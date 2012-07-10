版本:
中国

中国通胀跌至“2时代” China's CPI 2012

作者
JASON LEE
2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A vendor packs a bunch of asparagus for sale at a market in central Beijing, July 9, 2012. China's annual consumer inflation eased more than expected to 2.2 percent in June from 3.0 percent in May, creating more room for the central bank to ease policy to bolster economic growth. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS AGRICULTURE)

作者
STAFF
2012年 7月 10日 星期二

Vendors selling toy buoys wait for their customers at a consumer goods wholesale market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province July 5, 2012. Yiwu, located 300 kilometres south of Shanghai in eastern China's prosperous Zhejiang province, is considered a bellwether for China's low-cost exports, especially to emerging markets. China's leaders have said the country's export sector needs to move up the export value chain towards higher value-added...more

作者
JASON LEE
2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A vendor tears tape with his teeth as he packs vegetable at a market in central Beijing, July 9, 2012. China's annual consumer inflation eased more than expected to 2.2 percent in June from 3.0 percent in May, creating more room for the central bank to ease policy to bolster economic growth. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS)

作者
JASON LEE
2012年 7月 10日 星期二

Customers buy vegetables at a market in central Beijing, July 9, 2012. China's annual consumer inflation eased more than expected to 2.2 percent in June from 3.0 percent in May, creating more room for the central bank to ease policy to bolster economic growth. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS)

作者
JIANAN YU
2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A vendor stands behind her vegetables stall as she waits for customers at a market in Hefei, Anhui province July 9, 2012. China's annual consumer inflation cooled to 2.2 percent in June, from May's 3.0 percent, official data showed on Monday, giving Beijing more scope to ease monetary policy to support growth without stoking upward price pressures. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY AGRICULTURE)

作者
JASON LEE
2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A vendor sells vegetables at a market in central Beijing July 9, 2012. China's annual consumer inflation eased more than expected to 2.2 percent in June from 3.0 percent in May, creating more room for the central bank to ease policy to bolster economic growth. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS SOCIETY)

作者
JASON LEE
2012年 7月 10日 星期二

Vendors sell pork to customers at a market in central Beijing, July 9, 2012. China's annual consumer inflation eased more than expected to 2.2 percent in June from 3.0 percent in May, creating more room for the central bank to ease policy to bolster economic growth. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS)

作者
TYRONE SIU
2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A man stands in front of an advertisement for 361 Degrees, a major Chinese sport wear brand, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province June 26, 2012. China's sportswear market is expected to grow by 15 to 20 percent a year over the next three to five years, slower than the 25 to 30 percent rate it recorded after the Beijing Olympics, according to Shanghai-based China Market Research, reported Reuters on July 2, 2012. Picture...more

作者
DAVID GRAY
2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A vendor cuts up a piece of pork in her small stall at a food market in central Beijing June 25, 2012. China's pig farmers should cut supply to stabilise pork prices, the country's top economic planning body said on Monday. The price of pork, a staple in the Chinese diet and a key factor in inflation trends snapped a four-month decline recently after tumbling more than a third from a last year as Beijing stockpiled frozen meat to...more

作者
DAVID GRAY
2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A vegetable seller waits for customers in her stall at a market in central Beijing June 1, 2012. China's inflation rate in May is likely to fall to around 3.2 percent from a year earlier due to a decline in vegetable prices state media reported this week, with China's annual economic growth expected by analysts to fall to 7.9 percent in the second quarter, the first dip below 8 percent since 2009. Global markets were rife with...more

中国通胀跌至“2时代” China's CPI 2012

