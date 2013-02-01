本周中国区精选(1月25日-2月1日) China Weekly
1月30日，北京，一名男子在河边钓鱼。北京近日受大范围雾霾天气影响，空气质量明显下降，大多处于“中度污染”和“重度污染”水平。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月30日，北京市区内行驶的机动车。北京市政府临时关闭103家重点排污企业，停驶30%的公务用车，以应对严重的空气污染。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月26日，安徽合肥，二手车交易市场。中国去二手车销售增速连续第二年超过新车销售，随着中国汽车市场的日渐成熟，二手车在七年内将占到全部乘用车销售的一半。 REUTERS/Stringer
1月29日，北京街头，市民纷纷戴口罩应对空气污染。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月30日，北京金融街，企业家、公益人士陈光标免费向市民赠送自己公司生产的罐装新鲜空气和环保袋，此次活动共发放23万罐空气和23000个环保袋。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
1月30日，重庆城区的雾霾天气。 REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
1月29日，北京，两会代表在人民大会堂前合影留念。北京市人大和政协会议于1月21至28日在北京召开。 REUTERS/David Gray/Files
1月26日，安徽合肥，乘客在火车站内休息。2013年春运从1月26日开始至3月6日结束，共计40天。 REUTERS/Stringer
1月26日，一只“大熊猫”在春运首日在北京站排队检票后登上T145次列车，引发关注。此次活动由行为艺术家赵半狄策划，旨在为大家带来轻松愉快的心情。 REUTERS/Kevin Zhao
2月1日，北京西站，一名警察在候车大厅内站岗。铁道部运输局表示，2013年春运全国预计客运量达31.58亿人次。 REUTERS/Aly Song
1月25日，上海，一名女子在茶道馆品茶。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
1月28日，一名警察在贵阳市中级人民法院前执勤。一名法院官员表示，薄熙来案不会像某些媒体所报道的于当日在该市开审。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月25日，辽宁沈阳，通用汽车公司新车停车场。通用汽车首席执行官艾克森表示，公司正重新考虑新兴市场战略，这可能打击其中国合作伙伴上汽集团海外扩张的目标。 REUTERS/Stringer
1月26日，北京某超市货架上待售的燕京啤酒。燕京总部是亚洲最大的啤酒生产厂。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月26日，来自中国钓鱼岛附近海域的鲜鱼运抵上海光大会展中心，8,000斤新鲜马面鱼、马鲛鱼、青砧鱼、红鲠鱼被众多顾客抢购一空。 REUTERS/Aly Song
1月25日，北京798艺术中心，游人参观艺术家张晓刚的油画作品。REUTERS/Jason Lee
中国二手车市场方兴未艾 China second-hand cars
(Reuters) - 2012年，中国的二手车销售增速连续第二年超过新车销售。随着中国汽车市场的日渐成熟，二手车在七年内将占到全部乘用车销售的一半。
24小时时事新闻(2月1日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
与狼共舞 Living With Wolves
(Reuters) - 现年79岁的维尔纳·弗洛恩德(Werner Freund)40多年来一直在德国梅尔齐希的禁猎区里饲养狼，成为不折不扣的“狼人”。
韩国“罗老”号最后一搏终成功 Skorea rocket NARO
(Reuters) - 2013年1月30日，韩国首枚运载火箭“罗老”号在全罗南道高兴郡的罗老宇航中心成功发射升空，意味着韩国将继其他10多个国家之后，成为全球又一个“本土发射太空火箭”的国家。
