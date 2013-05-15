版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三 11:35 BJT

哈雷摩托炫动中国 China's easy riders

2013年5月11日，浙江千岛湖，千辆哈雷戴维森摩托车举行年度机车游行活动，纪念哈雷戴维森公司成立110周年。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年5月11日，浙江千岛湖，千辆哈雷戴维森摩托车举行年度机车游行活动，纪念哈雷戴维森公司成立110周年。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
2013年5月11日，浙江千岛湖，千辆哈雷戴维森摩托车举行年度机车游行活动，纪念哈雷戴维森公司成立110周年。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 22
本届骑行以“自由征程·110周年”为主题，吸引了来自全国各地以及海外近千名哈雷戴维森车主及爱好者齐聚千岛湖。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

本届骑行以“自由征程·110周年”为主题，吸引了来自全国各地以及海外近千名哈雷戴维森车主及爱好者齐聚千岛湖。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
本届骑行以“自由征程·110周年”为主题，吸引了来自全国各地以及海外近千名哈雷戴维森车主及爱好者齐聚千岛湖。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 22
由五百余辆哈雷戴维森摩托车组成的车队环湖巡游，以空前的盛况庆祝哈雷戴维森品牌创立110周年。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

由五百余辆哈雷戴维森摩托车组成的车队环湖巡游，以空前的盛况庆祝哈雷戴维森品牌创立110周年。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
由五百余辆哈雷戴维森摩托车组成的车队环湖巡游，以空前的盛况庆祝哈雷戴维森品牌创立110周年。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 22
本次活动的参与人数和摩托车数均创下哈雷戴维森中国全国骑行活动的新纪录。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

本次活动的参与人数和摩托车数均创下哈雷戴维森中国全国骑行活动的新纪录。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
本次活动的参与人数和摩托车数均创下哈雷戴维森中国全国骑行活动的新纪录。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 22
“自由夹克”是全球110周年系列庆祝活动中一个亮点，哈雷戴维森邀请世界各地的车迷朋友穿着这件经典黑色皮夹克，分享自己的骑行故事，传递自由的精神。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“自由夹克”是全球110周年系列庆祝活动中一个亮点，哈雷戴维森邀请世界各地的车迷朋友穿着这件经典黑色皮夹克，分享自己的骑行故事，传递自由的精神。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
“自由夹克”是全球110周年系列庆祝活动中一个亮点，哈雷戴维森邀请世界各地的车迷朋友穿着这件经典黑色皮夹克，分享自己的骑行故事，传递自由的精神。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 22
“印第安人”。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“印第安人”。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
“印第安人”。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 22
恶魔骑士。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

恶魔骑士。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
恶魔骑士。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 22
小小骑手。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

小小骑手。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
小小骑手。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 22
哈雷牛角头盔。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

哈雷牛角头盔。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
哈雷牛角头盔。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 22
酷味十足。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

酷味十足。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
酷味十足。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 22
拍照留念。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

拍照留念。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
拍照留念。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 22
霸气头盔。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

霸气头盔。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
霸气头盔。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 22
恩爱逍遥游。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

恩爱逍遥游。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
恩爱逍遥游。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 22
趣味搞怪。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

趣味搞怪。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
趣味搞怪。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 22
摩托车上哈雷标志。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

摩托车上哈雷标志。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
摩托车上哈雷标志。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 22
穿越隧道。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

穿越隧道。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
穿越隧道。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 22
急速前行。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

急速前行。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
急速前行。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 22
灵魂战车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

灵魂战车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
灵魂战车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 22
一辆霸气哈雷。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

一辆霸气哈雷。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
一辆霸气哈雷。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 22
一名女子拍摄哈雷摩托。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

一名女子拍摄哈雷摩托。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
一名女子拍摄哈雷摩托。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 22
在路上。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

在路上。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
在路上。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 22
驻足观光。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

驻足观光。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 5月 15日 星期三
驻足观光。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(5月15日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(5月15日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(5月15日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(5月15日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 5月 14日
盘点被囚禁事件 Freed from captivity

盘点被囚禁事件 Freed from captivity

(Reuters) -美国三名10年前遭绑架的女子近日终于获救后，全球儿童失踪问题又成为人们关注的焦点。非赢利机构“美国全国失踪和被剥削儿童中心”的调查报告显示，在美国每年大约有80万名儿童失踪，即每天大约有2,000人失踪。其中，有115名儿童属于被陌生人绑架。

2013年 5月 14日
上海松江民众抗议锂电池厂项目 China Battery Plant Protest

上海松江民众抗议锂电池厂项目 China Battery Plant Protest

(Reuters) -2013年5月11日，数以百计的抗议者聚集在上海街头，反对国轩新能源汽车动力电池基地落户松江，凸显环境污染问题引发的社会矛盾。

2013年 5月 14日
维珍老板变空姐 Branson Dresses As Stewardess

维珍老板变空姐 Branson Dresses As Stewardess

(Reuters) -英国亿万富翁理查德·布兰森爵士因为打赌输给亚洲航空老板托尼·费尔南德斯(Tony Fernandes)，要在亚航一趟航班上打扮成“空姐”服务旅客。

2013年 5月 13日

精选图集

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐