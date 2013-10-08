本周中国区精选(9月27日-10月4日) China Weekly
10月4日，第一届中国香港国际纹身展在香港九龙塘开幕。本次展览意在将香港推入国际纹身版图中，并且改变人们以往将纹身与黑社会以及犯罪相联系的观念。（图为工作人员展示他的纹身。）REUTERS/Bobby Yip A manmore
10月5日，国家主席习近平携夫人彭丽媛抵达印度尼西亚巴厘岛，出席在7日举行的亚太经合组织第二十一次领导人非正式会议。REUTERS/Edgar Su China's President Xi Jinping and himore
10月4日，国家发改委称,明年，中国粮食、棉花的低关税进口配额将与今年持平，且将继续保持低价格的海外进口。（图为安徽芜湖的一个轧花厂里，一个工人在成堆的棉花上休息。）REUTERS/Stringer A worker rmore
10月3日，香港海关查获的象牙。自9月下旬以来香港海关展开了一系列反走私行动，在三个货柜内共查获189支象牙，总价值约1153万港元。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Seized ivory tusks are dmore
10月3日，一位模特在中国香港苏富比展示“粉红之星”。这颗重达59.6卡拉,估价6000万美元粉红色钻石将于今年11月13日在日内瓦苏富比举行的“瑰丽珠宝拍卖会”进行拍卖。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu A modmore
10月2日，在中国北京网球公开赛上，“西班牙小子”纳达尔在击败 德国选手科赫尔斯奇雷伯后在赛场上换衣，引得众多球迷尖叫。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Fans watch Spain's Rafael Nmore
10月2日，在安徽芜湖一位新郎将他的新娘背下婚车。在中国的一些地方认为，新娘的脚不能够接触地面，所以新娘和新郎的家人轮流背新娘，从离开床一直到抵达新郎的家。REUTERS/Stringer A groom carriesmore
10月2日，在北京市中心一个老人骑着自行车在街上卖气球。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic A man selling balloons rides a bicycle down a street on a more
10月1日，在安徽合肥国际车展上，两位模特侧卧在床垫上，引得参观者和记者纷纷拍照。REUTERS/Stringer Visitors and journalists take pictures of models promore
10月1日，国庆节的第一天，人们行走在上海南京路上。REUTERS/Aly Song People walk along Nanjing road during the first day of China's Natimore
10月1日，建国64周年之际，北京天安门广场上穿着雨衣的学生们在人民英雄纪念碑致敬仪式上演出。REUTERS/Jason Lee Students wearing raincoats perform for a tribmore
10月1日，国家主席习近平在举行国家领导人向人民英雄纪念碑默哀致敬仪式之前取下了他的雨伞。REUTERS/Jason Lee China's President Xi Jinping takes down his umbmore
9月30日，国务院在人民大会堂举行招待会，庆祝中华人民共和国成立64周年。REUTERS/Jason Lee Attendants serve food during a reception marking the 64more
9月29日，在辽宁省沈阳市控制拆迁建设期间，毗邻一处建设中的居民住宅区的辽宁省气象台因爆破倒塌。当地媒体报道，拆毁这栋建筑以及其外部的一个高达45米的巨型温度计是为了建设新的住宅区。REUTERS/Stringer Thmore
9月29日，在上海浦东新区，工人安装新上海保税区的标志。中国已正式宣布在上海建立一个新的自由贸易区（FTZ），并把其作为全国最大的潜在的经济改革区。27日国务院表示贸易区将向外国竞争者开放更多的服务部门，并把其作为一个试more
9月26日，位于新近公布的上海自由贸易区，在洋山深水港里，一辆集装箱叉车开过集装箱区域。中国已经正式公布在上海的新的自由贸易区。REUTERS/Carlos Barria A container forklift drimore
9月28日清晨，在国庆到来之前，一个工人注视着在天安门城楼上已故的国家主席毛泽东的新旧画像的替换。REUTERS/Jason Lee A worker looks at the new portrait of Chinamore
9月27日，在香港苏黎世亚洲主席Louis Mangin向媒体展示两枚极具收藏价值的1897年海阔小龙大字改值试盖票。当中一枚是改值洋银壹分盖于壹分，另外一枚为改值洋银贰分盖于三分之紫色票.每枚邮票的估价在18万到19.more
9月27日，中国科学院古脊椎动物与古人类化石研究所朱敏教授在电脑前展示其所发现的一件保存完好的、兼有盾皮鱼身体特征以及硬骨鱼颌部特征的古鱼化石。一个国际科学家小组表示这个4.19亿年前的古鱼化石可能是已知最早的拥有上、下more
9月27日，国家主席习近平与阿富汗总统哈米德·卡尔扎伊(左)向在人民大会堂前挥舞着国旗孩子们微笑致意。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Afghan President Hamid Karzai (L) anmore
下一个
美国政府“关门危机”持续 U.S. Shutdown
(Reuters) - 因美国国会未通过临时拨款预算案，美国政府非核心部门10月1日起“关张”，这加深对美国债务违约风险的担忧。
中国富人缘何找美国人代孕？ American Surrogate Mother
(Reuters) - 中国富人找美国女性代孕，这催生一个规模不大但不断增长的业务。他们有的是由于自身不孕不育，有的是为了后代能有美国身份。
盘点“老夫少妻” December and May
(Reuters) - 83岁的金融大亨索罗斯梅开三度，高调迎娶42岁的新娘。路透美图带您盘点名人圈的“老夫少妻”配。
本周中国区精选(9月20日-27日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦9月20日至27日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.