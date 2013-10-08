版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 8日 星期二 13:42 BJT

本周中国区精选(9月27日-10月4日) China Weekly

10月4日，第一届中国香港国际纹身展在香港九龙塘开幕。本次展览意在将香港推入国际纹身版图中，并且改变人们以往将纹身与黑社会以及犯罪相联系的观念。（图为工作人员展示他的纹身。）REUTERS/Bobby Yip A man shows his tattoo at a booth during the 1st International Hong Kong China Tattoo Convention October 4, 2013. Hong Kong's first-ever international tattoo convention opened up to visitors early on Friday afternoon, hoping to pin Hong Kong onto the global tattoo-map and aiming at changing the perception of tattoos in a city where inked skin is still strongly associated with triads and criminals. Picture taken October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

10月4日，第一届中国香港国际纹身展在香港九龙塘开幕。本次展览意在将香港推入国际纹身版图中，并且改变人们以往将纹身与黑社会以及犯罪相联系的观念。（图为工作人员展示他的纹身。）REUTERS/Bobby Yip A manmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
10月4日，第一届中国香港国际纹身展在香港九龙塘开幕。本次展览意在将香港推入国际纹身版图中，并且改变人们以往将纹身与黑社会以及犯罪相联系的观念。（图为工作人员展示他的纹身。）REUTERS/Bobby Yip A man shows his tattoo at a booth during the 1st International Hong Kong China Tattoo Convention October 4, 2013. Hong Kong's first-ever international tattoo convention opened up to visitors early on Friday afternoon, hoping to pin Hong Kong onto the global tattoo-map and aiming at changing the perception of tattoos in a city where inked skin is still strongly associated with triads and criminals. Picture taken October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
1 / 20
10月5日，国家主席习近平携夫人彭丽媛抵达印度尼西亚巴厘岛，出席在7日举行的亚太经合组织第二十一次领导人非正式会议。REUTERS/Edgar Su China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan wave as they arrive at Ngurai Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali October 5, 2013, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. REUTERS/Edgar Su

10月5日，国家主席习近平携夫人彭丽媛抵达印度尼西亚巴厘岛，出席在7日举行的亚太经合组织第二十一次领导人非正式会议。REUTERS/Edgar Su China's President Xi Jinping and himore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
10月5日，国家主席习近平携夫人彭丽媛抵达印度尼西亚巴厘岛，出席在7日举行的亚太经合组织第二十一次领导人非正式会议。REUTERS/Edgar Su China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan wave as they arrive at Ngurai Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali October 5, 2013, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
2 / 20
10月4日，国家发改委称,明年，中国粮食、棉花的低关税进口配额将与今年持平，且将继续保持低价格的海外进口。（图为安徽芜湖的一个轧花厂里，一个工人在成堆的棉花上休息。）REUTERS/Stringer A worker rests on piles of cotton at a ginning factory in Wuhu, Anhui province, October 4, 2013. China, the world's top wheat and rice consumer, will issue low-tariff import quotas for key grains and cotton in 2014 at the same level as it allocated this year, keeping a lid on imports of lower-priced overseas imports, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer

10月4日，国家发改委称,明年，中国粮食、棉花的低关税进口配额将与今年持平，且将继续保持低价格的海外进口。（图为安徽芜湖的一个轧花厂里，一个工人在成堆的棉花上休息。）REUTERS/Stringer A worker rmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
10月4日，国家发改委称,明年，中国粮食、棉花的低关税进口配额将与今年持平，且将继续保持低价格的海外进口。（图为安徽芜湖的一个轧花厂里，一个工人在成堆的棉花上休息。）REUTERS/Stringer A worker rests on piles of cotton at a ginning factory in Wuhu, Anhui province, October 4, 2013. China, the world's top wheat and rice consumer, will issue low-tariff import quotas for key grains and cotton in 2014 at the same level as it allocated this year, keeping a lid on imports of lower-priced overseas imports, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
10月3日，香港海关查获的象牙。自9月下旬以来香港海关展开了一系列反走私行动，在三个货柜内共查获189支象牙，总价值约1153万港元。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Seized ivory tusks are displayed at the Customs and Excise Department in Hong Kong October 3, 2013. Hong Kong Customs has conducted a series of anti-smuggling operations since late September, seizing a total of 189 ivory tusks weighing about 769 kg (1,700 pounds) with a total value of about $11.53 million, found in three containers. The three 20-foot containers, arrived from Cote d'Ivoire, Africa, marked as containing soya, customs officers said. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

10月3日，香港海关查获的象牙。自9月下旬以来香港海关展开了一系列反走私行动，在三个货柜内共查获189支象牙，总价值约1153万港元。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Seized ivory tusks are dmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
10月3日，香港海关查获的象牙。自9月下旬以来香港海关展开了一系列反走私行动，在三个货柜内共查获189支象牙，总价值约1153万港元。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Seized ivory tusks are displayed at the Customs and Excise Department in Hong Kong October 3, 2013. Hong Kong Customs has conducted a series of anti-smuggling operations since late September, seizing a total of 189 ivory tusks weighing about 769 kg (1,700 pounds) with a total value of about $11.53 million, found in three containers. The three 20-foot containers, arrived from Cote d'Ivoire, Africa, marked as containing soya, customs officers said. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 20
10月3日，一位模特在中国香港苏富比展示“粉红之星”。这颗重达59.6卡拉,估价6000万美元粉红色钻石将于今年11月13日在日内瓦苏富比举行的“瑰丽珠宝拍卖会”进行拍卖。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu A model poses with the Pink Star diamond during a press preview at Sotheby's in Hong Kong October 3, 2013. The huge and rare pink diamond, which weighs 59.60 carats, could fetch more than $60 million at auction in November as collectors chase exceptional pieces in a strong international jewellery market. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

10月3日，一位模特在中国香港苏富比展示“粉红之星”。这颗重达59.6卡拉,估价6000万美元粉红色钻石将于今年11月13日在日内瓦苏富比举行的“瑰丽珠宝拍卖会”进行拍卖。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu A modmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
10月3日，一位模特在中国香港苏富比展示“粉红之星”。这颗重达59.6卡拉,估价6000万美元粉红色钻石将于今年11月13日在日内瓦苏富比举行的“瑰丽珠宝拍卖会”进行拍卖。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu A model poses with the Pink Star diamond during a press preview at Sotheby's in Hong Kong October 3, 2013. The huge and rare pink diamond, which weighs 59.60 carats, could fetch more than $60 million at auction in November as collectors chase exceptional pieces in a strong international jewellery market. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 20
10月2日，在中国北京网球公开赛上，“西班牙小子”纳达尔在击败 德国选手科赫尔斯奇雷伯后在赛场上换衣，引得众多球迷尖叫。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Fans watch Spain's Rafael Nadal change his shirt after he defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in their match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10月2日，在中国北京网球公开赛上，“西班牙小子”纳达尔在击败 德国选手科赫尔斯奇雷伯后在赛场上换衣，引得众多球迷尖叫。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Fans watch Spain's Rafael Nmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
10月2日，在中国北京网球公开赛上，“西班牙小子”纳达尔在击败 德国选手科赫尔斯奇雷伯后在赛场上换衣，引得众多球迷尖叫。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Fans watch Spain's Rafael Nadal change his shirt after he defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in their match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 20
10月2日，在安徽芜湖一位新郎将他的新娘背下婚车。在中国的一些地方认为，新娘的脚不能够接触地面，所以新娘和新郎的家人轮流背新娘，从离开床一直到抵达新郎的家。REUTERS/Stringer A groom carries his bride out of a car as part of a tradition on their wedding day in Wuhu, Anhui province, October 2, 2013. Locals in certain parts of China believe that the bride's feet should not touch the ground, so family members of the bride and groom take turns to carry the bride from the moment she leaves her bed, until she arrives at the groom's home.REUTERS/Stringer

10月2日，在安徽芜湖一位新郎将他的新娘背下婚车。在中国的一些地方认为，新娘的脚不能够接触地面，所以新娘和新郎的家人轮流背新娘，从离开床一直到抵达新郎的家。REUTERS/Stringer A groom carriesmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
10月2日，在安徽芜湖一位新郎将他的新娘背下婚车。在中国的一些地方认为，新娘的脚不能够接触地面，所以新娘和新郎的家人轮流背新娘，从离开床一直到抵达新郎的家。REUTERS/Stringer A groom carries his bride out of a car as part of a tradition on their wedding day in Wuhu, Anhui province, October 2, 2013. Locals in certain parts of China believe that the bride's feet should not touch the ground, so family members of the bride and groom take turns to carry the bride from the moment she leaves her bed, until she arrives at the groom's home.REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
10月2日，在北京市中心一个老人骑着自行车在街上卖气球。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic A man selling balloons rides a bicycle down a street on a sunny day in central Beijing October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

10月2日，在北京市中心一个老人骑着自行车在街上卖气球。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic A man selling balloons rides a bicycle down a street on a more

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
10月2日，在北京市中心一个老人骑着自行车在街上卖气球。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic A man selling balloons rides a bicycle down a street on a sunny day in central Beijing October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
8 / 20
10月1日，在安徽合肥国际车展上，两位模特侧卧在床垫上，引得参观者和记者纷纷拍照。REUTERS/Stringer Visitors and journalists take pictures of models promoting mattresses at an automobile exhibition in Hefei, Anhui province October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

10月1日，在安徽合肥国际车展上，两位模特侧卧在床垫上，引得参观者和记者纷纷拍照。REUTERS/Stringer Visitors and journalists take pictures of models promore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
10月1日，在安徽合肥国际车展上，两位模特侧卧在床垫上，引得参观者和记者纷纷拍照。REUTERS/Stringer Visitors and journalists take pictures of models promoting mattresses at an automobile exhibition in Hefei, Anhui province October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
10月1日，国庆节的第一天，人们行走在上海南京路上。REUTERS/Aly Song People walk along Nanjing road during the first day of China's National Day in Shanghai October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

10月1日，国庆节的第一天，人们行走在上海南京路上。REUTERS/Aly Song People walk along Nanjing road during the first day of China's Natimore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
10月1日，国庆节的第一天，人们行走在上海南京路上。REUTERS/Aly Song People walk along Nanjing road during the first day of China's National Day in Shanghai October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 20
10月1日，建国64周年之际，北京天安门广场上穿着雨衣的学生们在人民英雄纪念碑致敬仪式上演出。REUTERS/Jason Lee Students wearing raincoats perform for a tribute ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, on the 64th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, October 1, 2013. China celebrates its National Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jason Lee

10月1日，建国64周年之际，北京天安门广场上穿着雨衣的学生们在人民英雄纪念碑致敬仪式上演出。REUTERS/Jason Lee Students wearing raincoats perform for a tribmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
10月1日，建国64周年之际，北京天安门广场上穿着雨衣的学生们在人民英雄纪念碑致敬仪式上演出。REUTERS/Jason Lee Students wearing raincoats perform for a tribute ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, on the 64th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, October 1, 2013. China celebrates its National Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 20
10月1日，国家主席习近平在举行国家领导人向人民英雄纪念碑默哀致敬仪式之前取下了他的雨伞。REUTERS/Jason Lee China's President Xi Jinping takes down his umbrella next to Premier Li Keqiang (R) before they and other Chinese Communist Party top leaders stand in silent tribute as it rains during a tribute ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes, on the 64th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing October 1, 2013. China celebrates its National Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jason Lee

10月1日，国家主席习近平在举行国家领导人向人民英雄纪念碑默哀致敬仪式之前取下了他的雨伞。REUTERS/Jason Lee China's President Xi Jinping takes down his umbmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
10月1日，国家主席习近平在举行国家领导人向人民英雄纪念碑默哀致敬仪式之前取下了他的雨伞。REUTERS/Jason Lee China's President Xi Jinping takes down his umbrella next to Premier Li Keqiang (R) before they and other Chinese Communist Party top leaders stand in silent tribute as it rains during a tribute ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes, on the 64th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing October 1, 2013. China celebrates its National Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 20
9月30日，国务院在人民大会堂举行招待会，庆祝中华人民共和国成立64周年。REUTERS/Jason Lee Attendants serve food during a reception marking the 64th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 30, 2013. The founding of the People's Republic of China is celebrated on October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee

9月30日，国务院在人民大会堂举行招待会，庆祝中华人民共和国成立64周年。REUTERS/Jason Lee Attendants serve food during a reception marking the 64more

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
9月30日，国务院在人民大会堂举行招待会，庆祝中华人民共和国成立64周年。REUTERS/Jason Lee Attendants serve food during a reception marking the 64th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 30, 2013. The founding of the People's Republic of China is celebrated on October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
13 / 20
9月29日，在辽宁省沈阳市控制拆迁建设期间，毗邻一处建设中的居民住宅区的辽宁省气象台因爆破倒塌。当地媒体报道，拆毁这栋建筑以及其外部的一个高达45米的巨型温度计是为了建设新的住宅区。REUTERS/Stringer The building of Liaoning Province Meteorological Station topples near a residential construction site during a controlled demolition in Shenyang, Liaoning province September 29, 2013. The building, with a 45-metre-high giant thermometer attached to its exterior, is demolished to make way for a new residential area, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

9月29日，在辽宁省沈阳市控制拆迁建设期间，毗邻一处建设中的居民住宅区的辽宁省气象台因爆破倒塌。当地媒体报道，拆毁这栋建筑以及其外部的一个高达45米的巨型温度计是为了建设新的住宅区。REUTERS/Stringer Thmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
9月29日，在辽宁省沈阳市控制拆迁建设期间，毗邻一处建设中的居民住宅区的辽宁省气象台因爆破倒塌。当地媒体报道，拆毁这栋建筑以及其外部的一个高达45米的巨型温度计是为了建设新的住宅区。REUTERS/Stringer The building of Liaoning Province Meteorological Station topples near a residential construction site during a controlled demolition in Shenyang, Liaoning province September 29, 2013. The building, with a 45-metre-high giant thermometer attached to its exterior, is demolished to make way for a new residential area, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 20
9月29日，在上海浦东新区，工人安装新上海保税区的标志。中国已正式宣布在上海建立一个新的自由贸易区（FTZ），并把其作为全国最大的潜在的经济改革区。27日国务院表示贸易区将向外国竞争者开放更多的服务部门，并把其作为一个试验平台进行大胆的金融改革，包括人民币兑换，放开利率等。REUTERS/Carlos Barria Workers install a sign of the new Shanghai Free Trade Zone at the entrance of a corporate building in Pudong district, Shanghai September 29, 2013. China has formally announced detailed plans for a new free-trade zone (FTZ) in Shanghai, touted as the country's biggest potential economic reform since Deng Xiaoping used a similar zone in Shenzhen to pry open a closed economy to trade in 1978. In an announcement on Friday from the State Council, or cabinet, China said it will open up its largely sheltered services sector to foreign competition in the zone and use it as a testbed for bold financial reforms, including a convertible yuan and liberalized interest rates. Economists consider both areas key levers for restructuring the world's second-largest economy and putting it on a more sustainable growth path. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

9月29日，在上海浦东新区，工人安装新上海保税区的标志。中国已正式宣布在上海建立一个新的自由贸易区（FTZ），并把其作为全国最大的潜在的经济改革区。27日国务院表示贸易区将向外国竞争者开放更多的服务部门，并把其作为一个试more

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
9月29日，在上海浦东新区，工人安装新上海保税区的标志。中国已正式宣布在上海建立一个新的自由贸易区（FTZ），并把其作为全国最大的潜在的经济改革区。27日国务院表示贸易区将向外国竞争者开放更多的服务部门，并把其作为一个试验平台进行大胆的金融改革，包括人民币兑换，放开利率等。REUTERS/Carlos Barria Workers install a sign of the new Shanghai Free Trade Zone at the entrance of a corporate building in Pudong district, Shanghai September 29, 2013. China has formally announced detailed plans for a new free-trade zone (FTZ) in Shanghai, touted as the country's biggest potential economic reform since Deng Xiaoping used a similar zone in Shenzhen to pry open a closed economy to trade in 1978. In an announcement on Friday from the State Council, or cabinet, China said it will open up its largely sheltered services sector to foreign competition in the zone and use it as a testbed for bold financial reforms, including a convertible yuan and liberalized interest rates. Economists consider both areas key levers for restructuring the world's second-largest economy and putting it on a more sustainable growth path. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 20
9月26日，位于新近公布的上海自由贸易区，在洋山深水港里，一辆集装箱叉车开过集装箱区域。中国已经正式公布在上海的新的自由贸易区。REUTERS/Carlos Barria A container forklift drives past the container area at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the newly announced Shanghai Free Trade Zone, south of Shanghai September 26, 2013. China has formally announced detailed plans for a new free-trade zone (FTZ) in Shanghai, touted as the country's biggest potential economic reform since Deng Xiaoping used a similar zone in Shenzhen to pry open a closed economy to trade in 1978. In an announcement on Friday from the State Council, or cabinet, China said it will open up its largely sheltered services sector to foreign competition in the zone and use it as a testbed for bold financial reforms, including a convertible yuan and liberalized interest rates. Economists consider both areas key levers for restructuring the world's second-largest economy and putting it on a more sustainable growth path. Picture taken on September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

9月26日，位于新近公布的上海自由贸易区，在洋山深水港里，一辆集装箱叉车开过集装箱区域。中国已经正式公布在上海的新的自由贸易区。REUTERS/Carlos Barria A container forklift drimore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
9月26日，位于新近公布的上海自由贸易区，在洋山深水港里，一辆集装箱叉车开过集装箱区域。中国已经正式公布在上海的新的自由贸易区。REUTERS/Carlos Barria A container forklift drives past the container area at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the newly announced Shanghai Free Trade Zone, south of Shanghai September 26, 2013. China has formally announced detailed plans for a new free-trade zone (FTZ) in Shanghai, touted as the country's biggest potential economic reform since Deng Xiaoping used a similar zone in Shenzhen to pry open a closed economy to trade in 1978. In an announcement on Friday from the State Council, or cabinet, China said it will open up its largely sheltered services sector to foreign competition in the zone and use it as a testbed for bold financial reforms, including a convertible yuan and liberalized interest rates. Economists consider both areas key levers for restructuring the world's second-largest economy and putting it on a more sustainable growth path. Picture taken on September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 20
9月28日清晨，在国庆到来之前，一个工人注视着在天安门城楼上已故的国家主席毛泽东的新旧画像的替换。REUTERS/Jason Lee A worker looks at the new portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong as it is moved into place to replace the old one at Tiananmen Gate during annual renovation works before the country's 64th national day on October 1, in the early morning in Beijing September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

9月28日清晨，在国庆到来之前，一个工人注视着在天安门城楼上已故的国家主席毛泽东的新旧画像的替换。REUTERS/Jason Lee A worker looks at the new portrait of Chinamore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
9月28日清晨，在国庆到来之前，一个工人注视着在天安门城楼上已故的国家主席毛泽东的新旧画像的替换。REUTERS/Jason Lee A worker looks at the new portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong as it is moved into place to replace the old one at Tiananmen Gate during annual renovation works before the country's 64th national day on October 1, in the early morning in Beijing September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 20
9月27日，在香港苏黎世亚洲主席Louis Mangin向媒体展示两枚极具收藏价值的1897年海阔小龙大字改值试盖票。当中一枚是改值洋银壹分盖于壹分，另外一枚为改值洋银贰分盖于三分之紫色票.每枚邮票的估价在18万到19.3万美元之间。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Zurich Asia Director, Louis Mangin, poses with "1897 Large Trial Surcharge on Customs Small Dragon" stamp with the words "2 cents on 3 Candarins" (L) and "1897 Trial Surcharge with large figures on Customs Small Dragon" stamp with the words "1 cent on 1 candarin" during a media preview in Hong Kong September 27, 2013. Each stamp is estimated to reach prices between $180,000 and $193,000 when they are auctioned on Sunday. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

9月27日，在香港苏黎世亚洲主席Louis Mangin向媒体展示两枚极具收藏价值的1897年海阔小龙大字改值试盖票。当中一枚是改值洋银壹分盖于壹分，另外一枚为改值洋银贰分盖于三分之紫色票.每枚邮票的估价在18万到19.more

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
9月27日，在香港苏黎世亚洲主席Louis Mangin向媒体展示两枚极具收藏价值的1897年海阔小龙大字改值试盖票。当中一枚是改值洋银壹分盖于壹分，另外一枚为改值洋银贰分盖于三分之紫色票.每枚邮票的估价在18万到19.3万美元之间。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Zurich Asia Director, Louis Mangin, poses with "1897 Large Trial Surcharge on Customs Small Dragon" stamp with the words "2 cents on 3 Candarins" (L) and "1897 Trial Surcharge with large figures on Customs Small Dragon" stamp with the words "1 cent on 1 candarin" during a media preview in Hong Kong September 27, 2013. Each stamp is estimated to reach prices between $180,000 and $193,000 when they are auctioned on Sunday. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 20
9月27日，中国科学院古脊椎动物与古人类化石研究所朱敏教授在电脑前展示其所发现的一件保存完好的、兼有盾皮鱼身体特征以及硬骨鱼颌部特征的古鱼化石。一个国际科学家小组表示这个4.19亿年前的古鱼化石可能是已知最早的拥有上、下颌骨这些堪称面部构造的生物，其可能填补脊椎动物的发展过程中的一个缺失的环节。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Min Zhu, professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, shows a fossil of the heavily armoured fish, Entelognathus primordialis, in front of a computer screen showing a life restoration image of the fish during a photo opportunity at his laboratory in Beijing September 27, 2013. An international team of scientists in China has discovered what may be the earliest known creature with a distinct face, a 419 million-year-old fish that could be a missing link in the development of vertebrates. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

9月27日，中国科学院古脊椎动物与古人类化石研究所朱敏教授在电脑前展示其所发现的一件保存完好的、兼有盾皮鱼身体特征以及硬骨鱼颌部特征的古鱼化石。一个国际科学家小组表示这个4.19亿年前的古鱼化石可能是已知最早的拥有上、下more

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
9月27日，中国科学院古脊椎动物与古人类化石研究所朱敏教授在电脑前展示其所发现的一件保存完好的、兼有盾皮鱼身体特征以及硬骨鱼颌部特征的古鱼化石。一个国际科学家小组表示这个4.19亿年前的古鱼化石可能是已知最早的拥有上、下颌骨这些堪称面部构造的生物，其可能填补脊椎动物的发展过程中的一个缺失的环节。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Min Zhu, professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, shows a fossil of the heavily armoured fish, Entelognathus primordialis, in front of a computer screen showing a life restoration image of the fish during a photo opportunity at his laboratory in Beijing September 27, 2013. An international team of scientists in China has discovered what may be the earliest known creature with a distinct face, a 419 million-year-old fish that could be a missing link in the development of vertebrates. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 20
9月27日，国家主席习近平与阿富汗总统哈米德·卡尔扎伊(左)向在人民大会堂前挥舞着国旗孩子们微笑致意。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Afghan President Hamid Karzai (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping smile at children waving the national flags of their two countries at a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

9月27日，国家主席习近平与阿富汗总统哈米德·卡尔扎伊(左)向在人民大会堂前挥舞着国旗孩子们微笑致意。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Afghan President Hamid Karzai (L) anmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二
9月27日，国家主席习近平与阿富汗总统哈米德·卡尔扎伊(左)向在人民大会堂前挥舞着国旗孩子们微笑致意。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Afghan President Hamid Karzai (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping smile at children waving the national flags of their two countries at a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
美国政府“关门危机”持续 U.S. Shutdown

美国政府“关门危机”持续 U.S. Shutdown

下一个

美国政府“关门危机”持续 U.S. Shutdown

美国政府“关门危机”持续 U.S. Shutdown

(Reuters) - 因美国国会未通过临时拨款预算案，美国政府非核心部门10月1日起“关张”，这加深对美国债务违约风险的担忧。

2013年 10月 8日
中国富人缘何找美国人代孕？ American Surrogate Mother

中国富人缘何找美国人代孕？ American Surrogate Mother

(Reuters) - 中国富人找美国女性代孕，这催生一个规模不大但不断增长的业务。他们有的是由于自身不孕不育，有的是为了后代能有美国身份。

2013年 9月 27日
盘点“老夫少妻” December and May

盘点“老夫少妻” December and May

(Reuters) - 83岁的金融大亨索罗斯梅开三度，高调迎娶42岁的新娘。路透美图带您盘点名人圈的“老夫少妻”配。

2013年 9月 27日
本周中国区精选(9月20日-27日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(9月20日-27日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦9月20日至27日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 9月 27日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐