中国旺盛需求掀起塞拉利昂采海参热情 China sea cucumbers
中国对海参的需求已远达塞拉利昂岛屿。(2014年1月28日，塞拉利昂香蕉群岛，一名男子采集海参。) REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
塞拉利昂香蕉岛的居民并不食用海参，但在中国，海参因其药用和滋补作用而价值不菲。(一名男子深夜驾乘小船采集海参。) REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
中国人对海参与日俱增的需求，迫使经销商去到更远海域寻找新的海参采捕基地。(一名男子潜入水中采集海参。) REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
在当地一桶7公斤重的鲜海参售价15万利昂(约合35美元)。(3月31日，一名中国人帮助当地居民建造海参捕捞船。) REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
在广州批发市场，干海参每公斤售价高达133美元。(2月26日，广州某海鲜市场内出售的海参。) REUTERS/Alex Lee
当地人称，首批中国商人四年前来到这里采捕当时还鲜为人知的海参时，自称是投资者。(1月23日，塞拉利昂首都弗里敦，一艘商船经过克鲁湾贫民窟。) REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
前村长泰勒Moses Taylor称，中国买家当时承诺，“将在街上建抽水机、路灯和建社区中心，但他们什么也没做。” REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
当地人开始禁止海参买家携带氧气瓶等进入，并要求所有买家在收购前向村长缴纳20万利昂(约合46美元)。(一名男子将海参煮熟。) REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
2012年，塞拉利昂经济增长15.2%。(2月21日，当地人拖运建造好的海参捕捞船。) REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
中国对该国的迅猛发展至关重要，两国贸易额今年有望达20亿美元。(2月26日，广州某海鲜市场内出售的海参。) REUTERS/Alex Lee
一名海参采集者认为认为海参供给量正在减少。(2月28日，当地人采集海参。) REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
他称，“如今已不太容易发现海参，我们的工作已变得很费力。” REUTERS/Alex Lee
