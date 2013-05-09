中国母乳“银行” China's breast milk bank
中国首家“母乳库”在广州市妇女儿童医疗中心成立，登记在册的志愿者妈妈已达80位。(摄于2013年5月8日) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
母乳库目前是全公益性的，母乳供有需要的患儿免费使用，如自己家庭无法提供母乳的早产儿、手术后的婴儿、牛奶蛋白过敏婴儿、化疗后的患儿、重症患儿等。(储存在冰柜中的母乳。)REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
据广州母乳库刘主任介绍，光是母乳库所在的医院每天至少有50个婴儿需要母乳。一个婴儿每天约需600ml母乳，而每位妈妈一次捐献量约100ml，那么每天至少需要300位妈妈来捐献才能满足需求。(一位志愿者妈妈捐献母乳。) Rmore
一名妈妈每次可捐母乳约100毫升，多则两三百毫升。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
捐赠前，母乳库会要求志愿妈妈提供体检报告，内容包括乙肝、HIV等，并要求捐献者心态平和，没有抽烟喝酒等习惯。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
检测合格的母乳放入急冻冰柜，可存放3到4个月。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一位志愿者妈妈捐献母乳。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一位护士为母乳贴上标签。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一名护士将母乳放入冰柜。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一张分析母乳营养成分的机打条。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
广州母乳库的入口。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一位妈妈抱着孩子观看母乳库内的婴儿海报。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
