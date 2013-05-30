中国电影人的“仇日情结” China's Film Makers and Japan
由于中国审查部门宣布严禁拍摄其他许多主题，在激烈争夺观众和广告的市场中，战争自然而然成为主要题材。(2013年3月2日，浙江横店影视城，一个抗日战争电影拍摄现场。) REUTERS/Aly Song
日本外交政策学者表示，去年中国拍摄了200多部抗日影视剧。 REUTERS/Aly Song
文化评论人、上海同济大学教授朱大可估计，中国所放映的电视剧中，战争题材约占到70%。中国国家广播电视总局去年批准拍摄69部抗日电视连续剧以及约100部电影。(一名演员在片场查看手机。) REUTERS/Aly Song
官方媒体报导称，其中多达40部在横店影视基地拍摄。中央电视台4月报导称，截至3月底，有超过30部抗日电视剧正在拍摄或计划拍摄。 REUTERS/Aly Song
另一方面，中日在东海海域领土争端等因素也使得中国抗日题材电影非常火热。 REUTERS/Aly Song
对于中国观众来说，屏幕上不断上演的抗日剧，让人难以忘记日本残酷占领中国14年的痛苦历史。 REUTERS/Aly Song
但由于近期以来部分抗战题材电视剧存在的过度娱乐化现象，中国国家新闻出版广电总局已着手进行整治。REUTERS/Aly Song
2013年3月2日，浙江横店影视城，中国红军士兵雕塑。 REUTERS/Aly Song
5月21日，北京一家商店售卖的抗日题材影片。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2007年12月2日，浙江横店影视城，一个中日战争影片拍摄现场。REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
一名“日本士兵”在电影中被吊死。 REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
演员在拍摄现场练习表演。 REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
2007年11月25日，日本Chofu，日本导演水岛(Satoru Mizushima)拍摄有关日本战争的《南京之真实》影片期间接受路透采访。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2007年3月2日，日本东京，日本右翼人物、前东京都知事石原慎太郎(中)与演员在第二次世界大战期间日本空军敢死队“神风特攻队”的战机模型前合影，以宣传一部日本二战影片。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名男子拿着以日本甲级战犯东条英机为主角、右翼修正主义影片《自尊命运的瞬间》(Pride)的宣传册。Reuters/Files
演员津川雅彦(Masahiko Tsugawa)在影片中扮演东条英机在法庭上受审。Reuters/Files
