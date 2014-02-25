雾霾来袭 China's Air Pollution
A woman wearing a mask rides an electric bicycle along a street on a hazy afternoon in Beijing February 24, 20more
路透2月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Feb 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者2月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
乌克兰政局突变 总统被罢黜 Tymoshenko Freed
(Reuters) - 继三个月的民众抗议活动后，乌克兰议会决定罢免总统亚努科维奇，并提前举行大选，身陷囹圄的前总理季莫申科则获释。
本周中国区精选(2月14日-21日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦2月14日至21日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
乌克兰暴力冲突升级 死伤惨烈 Clashes in Kiev
(Reuters) - 周四乌克兰遭遇自前苏联解体以来最血腥的一天，警方与示威者在基辅市中心发生枪战，死伤惨烈。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.