术家罗丹的雕塑作品《青铜时代》 合影。“永远的思想者——罗丹雕塑回顾展”在北京国家博物馆举行，展出了罗丹博物馆馆藏的139件罗丹传世名作，是中法建交50周年系列庆祝活动more
11月29日，山西太原，一名工人粉刷圣诞雕塑。REUTERS/Jon Woo
12月3日，Mnet亚洲音乐大奖在香港举行，韩国人气男团EXO -K与EXO-M出席典礼前的新闻发布会。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月3日，安徽合肥，一名股民在证交所查看股市行情。中国股市沪综指当日大幅震荡后收涨，刷新逾40个月新高，成交额则再创历史天量。REUTERS/Jianan Yu
12月4日，杭州，民间艺术家韩晓明用舌头代替画笔作画。 REUTERS/Aly Song
不出国门玩转Hello Kitty
中国首个凯蒂猫家园在浙江安吉落成，将在2015年元旦开园迎客，这也是Hello Kitty日本海外首个室外大型乐园。
24小时时事新闻（12月5日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
全球清廉指数榜出炉 中国排名下滑
非政府组织“透明国际”发布2014年清廉指数榜，丹麦蝉联榜首，土耳其和中国排名急剧下滑。
24小时时事新闻（12月4日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
