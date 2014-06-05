版本:
图片 | 2014年 6月 5日 星期四 15:49 BJT

本周中国区精选(5月30日-6月6日) China Weekly

6月3日，湖南衡阳，南华大学学生进行颠足球比赛，以迎接即将到来的巴西世界杯。 REUTERS/China Daily

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
6月4日，北京，武警在长安街上巡逻。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
6月4日，北京，游客排队接受安检，以进入天安门广场。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Headstones stand at a cemetery surrounded by residential flats in downtown Hong Kong May 29, 2014. In land-hungry Hong Kong, where more than 7 million people are packed into just 30 percent of the territory, failure to vacate a plot after six years means bodies will be exhumed by the government, cremated and put in a communal grave. While the funeral policy has resulted in a surge in the number of people being cremated - 90 percent of the city's dead were cremated in 2013, up from 38 percent in 1975 - cremation is by no means the answer for those seeking a resting place. Picture taken May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Paramilitary policemen fire cannons from Tiananmen Square during an official welcoming ceremony for Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujunzic (REUTERS - Tags: POLITICS)

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
6月3日，上海，著名女星安吉丽娜·朱莉黄浦江外滩边上拍摄照片。安吉丽娜·朱莉此次来到上海为6月20日上映的暑期魔幻新作《沉睡魔咒》宣传造势。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Participants compete in a dragon boat race during the annual Tuen Ng or Dragon Boat Festival at Hong Kong's Aberdeen June 2, 2014. The festival is commemorated in memory of Chinese patriotic poet Qu Yuan, who drowned himself on the day in 277 B.C. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY CITYSCAPE SPORT)

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Balloon decorations to celebrate International Children's Day are seen at a shopping mall in Beijing, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
A peacock spreads its tail feathers at a zoo in Shenyang, Liaoning province June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY)

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
A suspect in critical condition is taken to hospital after an exchange of gunfire with Special Duties Unit (SDU) officers at a public housing estate in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong June 1, 2014. The man, whom police suspected of being connected to the fatal shooting of an air conditioning technician the night before, later died from his injuries, according to the police. Police said the man shot himself during an exchange of gunfire with officers who were investigating the death of the technician. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: CRIME LAW)

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Rescuers demolish a house which was damaged in a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Yingjiang county in Yunan province May 31, 2014. A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the county in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Friday, injuring 43 people and forcing the evacuation of a further 35,000, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Wong Campion (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER)

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
A visitor (L) laughs as she poses for photographs next to a wax figure of Chinese rock singer Cui Jian at the new Madame Tussauds Museum in Beijing, May 31, 2014. The museum, the 16th in the world and the 4th in China, is opened to public at the Qianmen Commercial Street on Saturday. REUTERS/China Daily (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Actress Fan Bingbing attends an unveiling ceremony as she joins the global celebrity Barbie Hall of Fame in Shanghai May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during her RED Tour in Shanghai, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Men paint a "Batmobile" replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, May 30, 2014. Li Weilei, the owner of the replica and a local businessman, uses his spare time and money to build replicas like the "Batmobile", Formula One cars and "Transformers" for rent or sale. Li spent around 75,000 yuan ($12,000) to build the model. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
24小时时事新闻(6月6日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(6月6日) 24Hours

2014年6月5日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 6月 5日
中国城市空气质量堪忧 China Air Pollution 2014

6月5日 - 中国环保部官员称，中国城市环境空气质量形势严峻，依据新的环境空气质量标准，74个新标准监测实施第一阶段城市环境空气质量达标城市比例仅为4.1%。

2014年 6月 5日
24小时时事新闻(6月5日) 24Hours

2014年6月4日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 6月 4日
日本“穷忙族”Japanese Working Poor

6月4日 - 日本一直都以平等社会自傲，但其贫困人口数量十年来持续增长，工薪家庭和单亲家庭的儿童贫困比例已经超过50%。

2014年 6月 4日

