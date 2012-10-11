本周中国区精选(10月5日-12日) China Weekly

Zhang Tingzhen looks out of the window while sitting beside a doll given by his mother to play with at a Shenzhen hospital in southern China September 26, 2012. Apple Inc's largest contract manufacturer has been pushing for a Chinese worker left brain-damaged in a factory accident to be removed from hospital in a case that throws a harsh new spotlight on labour rights in China. Zhang Tingzhen, 26, an employee of Taiwan firm Foxconn, had nearly half his brain surgically removed after surviving an electric shock at a plant in southern China a year ago. He remains in hospital under close observation by doctors, unable to speak or walk properly. However, Foxconn, which is paying Zhang's hospital bills, has been sending telephone text messages to his family since July, demanding they remove him from hospital and threatening to cut off funding for his treatment - a move the firm says would be justified under Chinese labour law. Picture taken September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

