中国通胀跌至“2时代” China's CPI 2012

Vendors selling toy buoys wait for their customers at a consumer goods wholesale market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province July 5, 2012. Yiwu, located 300 kilometres south of Shanghai in eastern China's prosperous Zhejiang province, is considered a bellwether for China's low-cost exports, especially to emerging markets. China's leaders have said the country's export sector needs to move up the export value chain towards higher value-added products - including capital goods like telecom equipment and industrial machinery - and away from low-end exports like toys and apparel. But this transition will take time. To match story CHINA-ECONOMY/YIWU. Picture taken July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriel Wildau (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS)

