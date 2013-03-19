中国成全球第五大武器出口国 China's arms exports
斯德哥尔摩国际和平研究所（SIPRI）日前称，中国成为全球第五大武器出口国，且巴基斯坦是其主要出口目的地。(2012年11月12日，TH-S311便携式地空导弹作战指挥系统。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2008至2012年，中国武器出口量较之前五年大增162%，在全球武器贸易中所占比重从2%升至5%。(珠海航展中展示的歼10挂载的SD-10A(右)和PL-9C空空导弹。)REUTERS/Bobby Yip
在去年11月珠海航展上，中国首次向公众展示了国产武装直升机、导弹和无人机以及防空系统等。(珠海航展展出的中国第二代隐形战斗机J-31。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
SIPRI称，2008至2012年，中国取代英国跻身前五大武器出口国行列，排名第一的美国占全球武器贸易的30%；俄罗斯排名第二，占比为26%；德国和法国分列第三、第四名。(2009年1月20日，北京，中国军事博物馆。) more
SIPRI称，中国出口的武器有55%输往巴基斯坦，且预计未来数年巴基斯坦仍将是中国最主要的武器出口目的地，因仍有大量战斗机、潜艇和军舰订单未交付或在计划中。(2010年8月17日，北京，中国航空博物馆。) REUTERSmore
SIPRI并称，中国出口的武器有8%输往缅甸，7%输往孟加拉，而阿尔及利亚、委内瑞拉和摩洛哥也在过去几年来进口了中国产军舰、飞机或装甲车等。(2010年4月21日，中国国际警用装备展在北京举行。) REUTERS/Davmore
而中国在武器进口方面仅次于印度，不过随着中国武器生产能力提升，对武器进口的依赖正在削弱。(2011年7月26日，安徽合肥) REUTERS/Stringer
2009年10月1日，国庆60周年阅兵式上的中程地地导弹方阵。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
弹炮合-防空系统。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
岸航导弹。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
下一个
美国最具影响力名人榜 Influential Celebrity
(Reuters) -《福布斯》杂志公布“美国最具影响力名人”榜单，美国知名主持人奥普拉·温弗瑞(Oprah Winfrey)连续第二年荣登榜首。
海派宠物狗嘉年华 Shanghai's Dog Show
(Reuters) - 一年一度的上海国际宠物犬博览会于3月15日至17日在上海世博展览馆举行，3000只品种各异、憨态可掬的萌犬齐聚一堂，让爱犬人士大饱眼福。
24小时时事新闻(3月19日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
三星Galaxy S4与苹果iPhone 5大比拼 Samsung & Apple
(Reuters) - 三星电子首发最新旗舰手机Galaxy S4，拥有更大屏幕，且具备手势控制等人性化功能，意欲在苹果的本土市场与其一较高下。
精选图集
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.