本周中国区精选(5月30日-6月6日) China Weekly
6月3日，湖南衡阳，南华大学学生进行颠足球比赛，以迎接即将到来的巴西世界杯。 REUTERS/China Daily
6月4日，北京，武警在长安街上巡逻。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
6月4日，北京，游客排队接受安检，以进入天安门广场。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Headstones stand at a cemetery surrounded by residential flats in downtown Hong Kong May 29, 2014. In land-hunmore
Paramilitary policemen fire cannons from Tiananmen Square during an official welcoming ceremony for Kuwait's Pmore
6月3日，上海，著名女星安吉丽娜·朱莉黄浦江外滩边上拍摄照片。安吉丽娜·朱莉此次来到上海为6月20日上映的暑期魔幻新作《沉睡魔咒》宣传造势。 REUTERS/Aly Song
Participants compete in a dragon boat race during the annual Tuen Ng or Dragon Boat Festival at Hong Kong's Abmore
Balloon decorations to celebrate International Children's Day are seen at a shopping mall in Beijing, June 1, more
A peacock spreads its tail feathers at a zoo in Shenyang, Liaoning province June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHmore
A suspect in critical condition is taken to hospital after an exchange of gunfire with Special Duties Unit (SDmore
Rescuers demolish a house which was damaged in a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Yingjiang county in Yunan pmore
A visitor (L) laughs as she poses for photographs next to a wax figure of Chinese rock singer Cui Jian at the more
Actress Fan Bingbing attends an unveiling ceremony as she joins the global celebrity Barbie Hall of Fame in Shmore
U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during her RED Tour in Shanghai, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tagmore
Men paint a "Batmobile" replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, May 30, 2014. Li Weilei, the owner of the replicmore
下一个
24小时时事新闻(6月6日) 24Hours
2014年6月5日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
中国城市空气质量堪忧 China Air Pollution 2014
6月5日 - 中国环保部官员称，中国城市环境空气质量形势严峻，依据新的环境空气质量标准，74个新标准监测实施第一阶段城市环境空气质量达标城市比例仅为4.1%。
24小时时事新闻(6月5日) 24Hours
2014年6月4日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
日本“穷忙族”Japanese Working Poor
6月4日 - 日本一直都以平等社会自傲，但其贫困人口数量十年来持续增长，工薪家庭和单亲家庭的儿童贫困比例已经超过50%。
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.