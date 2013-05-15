哈雷摩托炫动中国 China's easy riders
2013年5月11日，浙江千岛湖，千辆哈雷戴维森摩托车举行年度机车游行活动，纪念哈雷戴维森公司成立110周年。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
本届骑行以“自由征程·110周年”为主题，吸引了来自全国各地以及海外近千名哈雷戴维森车主及爱好者齐聚千岛湖。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
由五百余辆哈雷戴维森摩托车组成的车队环湖巡游，以空前的盛况庆祝哈雷戴维森品牌创立110周年。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
本次活动的参与人数和摩托车数均创下哈雷戴维森中国全国骑行活动的新纪录。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
“自由夹克”是全球110周年系列庆祝活动中一个亮点，哈雷戴维森邀请世界各地的车迷朋友穿着这件经典黑色皮夹克，分享自己的骑行故事，传递自由的精神。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
“印第安人”。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
恶魔骑士。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
小小骑手。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
哈雷牛角头盔。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
酷味十足。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
拍照留念。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
霸气头盔。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
恩爱逍遥游。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
趣味搞怪。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
摩托车上哈雷标志。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
穿越隧道。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
急速前行。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
灵魂战车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一辆霸气哈雷。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名女子拍摄哈雷摩托。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
在路上。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
驻足观光。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
24小时时事新闻(5月15日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
盘点被囚禁事件 Freed from captivity
(Reuters) -美国三名10年前遭绑架的女子近日终于获救后，全球儿童失踪问题又成为人们关注的焦点。非赢利机构“美国全国失踪和被剥削儿童中心”的调查报告显示，在美国每年大约有80万名儿童失踪，即每天大约有2,000人失踪。其中，有115名儿童属于被陌生人绑架。
上海松江民众抗议锂电池厂项目 China Battery Plant Protest
(Reuters) -2013年5月11日，数以百计的抗议者聚集在上海街头，反对国轩新能源汽车动力电池基地落户松江，凸显环境污染问题引发的社会矛盾。
维珍老板变空姐 Branson Dresses As Stewardess
(Reuters) -英国亿万富翁理查德·布兰森爵士因为打赌输给亚洲航空老板托尼·费尔南德斯(Tony Fernandes)，要在亚航一趟航班上打扮成“空姐”服务旅客。
