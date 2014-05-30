本周中国区精选(5月23日-30日) China Weekly
5月27日，2014亚太区国际葡萄酒及烈酒展览会(Vinexpo)在香港举行，超过20个产酒国的200家参展商参展，创历届新高。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
5月27日，北京天安门广场，一名武警在执勤时喝水。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
5月27日，北京人民大会堂，中国国务院总理李克强(中)出席全球研究理事会2014年北京大会开幕式并致辞。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月22日，北京天通苑地铁站，乘客在早高峰时段排队接受“人物同检”，旨在加强首都社会面反恐防暴工作。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
5月26日，为期一周的中俄“海上联演-2014”军事演习在上海落幕。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
5月23日，安徽巢湖，一名男子骑车在小巷中穿行。 REUTERS/Stringer
5月25日，上海，一名男子沿街前行。自中国政府开展反腐行动以来，高档餐饮业受到冲击，高端餐饮转型趋向理性消费。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
5月23日，安徽巢湖，一户人家在客厅里打麻将。 REUTERS/Stringer
5月24日，在印度新德里进行的2014尤伯杯决赛中，中国羽毛球队以3:1击败日本队，实现尤伯杯两连冠。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
5月29日，北京杜莎夫人蜡像馆举行剪彩仪式，影星刘嘉玲为其蜡像揭幕。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
5月29日，云南普洱国家公园，少数民族表演者包粽子，迎接即将到来的传统端午节。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
5月29日，人民大会堂东门外广场，中国国务院总理李克强欢迎来华进行正式访问的马来西亚总理纳吉布。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名女仪仗队员准备列队。李克强表示，马来西亚是中国的友好邻国和在东盟的重要合作伙伴。建交40年来，两国政府和人民持续推进中马友好合作大业。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
5月29日，湖南农民贺亮才用10余年时间研发出“载人行李箱”，时速可达20公里/时。 REUTERS/China Daily
5月27日，辽宁沈阳，一个男孩身穿传统汉服参加中国古代爱国诗人屈原纪念仪式。 REUTERS/Stringe
5月30日，辽宁宽甸，游人在油菜花田内拍照。 REUTERS/Stringer
5月24日，位于石家庄的河北美术学院一座城堡因外形酷似《哈利·波特》中的霍格沃兹魔法学院，引发关注。该城堡建于河北美术学院南校区，名为“灰姑娘城堡”，为学院动漫城项目，投资24亿。 REUTERS/Stringer
不可承受之重 World Obesity
5月30日 - 肥胖问题给全球带来沉重负担，贫国富国都不例外，现在全球有近30%的人口肥胖或超重，共达21亿人。
英菲尼迪大变身 Infiniti Big Change
(Reuters) - 日产汽车寻求更改旗下高端品牌英菲尼迪的外观设计，稀释日本元素，凸显更加“热烈的”拉丁感觉。
路透5月照片精选(上) Pictures of May 2014(1)
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者5月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透5月照片精选(下) Pictures of May 2014(2)
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者5月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
