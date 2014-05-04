本周中国区精选(4月25日-5月2日) China Weekly
5月2日，北京丽都饭店，马航张贴的最新通知。北京丽都饭店二层家属区当日晚正式关闭，大部分家属或返乡。马航称，将在家属返乡后，向每位乘客的直系近亲属预先付款5万美元。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月2日，上海，一名女子背着老虎背包等待过马路。REUTERS/Aly Song
5月2日，浙江杭州，游客观看一名男子在街头表演气功。REUTERS/Chance Chan
5月2日，武警在新疆乌鲁木齐火车南站警戒。新疆维吾尔自治区首府乌鲁木齐火车南站4月30日发生爆炸与持刀行凶案，造成三人死亡、79人受伤。中国国家主席习近平称将对发动此次暴力袭击的“恐怖分子”采取果断措施。 REUTERSmore
5月1日，澳门，孩子们玩滑梯。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
5月1日，澳门，一名工人在示威游行中高喊口号。澳门多个团体劳动节当日联合发起游行，要求保障工人权益。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
5月1日，上海，一名游客体验“倒置屋”。枫泾镇中国农民画村内的“倒置屋”旅游体验项目已正式对外开放，不仅房顶朝下，就连屋内的家具、摆设等也全是倒置的。 REUTERS/Aly Song
5月1日，香港，立法会议员“长毛”梁国雄张贴标语，以支持裕元集团东莞工厂工人罢工。作为全球为耐克、阿迪达斯等运动品牌最大制鞋企业的裕元集团东莞工厂工人本月早些时候罢工，抗议公司未为员工缴付足额的社会保险及公积金。REUTmore
4月30日，北京，工人在建筑工地施工。国际货币基金组织(IMF)最新报告预期，今明两年中国经济增速将分别达到7.5%和7.3%，较去年10月前次报告的预期均上升0.3个百分点；整体通胀率均为平均3%。REUTERS/Jamore
4月29日，广州野生动物园，河马“斗殴”。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
4月28日，上海，丹麦女王玛格丽特二世和丈夫在外滩合影留念。丹麦女王在上海召开的新闻发布会上表示，她和亲王都觉得这次访华很有意思，并感慨中国改革开放35年的巨大变化。 REUTERS/Aly Song
4月27日，2014起亚世界极限运动大赛在上海举行，来自30多个国家和地区的近200位顶级极限运动选手在比赛中“竞技”。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月26日，安徽合肥，一名保安在一个气球艺术作品附近站岗。当日，由百万气球打造的童话世界“神气活现儿童气球嘉年华中国巡回展·合肥站”在安徽国际会展中心启幕。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月26日，佳士得上海春拍拍卖艺术家安迪·沃霍尔的《摹爱德华·蒙克作自画像、骷髅手臂与麦当娜》，以1,203万元价格成交。REUTERS/Aly Song
4月25日，北京，丹麦女王玛格丽特二世在彭丽媛的陪同下参观中国妇女儿童博物馆，并给现场80名来自中丹两国的小朋友朗读安徒生童话《丑小鸭的故事》。 REUTERS/China Daily
4月25日，北京，马航MH370失联客机中国乘客家属在马来西亚驻华大使馆外示威，警察在现场站岗。REUTERS/Jason Lee
