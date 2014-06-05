本周中国区精选(5月30日-6月6日) China Weekly

Headstones stand at a cemetery surrounded by residential flats in downtown Hong Kong May 29, 2014. In land-hungry Hong Kong, where more than 7 million people are packed into just 30 percent of the territory, failure to vacate a plot after six years means bodies will be exhumed by the government, cremated and put in a communal grave. While the funeral policy has resulted in a surge in the number of people being cremated - 90 percent of the city's dead were cremated in 2013, up from 38 percent in 1975 - cremation is by no means the answer for those seeking a resting place. Picture taken May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)

Close