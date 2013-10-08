本周中国区精选(9月27日-10月4日) China Weekly

9月26日，位于新近公布的上海自由贸易区，在洋山深水港里，一辆集装箱叉车开过集装箱区域。中国已经正式公布在上海的新的自由贸易区。REUTERS/Carlos Barria A container forklift drives past the container area at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the newly announced Shanghai Free Trade Zone, south of Shanghai September 26, 2013. China has formally announced detailed plans for a new free-trade zone (FTZ) in Shanghai, touted as the country's biggest potential economic reform since Deng Xiaoping used a similar zone in Shenzhen to pry open a closed economy to trade in 1978. In an announcement on Friday from the State Council, or cabinet, China said it will open up its largely sheltered services sector to foreign competition in the zone and use it as a testbed for bold financial reforms, including a convertible yuan and liberalized interest rates. Economists consider both areas key levers for restructuring the world's second-largest economy and putting it on a more sustainable growth path. Picture taken on September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close