本周中国区精选(10月5日-12日) China Weekly
10月9日，安徽，农民们晒干稻谷。中国国家发展和改革委员公布消息称，作为加入世界贸易组织时的承诺，中国政府将公布2013年小麦、水稻和棉花的低税进口配额(TRQ)，量与今年持平。 REUTERS/Stringer
10月10日，北京，乘客站在火车车窗旁向外张望。《经济参考报》报导，中国将十二五规划中铁路投资计划缩减5,000亿元人民币至2.3万亿元。REUTERS/David Gray
10月10日，台北，台湾地区领导人马英九参加在“总统府”前举行的“双十”庆典大会。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
由乐仪队表演揭开序幕。为了庆祝台湾“双十节”，台湾举办一系列的表演活动，三军仪队透过整齐划一的动作展现部队训练多时的成果。REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
一名舞蹈演员在“双十”庆典大会上表演。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
10月8日，上海，一名男子在电子商店内挑选手机。A man looks at a mobile phone as he shops at a local electronic store in downtown Shanmore
10月10日，世界知名咖啡连锁店星巴克在澳门举办一系列活动庆祝开业十周年，女学生在一家星巴克店外拍照。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月9日，2012年环北京职业公路自行车赛第一赛段比赛在北京天安门广场鸣枪开赛，19支车队、143名选手开始了为期5天、总长753.5公里的赛程。 REUTERS/David Gray
10月10日，北京，中国人民银行总部大楼。国际货币基金组织(IMF)证实，中国央行行长周小川将不率领代表团参加IMF本周在日本东京举行的年会。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
9月5日，内蒙古北部，一位牧民在草地上牧羊。 REUTERS/Ben Blanchard
香港南丫岛海域10月1日晚发生两船相撞重大事故，导致30多人死亡。其中一艘船载有李嘉诚旗下的香港电灯集团有限公司员工及家属，计划送他们去观赏烟花汇演，船上有超过120人，该船当晚与另外一艘船相撞后开始下沉。(摄于10月2more
10月2日，家属向水中抛撒纸钱，悼念装船事故中的遇难者。香港特区行政长官梁振英宣布，10月4日全港将默哀3分钟，同时特区政府机构下半旗致哀，悼念撞船事件死难者。 REUTERSTyrone Siu
girl stands in front of flowers and notes left by mourners for those who died in a ferry collision on Monday amore
10月10日，四川卧龙大熊猫自然保护区，工作人员装扮成大熊猫试图接近大熊猫“淘淘”。2岁零2个月的大熊猫“淘淘”在接受26个月的培训后，放归到四川雅安市石棉县栗子坪自然保护区，这标志着“淘淘”正式回归大自然。 REUTEmore
10月5日，陕西西安，一名当地居民攀爬上拆迁废墟处。A local resident climbs towards a Chinese national flag planted at the top of his fomore
A Yi ethnic minority boy (R) looks out from his house at Butuo county of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Smore
A security guard stands next to Switzerland's Roger Federer as he takes a break during his singles tennis matcmore
Children sit on top of a police vehicle as they watch a fireworks display as part of China's Mid-Autumn festivmore
Rescuers attempt to stop a man from committing suicide on a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province, October 8, 2012. more
Tourists gather on the Great Wall outside Beijing, October 3, 2012. Major tourist destinations around China armore
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka (L) walks past members of the crowd wanting her autograph after she won her third rmore
A security guard stands in front of a portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square Octobmore
Zhang Tingzhen looks out of the window while sitting beside a doll given by his mother to play with at a Shenzmore
10月9日，香港，一名男子躺在其“棺材房”内。继笼屋、板间屋之后，香港出现在公寓内用木板搭砌的多层“棺材房”，每个“棺材房”长约2米、宽70厘米，租金为1,450港币。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
